Ben Simmons not sprinting yet

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Ben Simmons looking like he just got back from The Masters pic.twitter.com/5Qzg00GEdb – 7:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
ben simmons thinks lambskin isn’t leather, which might be the most controversial thing he’s done in his career – 7:44 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Good primer for tonight’s #CavsNets play-in in our convo with @Nick Friedell on @BartAndHahn. What has he seen from Ben Simmons and the concern about security tonight after this morning’s subway shooting. Starts at the 23-min mark. @ESPNRadio
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pieced together Steve Nash’s full comments on Ben Simmons, when asked about a recent report Simmons could return from back injury as early as a possible Game 3 of the playoffs. And Simmons current progress.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t started sprinting and hasn’t progressed beyond 1-0 workouts yet. – 5:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons’ timetable. Is playing it by ear minutes wise for Goran Dragic. – 5:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ben Simmons reportedly has a target for a return date if the Nets advance to a potential first round series against the #Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:51 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Brooklyn #Nets injury report for Tuesday’s play-in game vs. #Cavs: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable, while Goran Dragic (health & safety protocols), Ben Simmons (reconditioning/back soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are out. – 4:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ok i am not very skilled with my new phone’s video but guy in the back working out with trainer and resistance band is Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/pB3o1AOcX1 – 12:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That tall man in the white hoodie in the back is Ben Simmons getting some high knees in at practice. pic.twitter.com/ZbaAyLzZiU – 12:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves had 31p, 16r, 10a tonight. He’s the 7th rookie in NBA history with 25+ points, 15+ rebounds & 10+ assists in a single game. The other 6: Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Steve Francis, Jerry West, Maurice Stokes and Oscar Robertson (who did it 7 times) – 12:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons workout gives #Nets some hope he can play in postseason nypost.com/2022/04/10/ben… via @nypostsports – 10:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons takes small steps toward postseason availability newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“No I wouldn’t say that he’s done any conditioning, running. He’s been doing some movement but nothing full speed yet….”
Steve Nash w/ the latest on Ben Simmons, after reports of renewed optimism he can return for the playoffs.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said there is no timetable for Ben Simmons’ return right now. Said Simmons isn’t running outside the AlterG or going at full speed right now. – 6:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons returning for playoffs: “There’s no timetable for his return right now.” said Simmons isnt running outside of the AlterG or doing anything full speed right now. #Nets – 6:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
No I wouldn’t say he’s done any conditioning, running. He’s been doing some movement but nothing full speed yet. He does non-full weight bearing alter-g.
(Is that a treadmill?)
But still no timetable for his return. Not full speed even unopposed.
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 6:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Who knows — Ben (Simmons) will continue to keep rehabbing.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons playing in the first round of the playoffs if the Nets advance. – 6:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons hasn’t done full speed workouts yet. – 6:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports that Ben Simmons could return during first round of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/10/rep… – 4:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Andre Drummond has 10 points and seven rebounds in nine minutes. Can’t believe Nets got the 76ers to throw in Ben Simmons on top of this guy. – 4:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Missing Ben Simmons and what he brings to the table will ultimately hurt them”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s doing a little bit of movement, still 1-on-0 stuff, so he’s still got a lot of milestones to reach but it’s positive. He’s moving around a little bit.”
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m not sold that he game 1 of the playoffs is the best time to integrate a new player who is expected to handle the ball as much as Ben Simmons. – 3:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Nets, on paper, are better off with Ben Simmons playing than they are without him. But, seems pretty counter-intuitive to expect such an idiosyncratic player to have a seamless integration into your rotation as he debuts in the playoffs. – 3:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’a optimism Nets star Ben Simmons could make debut during first round of the NBA playoffs as long as his progression continues in strengthening his legs and back. Simmons has been ramping up his workload and is expected to continue doing so. – 3:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons has moved up to AlterG work and hopeful of avoiding summer surgery according to a source. He is shooting pregame, but he still isn’t cleared for 1-on-1 yet. #nets pic.twitter.com/CP98SOUwTP – 2:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has visibly progressed from his lower back injury. This is the most we’ve seen him move or work on the court since he arrived in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/QrDFMUoV0f – 2:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “He’s doing a little bit of movement, still 1-on-0 stuff. He’s still got a lot of milestones to reach, but it’s positive.” pic.twitter.com/Bq19FS1IK7 – 2:04 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans seeing nets fans reacting to the video of ben simmons hitting jumpers pic.twitter.com/zlozPl1zND – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has progressed to 1-on-0, but still isn’t doing much more. Calls it progress, but has a lot of benchmarks to still hit. – 1:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is moving a little bit, still doing one-on-oh, and has plenty of milestones to meet but the latest is positive. – 1:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s doing a little bit of movement — Still got a lot of milestones to reach.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons. – 1:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report time running out on Ben Simmons to return for playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/09/ano… – 9:01 PM
