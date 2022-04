Trae Young becomes second player to lead the NBA in points and assists

Nikola Jokic made history on the night his Denver Nuggets clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He had 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals Thursday evening. “Dude is really great at basketball,” teammate Bones Hyland said. -via ESPN / April 8, 2022