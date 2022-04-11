Trae Young becomes second player to lead the NBA in points and assists

Trae Young becomes second player to lead the NBA in points and assists

StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young is the second player ever to do this (Tiny Archibald in 1972-73). pic.twitter.com/LSZlIvPOCV8:14 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
That’s how you end the Regular SZN😏 #WeMove pic.twitter.com/OjQHF0In7r7:40 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“When you get into the playoffs, everybody’s zero-zero. The records go away. … Anything can happen. I have confidence in my teammates and myself to go out there and shock a lot of people.”
— Trae Young
ajc.com/sports/atlanta…7:35 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young today:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the 29th time Young has recorded at least 25p/10a in a game this season.
The only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games in a season are James Harden (43, 2016-17) and Russell Westbrook (37, 2016-17). pic.twitter.com/k84tKLjgLy7:29 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young finished the season with 2155 points and 737 assists. He will lead the NBA in both total points and assists.
Tiny Archibald (1972-73) was the only player to achieve the feat prior to Trae. – 6:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has set a franchise record with 232 3-pointers this season.
He passes Mookie Blaylock, who had 231 3’s in the 1995-96 season. – 5:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young just set the franchise mark for threes in a season: 232.
Mookie Blaylock had 231 in 1995-96. – 5:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 73, Rockets 59
Unsurprisingly, Hawks getting everything they want on offense, shooting 62.2% FG and 61.1% from 3.
Gallo: 18 pts, 4-4 from 3
Trae Young: 16 pts, 8 ast – 4:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green’s third three of the day ties him with Trae Young for 11th on the All-Time Rookie three pointers list with 156. – 4:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks used Trae off the ball out of the timeout and got an easy one for Capela. pic.twitter.com/DPaIjserYM3:56 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Rockets:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 3:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Rockets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 3:04 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:25 AM

Trae Young: “Lead the League in scoring, but look at my Assist” ❄️🙏🏽❣️💯 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / April 11, 2022
Nikola Jokic made history on the night his Denver Nuggets clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He had 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals Thursday evening. “Dude is really great at basketball,” teammate Bones Hyland said. -via ESPN / April 8, 2022
Basketball-Reference: Jokic is the first player ever to total 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season. For comparison: Chamberlain missed this by 8 points in 1967 O. Robertson missed this by 15 rebounds in 1961 Abdul-Jabbar missed this by 87 assists in 1975 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/1r7rpzOttI -via Twitter @bball_ref / April 8, 2022

