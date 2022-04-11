RJ Barrett the only untouchable in New York?

RJ Barrett the only untouchable in New York?

Main Rumors

RJ Barrett the only untouchable in New York?

April 11, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks expect RJ Barrett ready for offseason workouts after good injury news #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/11/kni…7:07 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It took injuries to RJ Barrett, and derrick Rose and kemba being sent out of town… but IQ get to start the last game of the season – 7:11 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
RJ Barrett out tonight, but it’s just a mild knee strain. Knicks don’t sound overly concerned. – 6:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley will start in place of RJ Barrett tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. Alec Burks, Quickley, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims are starting for NYK. – 5:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett should be fine to play in three weeks to a month. Knicks players will be in ‘active rest’ for next three weeks, Thibodeau says. Thibodeau expects Barrett to be available once the active rest period concludes. – 5:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett has ‘just a sprain’, Tom Thibodeau says. Thibodeau calls it good news. Quentin Grimes, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride are out tonight, Thibodeau says. – 5:18 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett has a sprain, Thibodeau says. “That’s the good news,” he said. – 5:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ Barrett (sprained right knee) is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s season finale against the Raptors. Julius Randle (quad) is OUT, as well.
Quentin Grimes (sore right knee), Miles McBride (sore right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (non-COVID illness) are all listed as QUESTIONABLE. – 12:19 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Good news on RJ Barrett. Heard his knee injury from last night is “not serious.” – 11:20 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett’s #Knicks season over after suffering knee sprain and more testing to be done to rule out worst-case scenario #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/08/kni…12:14 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I feel like it’s mainly confidence”: Obi Toppin erupts for career-high 35 points as #Knicks rout #Wizards on night RJ Barrett goes down #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/08/obi…11:50 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau said he doesn’t have an update on RJ Barrett beyond that it’s a sprained right knee. Said he didn’t know yet about possible MRI. Said Barrett won’t play in the season finale Sunday. – 9:35 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
No update on RJ Barrett from Knicks after game — he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow innNew York. @MSGNetworks9:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett will undergo further tests and will miss the final game of the season, according to Thibodeau – 9:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett suffers scary knee injury in victory over Wizards nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…9:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks RJ Barrett suffers preliminary diagnosis of knee sprain, season likely over, may need MRI nypost.com/2022/04/08/kni…8:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett has yet to return to the team’s bench after his knee injury. – 8:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quickley stars second half in place of RJ Barrett (knee).
Safe to assume Barrett night (and likely his season – just one game left) is over – 8:24 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks say RJ Barrett has sprained right knee and won’t be back. – 8:18 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ Barrett has a sprained right knee and is out for the game, Knicks say. Barrett hurt the knee at the end of the first half. – 8:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is out for the rest of the game due to sprained right knee, Knicks say. – 8:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett has a sprained knee and will not return. – 8:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s an ‘Obi Toppin’ chant in Washington after he hits a four-point play. But big question is the status of RJ Barrett, who left in the second quarter while holding his knee. – 8:07 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ Barrett just checked out and went to the locker room with a little under two minutes to go in the first half. – 8:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit – 8:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your Knicks starting lineup: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 6:49 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home