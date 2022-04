Goran Dragic available for Play-In Tournament after clearing COVID protocols

KD and Curry getting some shots up after Nets practice. Simmons not on the floor. Dragic not back yet either. pic.twitter.com/dsWKj3yuf2

Nash says Seth Curry is probable vs. Cavs. Goran Dragic is still in protocols — Nash doesn’t sound optimistic, but says there’s a “chance.” – 1:06 PM

Steve Nash said there is still a chance for Goran Dragic to test out of protocols in time to face the #Cavs tomorrow night. #Nets

Brooklyn #Nets injury report for Tuesday’s play-in game vs. #Cavs : Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable, while Goran Dragic (health & safety protocols), Ben Simmons (reconditioning/back soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are out. – 4:39 PM

Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow for the Nets’.Play-In Tournament game against the Cavaliers. – 4:47 PM

Nets injury list for tomorrow vs. CLE:Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLEHarris (left ankle surgery) – OUTSimmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUTGoran Dragic was initially on list for health and safety protocols but he will be available. – 5:42 PM

