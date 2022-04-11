Anfernee Simons optimistic about re-signing with Blazers

Anfernee Simons optimistic about re-signing with Blazers

Main Rumors

Anfernee Simons optimistic about re-signing with Blazers

April 11, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons on next season: “I think we’re gonna be ready to win, for sure.” – 2:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: “We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I’m pretty sure it will get done.” – 2:03 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Anfernee Simons says it was “pretty tough” to sit out the final weeks of the season, especially with the team struggling. – 2:02 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Cronin says he plans to be “proactive” in trying to resign Anfernee Simons, but realizes he could receive other offers in restricted free agency. – 1:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Names Joe Cronin specifically calls out as part of the “core”: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow. Notable since Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent coming up. – 1:08 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers end-of-season press conference about to get underway here in Tualatin. We’ll hear from Joe Cronin, Chauncey Billups, Anfernee Simons, and Josh Hart. #RipCity1:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Programming note: only two Blazers players are expected to be made available to media tomorrow after exit interviews—Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart. Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups will also talk. – 1:17 AM

More on this storyline

Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin on Anfernee Simons’ restricted free agency: “My goal would be to be proactive. We have a good relationship with Anfernee and his agency. I would hope that once we’re allowed to start talking we can come to an agreement that makes sense for both sides.” -via Twitter @highkin / April 11, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home