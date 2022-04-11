Anfernee Simons optimistic about re-signing with Blazers

Sean Highkin: Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: “We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I’m pretty sure it will get done.”
Source: Twitter @highkin
Source: Twitter @highkin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons on next season: “I think we’re gonna be ready to win, for sure.” – 2:11 PM
Anfernee Simons on next season: “I think we’re gonna be ready to win, for sure.” – 2:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: “We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I’m pretty sure it will get done.” – 2:03 PM
Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: “We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I’m pretty sure it will get done.” – 2:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Names Joe Cronin specifically calls out as part of the “core”: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow. Notable since Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent coming up. – 1:08 PM
Names Joe Cronin specifically calls out as part of the “core”: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow. Notable since Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent coming up. – 1:08 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Programming note: only two Blazers players are expected to be made available to media tomorrow after exit interviews—Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart. Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups will also talk. – 1:17 AM
Programming note: only two Blazers players are expected to be made available to media tomorrow after exit interviews—Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart. Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups will also talk. – 1:17 AM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin on Anfernee Simons’ restricted free agency: “My goal would be to be proactive. We have a good relationship with Anfernee and his agency. I would hope that once we’re allowed to start talking we can come to an agreement that makes sense for both sides.” -via Twitter @highkin / April 11, 2022
In Simons’s eyes, that means being a presence in Portland for years to come. “I 100% want to stay in Portland,” Simons says of his upcoming free agency. “And I think everybody wants me to stay as well. I think it’s a perfect fit for me.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.