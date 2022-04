Anfernee Simons optimistic about re-signing with Blazers

Programming note: only two Blazers players are expected to be made available to media tomorrow after exit interviews—Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart. Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups will also talk. – 1:17 AM

Names Joe Cronin specifically calls out as part of the “core”: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Justise Winslow. Notable since Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent coming up. – 1:08 PM

Cronin says he plans to be “proactive” in trying to resign Anfernee Simons, but realizes he could receive other offers in restricted free agency. – 1:18 PM

Anfernee Simons says it was “pretty tough” to sit out the final weeks of the season, especially with the team struggling. – 2:02 PM

Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: “We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I’m pretty sure it will get done.” – 2:03 PM

