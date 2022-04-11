Anthony Davis still believes in pairing with LeBron James

Anthony Davis thinks he and LeBron James can still be the core of a title team moving forward despite two straight disappointing seasons following their championship in 2020. “I think us two can. We’ve shown that we can,” Davis said, conducting a season wrap news conference before the Los Angeles Lakers played their final game of the season on Sunday. “I don’t know that’s something we just have to reevaluate in the offseason, upstairs, me and him talking about this season and what we would like to see next season and kind of just figure it out.
DeMarcus Cousins explained he was taking a page from the LeBron James playbook to draw that flagrant foul. Said he went up a while back to swat LeBron, completely missed, but James acted and got him ejected.
Cousins said he was working it. The peek? “I was just messing around.” – 1:22 AM
New story: Anthony Davis believes him and LeBron James can still lead a title team but admits the duo need to discuss “what changed” since the Bubble in rebuilding a contender this summer es.pn/3Kxb4zH – 1:19 AM
LeBron James will be the first to talk tomorrow at 9am, according to the schedule sent out by Lakers PR. pic.twitter.com/Cy887oeXcT – 1:04 AM
I want to be clear about something. I have been very hard on the Lakers front office. I think deservedly so. I would not retain Rob Pelinka or Kurt Rambis.
But I think this is fixable no matter who the GM is. The Lakers have LeBron and AD. The hardest part is already done. – 12:49 AM
Coaches fired on a LeBron team:
Paul Silas
Mike Brown
David Blatt
Luke Walton
Frank Vogel
The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 – a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer – 12:39 AM
Triple-doubles as a rookie: Austin Reaves, 1. LeBron James, 0. Draw your own conclusions, people. AK – 12:09 AM
I asked Anthony Davis about Russell Westbrook’s often turbulent relationship with fans this season, how he and LeBron had communicated with him, and if he thought it could be healed. Davis’ response was four minutes long, and he wrapped up with this point on Russ’ role: pic.twitter.com/8o30BXvqhi – 10:03 PM
Anthony Davis gives his thoughts on Coach Vogel in Pre Game…
“He hasn’t had a chance, especially in the last 2 years, to coach his team (referring to the injuries)…”
“Frank is one of my favorite…He knows what he’s doing…Goes to war with his players.”
Frank Vogel says LeBron James did not make the final trip of the Lakers season because he had an MRI on his left ankle scheduled in Los Angeles. When asked if the team had the results of the MRI available, a team spokesperson said, “No.” – 8:10 PM
Michael Malone said Denver will be sitting a bunch of guys tonight against the Lakers: Jokic, Gordon, Barton and Morris.
For LAL, no LeBron, AD, Westbrook or Anthony. – 7:48 PM
Kyrie: “I think somebody’s in the back room hip hip hooraying whoever created the Play-In tournament. Because last year you get Steph and LeBron, this year you get me and KD going against the Cavs in the Play-In game.” – 7:04 PM
LeBron James is not with the Lakers at tonight’s game in Denver, the team said.
