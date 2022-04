Evan Fournier to play in 2022 Eurobasket

Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM

Thibodeau spoke Wednesday about Jericho Sims eventually will show his playmaking — and now he takes a lob and in one motion catches and kicks to Fournier for a corner three. – 9:10 PM

Immanuel Quickley will start in place of RJ Barrett tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Alec Burks, Quickley, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims are starting for NYK. – 5:25 PM

We’ve been told that this is all – no end of season media sessions with Knicks front office, no Randle, D-Rose, Noel, etc. Thibodeau spoke tonight — as he has every day — along with Fournier, Obi and Quickley. – 10:43 PM

