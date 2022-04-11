Goran Dragic available for Play-In Tournament after clearing COVID protocols

Kristian Winfield: Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow for the Nets’.Play-In Tournament game against the Cavaliers.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets injury list for tomorrow vs. CLE:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Goran Dragic was initially on list for health and safety protocols but he will be available. – 5:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tomorrow night’s game vs. the #Cavs. – 5:13 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Update from the #Nets: Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tomorrow night’s game vs. Cleveland. – 4:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Nets guard Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is now considered available to play in the play-in game vs. #Cavs tomorrow night. – 4:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for Play In game vs. Cleveland tomorrow. – 4:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Update from the Nets for the Play-In game tomorrow vs the Cavs:
Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tomorrow night’s game vs. Cleveland. – 4:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets now say Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tomorrow night’s playoff play-in game at home against Cleveland.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow for the Nets’.Play-In Tournament game against the Cavaliers. – 4:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Brooklyn #Nets injury report for Tuesday’s play-in game vs. #Cavs: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable, while Goran Dragic (health & safety protocols), Ben Simmons (reconditioning/back soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are out. – 4:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets for Cavaliers Play-in-Game:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Dragic (health and safety protocols) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there is still a chance for Goran Dragic to test out of protocols in time to face the #Cavs tomorrow night. #Nets – 1:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Seth Curry is probable vs. Cavs. Goran Dragic is still in protocols — Nash doesn’t sound optimistic, but says there’s a “chance.” – 1:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Curry getting some shots up after Nets practice. Simmons not on the floor. Dragic not back yet either. pic.twitter.com/dsWKj3yuf2 – 12:38 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: We are told at Nets practice that Goran Dragić is still in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 11, 2022
Noah Levick: Asked Joel Embiid about his perspective on the Matisse Thybulle eligibility issue: Embiid said the Sixers need Thybulle and it’s “unfortunate.” He said “hopefully” Thybulle would be eligible for a Raptors series because of the positives he brings to the team. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / April 9, 2022
But forward Al Horford, who missed the team’s game in Toronto March 28 because of personal reasons, told the Globe he is fully vaccinated and would be eligible to play in Toronto. Horford previously said he would be “ready to play wherever,” but did not share his vaccination status. -via Boston Globe / April 8, 2022
