LeBron James: I loved being teammates with Russell Westbrook

Mark Medina: LeBron James on if he can envision playing with Russell Westbrook again next season: “I’m not here to make decisions for the front office and that nature. But I loved being teammates with Russ.”
How much longer does LeBron James want to keep playing?
“I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play. But I can still produce at a high level, as I showed this year.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “The front office is going to do whatever it takes to help this ball club become a better ball club, from top to bottom. If they ask me my opinion, I’ll give them my opinion. But at the end of the day, they’re going to make the decisions they feel is best.” – 1:28 PM
LeBron James says he never considered chasing the scoring title once the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention, saying it would’ve been the “wackest thing ever.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 1:19 PM
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Aside from his ankle injury, LeBron James was asked whether missing out on the scoring title meant something to him:
Aside from his ankle injury, LeBron James was asked whether missing out on the scoring title meant something to him:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says going after a scoring title w/o making the playoffs is “the most wackest thing ever.” – 12:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said there was no consideration of him returning to play just to qualify for the scoring title, due to his ankle injury. Were he healthy, he’d have played.
LeBron said there was no consideration of him returning to play just to qualify for the scoring title, due to his ankle injury. Were he healthy, he’d have played.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“I have not been told. I’ve seen the reports like everybody else has,” LeBron James on reports that Frank Vogel has been fired as Lakers coach. – 12:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James when asked if he has a problem with the way Frank Vogel found out he was fired: “….I can only control what I can control.” – 12:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron says he has not been informed whether or not Frank Vogel has been fired. AK – 12:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James: “I have not been told” whether Frank Vogel has been fired. – 12:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James asked if he’s bothered with the way the Lakers handled Frank Vogel’s firing: “I can only control what I can control.” LeBron added that he hasn’t been told directly that Vogel has been let go. – 12:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if the Lakers should keep himself, AD and Westbrook as a trio: “That’s not my decision.” LeBron called it a “front office decision.” – 12:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on dealing with injuries throughout his four-year Lakers tenure: “It’s been some freak accidents.” – 12:26 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron claims he was the “MVP of the season” last year before he sprained his ankle. – 12:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says the reason the BIG 3 didn’t work this season is “because we weren’t on the damn floor together.”
LeBron says the reason the BIG 3 didn’t work this season is “because we weren’t on the damn floor together.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James: “The reason we weren’t very good together? We weren’t on the damn floor together.” – 12:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says the MRI on his left ankle confirmed that he would not require surgery or any injections to it to repair it. He said he made the ankle worse by playing in the second New Orleans game on it and will need to stay off it for the next 4-6 weeks to let it recover – 12:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James sums up his fit with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: “The reason we were not very good together is we weren’t on the damn floor together. That’s the No. 1 damn thing.” – 12:24 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James said he would need to stay off his sprained ankle for another 4-6 weeks after getting an MRI last week.
LeBron James said he would need to stay off his sprained ankle for another 4-6 weeks after getting an MRI last week.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James said the MRI revealed that there’s no surgery required for his ankle. He said he needs to stay off it for 4-6 weeks. He added that he shouldn’t have played against NO and likely made it worse. – 12:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron also says he’s got some doctor appts lined up to take a look at his knee and groin. – 12:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James says he will need to stay off of his sprained left ankle for 4-6 weeks. – 12:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his ankle after an MRI: “There’s no surgery required, no injections, but I’m going to have to stay off it for 4 to 6 weeks to let it recover.”
LeBron on his ankle after an MRI: “There’s no surgery required, no injections, but I’m going to have to stay off it for 4 to 6 weeks to let it recover.”
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James said he’ll have to stay off ankle 4-6 weeks after getting MRI on ankle. – 12:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on his MRI on his left ankle: “There’s no surgery, no injections.” But he said he has to stay off of his ankle for next 4 to 6 weeks. – 12:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says there’s “no surgery required” on his injured ankle after getting an MRI. – 12:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on what the team needs to address most with its roster – offense, defense, getting younger? LeBron: “All three.” – 12:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James says this season is “not a failure” because the team worked together daily on trying to get better. – 12:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When LeBron James was asked what he wants to tweak in his game this off-season, he said, “I wanna get to the free throw line,” adding that he needs to learn how to “trick the refs.” – 12:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on one of his goals next season: “I want to get to the free-throw line. I want to learn how to trick the refs.” – 12:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on what he wants to work on this summer: “I want to get to the free-throw line. … I’ve got to figure it out.” – 12:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “The front office is going to do whatever it takes to make (this franchise) better. … it’s my job to make sure I’m ready at the start of training camp, ready to lead the team that’s on the floor, whoever that may be.” – 12:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on upgrading the roster: “I think the front office is going to do whatever it takes” to make the team better moving forward. – 12:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play.”