James had a medical appointment in Los Angeles with team physician Dr. Kris Jones yesterday regarding his left sprained ankle and was excused by the Lakers. – 6:50 PM
Kyrie Irving points out that whoever invented the Play-In “must be in a backroom hip, hip, hooraying.” Points out last year it was Steph vs. LeBron, this year they get him and Durant. – 6:41 PM
This will be the first non-LeBron Cavs team to finish above .500 since 1997-98. Think that’s something to be proud of regardless of what the short-term outlook is for that team. – 5:57 PM
“They have to make drastic changes for [LeBron] to be around two to three more years”
For the Lakers to maximize their time with LeBron James, @Gary Payton tells @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson they need an influx of younger players
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UmGaSmHWGn – 2:09 PM
lmao in 2001 ainge apparently said he’d trade everyone in the league for lebron (except for kobe) who at the time was roughly 15 years old
youtu.be/bcDdpEWgcYY – 12:07 PM
One reason for hope for every NBA non-playoff team, including ageless LeBron James, return of Damian Lillard
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/one-r… – 2:45 AM
Herbert Jones picks off a pass for a steal. Has total of 188 steals/blocks this season. Most by a rookie in #Pelicans history, breaking previous mark of Anthony Davis is 2012-13 – 6:19 PM
Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook join LeBron James (and Kendrick Nunn) on the bench for the season finale in Denver. All ruled OUT: pic.twitter.com/opWVabSeWP – 2:30 PM
LeBron win percentage
.728 with Kyrie
.684 with AD
.685 with Wade
.627 with Ilgauskas
.455 with Westbrook pic.twitter.com/1EpNg2uHr0 – 1:12 PM
ICYMI: The In Street Clothes Podcast broke down to the Masters. @BrianSuttererMD & I discussed the return of Tiger Woods & the injuries of Bryson DeChambeau. We also did quick hits on deGrom, AD, LeBron & more. open.spotify.com/episode/01zQek… – 10:19 AM
With LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Anthony out, LAL’s new starting lineup has had some good stretches these last two nights, but the end-of-bench group has struggled.
OKC took a 7-point lead late in the 1st Q before Gabriel and Ellington stopped a run with B2B 3’s. – 11:06 PM
this is my application to be your spokesman @DippinDots 😂
@Jon_Roser gave em to me and said no ad read, just say whatever. what a mistake haha. ps- the song is a bop. pic.twitter.com/VujmJcKHFz – 9:09 PM
Frank Vogel says AD, Melo and Westbrook have NOT been ruled out for Sunday yet. – 8:55 PM
Break out the pimento cheese sandwiches the In Street Clothes Podcast is headed to the Masters. @BrianSuttererMD & I break down the return of Tiger Woods & the injuries of Bryson DeChambeau. We also do quick hits on deGrom, AD, LeBron & more. open.spotify.com/episode/01zQek… – 7:49 PM
LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.
AD missed 1/2 of the season.
Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.
That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.
Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.
Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony are all out vs OKC tonight.
Thunder’s lottery odds are in the hands of the new Lakers Big 3: Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. – 2:35 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn are out for the Lakers tonight. – 2:31 PM
No Melo, no AD, no Russ tonight against the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/7pdnl02ncx – 2:29 PM
LeBron (out for the season), AD, Westbrook and Melo are out again tonight for the Lakers’ final home game: pic.twitter.com/NcqEFniqug – 2:28 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2023-24 Crystal Ball with @NekiasNBA
LeBron, AD and Russ haven’t been ruled out vs OKC tonight because it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day.
I can tell you what fans would appreciate it if they played: Thunder fans. – 11:04 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2023-24 Crystal Ball with @NekiasNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2023-24 Crystal Ball with @NekiasNBA
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/ABJmUlqQ9s – 8:00 AM
“… [We will] come together as a group … to get back to championship mentality that we had our first year. So that would be a very interesting conversation just from the standpoint of what changed. I mean, injuries, but even when we were healthy I don’t think we were able to reach our full potential. For whatever reason. So I think we want to figure it out and just get back to that championship pedigree that us as players know we’re capable of.” -via ESPN / April 11, 2022
As the Los Angeles Lakers wind down one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and brace for a consequential summer that could include major changes to try to return to a championship trajectory, Anthony Davis says he doesn’t concern himself with hypothetical trade scenarios that involve him. “I can’t control those things,” Davis told ESPN after the Lakers loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, which eliminated L.A. from play-in tournament contention. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency. “I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we’ll have a conversation about it. I don’t know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2022
To be clear, Davis has no indication that the Lakers will trade him, but as a 10-year NBA veteran, he is aware how the league works. “I mean, I don’t think they’re planning on doing anything [with me],” he said. “I don’t know, man. F—, I don’t know.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2022
