Derrick Favors says he's staying with the Thunder

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Derrick Favors on the OKC rebuild: “I think this is going to be a really special team.” – 11:31 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors “I’ve been in this situation before, I was in a rebuild situation with Utah. We got better every year until we became a playoff team, I can see the same thing happening here…[this is going to be] a really good team however many couple of years” – 11:30 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors said “I think everybody knew what the plan was. We talked a lot, me, Mark [Daigneault], and Sam [Presti] and I told them I want to help.” Said he wanted to be a part of this. – 11:25 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Derrick Favors on Josh Giddey: “Josh is good. He’s good, man.” – 11:23 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors smiles: “Josh is good. He’s good, man.” – 11:22 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Derrick Favors: “It brought back the fun and joy of basketball being around these young guys.” – 11:22 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Derrick Favors says he plans on picking up his player option and expect to be back in OKC next season. – 11:20 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Derrick Favors said he expects to be back at Thunder next season #ThunderUp11:20 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors said he expects to pick up his player option and be back in OKC next season. – 11:20 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors “yeah, I expect to be back here next year, yeah I’ll probably pick it up.” On his player option decision this summer. – 11:20 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors on the last few months “I think it was something where I talked to the training staff and they thought it was a good idea to work on my back, making sure I’m 100-percent for this summer.” – 11:20 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors said this young team “brought back the joy, the fun” for him. – 11:18 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors “just being positive, coming in the next day it was positive from the coaching staff, the players, we just kept getting better. It was a fun, positive environment” – 11:18 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors “it was a good season for us, improving every game, we were a young team. They were out there having fun, enjoying the moment and enjoying the experience. Even during the losses, it wasn’t blowouts. It was a great experience.” – 11:17 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors is the first player up