LeBron: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on how long he wants to play: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play. … But I can still produce at a high level. That I showed this year for sure.” – 12:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron remarked upon how frustrating the injuries and lack of continuity were this season, citing the franchise-record 41 different starting lineups that were used. – 12:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he came to the Lakers to win a championship, and did so in 2020, but that remains the goal:
LeBron said he came to the Lakers to win a championship, and did so in 2020, but that remains the goal:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on winning a championship with the Lakers: “I want to do it again.” – 12:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James on his four years in Los Angeles: “I came here to win a championship but I want to win more … I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish … but I want to do it again” – 12:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said it’s natural to start thinking about the group for next season, how the pieces can best fit, looking for a “roster that can bring more wins,” no matter where he’s on the court most: “My personal goal is to be able to play any position on the floor.” – 12:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on Frank Vogel’s firing: pic.twitter.com/X1q54TRzfR – 12:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on confidence in the Lakers rebounding: “I came here to win a championship and I want to win more.” – 12:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “I came here to win a championship. I came here to win more.” – 12:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It seems a lot of people think Pat Bev will check Paul George. He won’t
It seems a lot of people think Pat Bev will check Paul George. He won’t
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James: “I respect Frank as a coach and as a man … He’s a man who gives everything to the game … At the end of the day I don’t know what’s going to happen with Frank and him being here, but I have nothing but respect for him” – 12:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Frank Vogel: “I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. … I have nothing but respect for him.” – 12:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says that the collective bargaining agreement has not allowed him and Rich Paul to discuss a contract extension for him with Rob Pelinka and the Lakers yet. He says when those conversations are allowed to occur by the CBA, they will be had. – 12:09 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron on his time with Westbrook…”I love being a teammate with Russ, that’s just the way it is…” – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if he can envision playing with Russell Westbrook again next season: “I’m not here to make decisions for the front office and that nature. But I loved being teammates with Russ.” – 12:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Russell Westbrook partnership next year: “I don’t put any expectations on anything. … I love being a teammate with Russ. That’s just the way it is.” – 12:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James when asked if he intends to sign a contract extension with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/ff1yBOHYKF – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if he plans to sign an extension with the Lakers yet: “Myself and Rich can’t even begin to talk to Rob and the front office because of the collective bargaining agreement. When we get to that point, we’ll see.” – 12:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on being eligible for an extension with the Lakers: “The conversation hasn’t been talked about. … When we get to that point, we’ll see.” – 12:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “My personal goal is to be able to play at any position on the floor.” – 12:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James about to start his exit interview pic.twitter.com/TDmOQ3F0Uv – 12:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers are eyeing a recent NBA championship coach for their expected head coach opening – and which Eastern Conference team could emerge as a trade partner for Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers are eyeing a recent NBA championship coach for their expected head coach opening – and which Eastern Conference team could emerge as a trade partner for Russell Westbrook.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With the season now over for the Lakers, odds have surfaced regarding Russell Westbrook’s next team, via @bookies: pic.twitter.com/XsBeaOnFS2 – 11:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.
He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:
33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22
34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21
34.2 – Curry, 2015-16
Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.
He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:
33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22
34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21
34.2 – Curry, 2015-16
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic this season:
✅ 2,004 PTS (5th)
✅ 1,019 REB (1st)
✅ 584 AST (6th)
✅ 109 STL (10th)
Jokic is just the second player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 of all four categories in a single season.
Nikola Jokic this season:
✅ 2,004 PTS (5th)
✅ 1,019 REB (1st)
✅ 584 AST (6th)
✅ 109 STL (10th)
Jokic is just the second player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 of all four categories in a single season.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over NY’s final five games,
Obi Toppin averaged:
27.2 points,
6.2 rebounds,
3.8 made treys.
The only other players to average more than 27 points and six rebs in April were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam & Kevin Durant
Over NY’s final five games,
Obi Toppin averaged:
27.2 points,
6.2 rebounds,
3.8 made treys.
The only other players to average more than 27 points and six rebs in April were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam & Kevin Durant
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis still believes he and LeBron James can be the foundation of a championship team
https://t.co/qxpLOtoFAK pic.twitter.com/FeVjQhwgtU – 9:30 AM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis still believes he and LeBron James can be the foundation of a championship team
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Victor Oladipo last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
Oladipo is just the third player in @Miami Heat history to record at least 40p/10r/5a in a regular season game.
