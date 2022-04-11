Domantas Sabonis to play with Lithuania this summer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Will have some of Fox’s & Sabonis’ comments on this afternoon’s podcast. Plus my thoughts on the Sac Bee article about Vivek Ranadive.
Will have some of Fox’s & Sabonis’ comments on this afternoon’s podcast. Plus my thoughts on the Sac Bee article about Vivek Ranadive.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“At first, it was definitely scary. I tried to play and just didn’t feel right. After a couple days, it started feeling better and we got news it was just a severe bone bruise. I feel good now. I’m healthy.” — Domantas Sabonis on his knee injury – 3:07 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
SOOO much goes into it. Behind the scenes…getting ready for a sit down with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/X7VmidT1s2 – 2:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
On having input in the coaching search, Domantas Sabonis says: “I would like to be part of it and talk to everyone, give them my input, what I think, what I’ve seen, what could work, what could help.” – 2:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I would like to be part of it.”
“I would like to be part of it.”
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis says he would like to be part of the Kings head coaching search and give his input. – 2:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis says he’d like to be a part of the Kings’ coaching search this summer. – 2:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis said that he will travel to visit some of his teammates this summer to work on their two-man game and chemistry. – 2:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis said he wanted to return for the Kings before the season ended but he and the medical staff decided against it. – 2:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“They’ve welcomed me with open arms and they’ve really shown they want to make a change. It starts with us coming in and making a big jump this offseason and I’m excited for it. There’s a lot of stuff we have to do and I have full trust in Monte and Wes.” — Domantas Sabonis – 2:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis says he is feeling good, is healthy, and will be playing for the Lithuania national team this summer. – 2:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis says he appreciates what Alvin Gentry to the Kings coaching position and has full faith in Sacramento’s front office to land the right coach for the future. – 2:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I have full trust in Monte and Wes and I’m excited.” -Domantas Sabonis on his future in Sacramento and what he’s looking forward to this summer – 2:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis shared that he plans to get together with De’Aaron Fox for workouts this offseason before training camp begins. – 2:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis speaking with the Sacramento media right now. pic.twitter.com/idd4pKqSc4 – 2:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
All-Time NBA European Teams
First Team: Nowitzki, Giannis, Gasol, Parker, Doncic
Second Team: Jokic, Kukoc, Petrovic, Stojakovic, Sabonis
But who would win actually 🤔
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled out Terence Davis (wrist), De’Aaron Fox (hand), Richaun Holmes (personal), Alex Len (back) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 8:00 PM
