Evan Fournier to play in 2022 Eurobasket

France NT will suit up for the 2022 EureoBasket without some notable players, like Nicolas Batum and Nando De Colo. However, Evan Fournier will not be among them. With the New York Knicks failing to make the playoffs, Fournier became easier available for his national team ahead of the next international tournament.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
We’ve been told that this is all – no end of season media sessions with Knicks front office, no Randle, D-Rose, Noel, etc. Thibodeau spoke tonight — as he has every day — along with Fournier, Obi and Quickley. – 10:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley will start in place of RJ Barrett tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Alec Burks, Quickley, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims are starting for NYK. – 5:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau spoke Wednesday about Jericho Sims eventually will show his playmaking — and now he takes a lob and in one motion catches and kicks to Fournier for a corner three. – 9:10 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your Knicks starting lineup: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 6:49 PM
Knicks starters:
More on this storyline
Tony East: Goga Bitadze says that he is going to play for his national team, Georgia, in World Cup qualifiers before playing in Eurobasket this summer. Says it’s a big event for the Georgian people. Competitions will be from July through September. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / April 11, 2022
“I’m going to go back to Paris. I’m going to work extremely hard like I always have, and I have the Eurobasket in September. Right after that, I’ll come back to work with the Knicks,” the French guard told the media on Sunday night per The Athletic. -via BasketNews / April 11, 2022
Adam Spolane: Alperen Sengun said he will go home to Turkey after the season to spend some time with his family, but will return to Houston for Summer League minicamp, and will go back to Turkey to play for the National team at EuroBasket 2022 -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / April 4, 2022