He joins Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, each of whom did so three times. pic.twitter.com/EmjF8E5wOV – 9:11 AM
Victor Oladipo last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
Oladipo is just the third player in @Miami Heat history to record at least 40p/10r/5a in a regular season game.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Russell Westbrook next team odds (via @bookies):
Los Angeles Lakers: +250
Oklahoma City Thunder+ +400
Houston Rockets: +550
Charlotte Hornets: +550
Russell Westbrook next team odds (via @bookies):
Los Angeles Lakers: +250
Oklahoma City Thunder+ +400
Houston Rockets: +550
Charlotte Hornets: +550
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeMarcus Cousins explained he was taking a page from the LeBron James playbook to draw that flagrant foul. Said he went up a while back to swat LeBron, completely missed, but James acted and got him ejected.
DeMarcus Cousins explained he was taking a page from the LeBron James playbook to draw that flagrant foul. Said he went up a while back to swat LeBron, completely missed, but James acted and got him ejected.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis believes him and LeBron James can still lead a title team but admits the duo need to discuss “what changed” since the Bubble in rebuilding a contender this summer es.pn/3Kxb4zH – 1:19 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James will be the first to talk tomorrow at 9am, according to the schedule sent out by Lakers PR. pic.twitter.com/Cy887oeXcT – 1:04 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I want to be clear about something. I have been very hard on the Lakers front office. I think deservedly so. I would not retain Rob Pelinka or Kurt Rambis.
But I think this is fixable no matter who the GM is. The Lakers have LeBron and AD. The hardest part is already done. – 12:49 AM
I want to be clear about something. I have been very hard on the Lakers front office. I think deservedly so. I would not retain Rob Pelinka or Kurt Rambis.
StatMuse @statmuse
Coaches fired on a LeBron team:
Paul Silas
Mike Brown
David Blatt
Luke Walton
Frank Vogel
Coaches fired on a LeBron team:
Paul Silas
Mike Brown
David Blatt
Luke Walton
Frank Vogel
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, picked by Vegas to win 52.5 games, end the season 33-49 – a final win in DEN offering respite from a painful campaign. LeBron, Westbrook and Rob Pelinka are all slated to speak to reporters Monday as part of exit interviews. There will be plenty of questions to answer – 12:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Triple-doubles as a rookie: Austin Reaves, 1. LeBron James, 0. Draw your own conclusions, people. AK – 12:09 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I asked Anthony Davis about Russell Westbrook’s often turbulent relationship with fans this season, how he and LeBron had communicated with him, and if he thought it could be healed. Davis’ response was four minutes long, and he wrapped up with this point on Russ’ role: pic.twitter.com/8o30BXvqhi – 10:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James did not make the final trip of the Lakers season because he had an MRI on his left ankle scheduled in Los Angeles. When asked if the team had the results of the MRI available, a team spokesperson said, “No.” – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Michael Malone said Denver will be sitting a bunch of guys tonight against the Lakers: Jokic, Gordon, Barton and Morris.
Michael Malone said Denver will be sitting a bunch of guys tonight against the Lakers: Jokic, Gordon, Barton and Morris.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young today:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the 29th time Young has recorded at least 25p/10a in a game this season.
Trae Young today:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the 29th time Young has recorded at least 25p/10a in a game this season.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie: “I think somebody’s in the back room hip hip hooraying whoever created the Play-In tournament. Because last year you get Steph and LeBron, this year you get me and KD going against the Cavs in the Play-In game.” – 7:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is not with the Lakers at tonight’s game in Denver, the team said.
LeBron James is not with the Lakers at tonight’s game in Denver, the team said.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving points out that whoever invented the Play-In “must be in a backroom hip, hip, hooraying.” Points out last year it was Steph vs. LeBron, this year they get him and Durant. – 6:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This will be the first non-LeBron Cavs team to finish above .500 since 1997-98. Think that’s something to be proud of regardless of what the short-term outlook is for that team. – 5:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m just now reading Brad Turner’s and Dan Woike’s Lakers autopsy and this bit stuck out to me.
I’m just now reading Brad Turner’s and Dan Woike’s Lakers autopsy and this bit stuck out to me.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They have to make drastic changes for [LeBron] to be around two to three more years”
For the Lakers to maximize their time with LeBron James, @Gary Payton tells @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson they need an influx of younger players
“They have to make drastic changes for [LeBron] to be around two to three more years”
For the Lakers to maximize their time with LeBron James, @Gary Payton tells @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson they need an influx of younger players
