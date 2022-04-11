Kendrick Nunn exercising 2022-23 player option with Lakers

Dave McMenamin: Kendrick Nunn says it’s a “no-brainer” that he will pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season with the Lakers. He says with an offseason of recovery and training, he expects to be fully healthy for the start of training camp.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kendrick Nunn says it’s a “no-brainer” that he will pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season with the Lakers. He says with an offseason of recovery and training, he expects to be fully healthy for the start of training camp. – 7:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kendrick Nunn said it was “extremely frustrating” to not be able to play (bone bruise in knee). He did say that he’s finally “feeling pretty good,” and is confident he’ll be able to ramp up throughout the offseason to be ready for next season.
He will exercise his player option. – 7:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kendrick Nunn said it was a “no-brainer” for him to opt in for his player option with the Lakers. – 7:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kendrick Nunn said that, given how he missed the entire season, opting into his player-option is a “no brainer.”
Yes. Yes, it is.
AK – 7:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kendrick Nunn on his player option with the Lakers: “It’s a non-brainer for me to opt-in.” – 7:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Nunn says it’s a no-brainer for him to opt into his player option for next season. – 7:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kendrick Nunn on being injured all season: “Extremely frustrating for me because I never seen that coming.” – 7:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kendrick Nunn said he never saw it coming that he’d miss the entire season.
“I’m feeling pretty good now,” Nunn said. – 7:15 PM
And Nunn is expected to pick up his $5.25 million player option for next season, sources said, after not appearing in a game this year. -via Bleacher Report / April 5, 2022
