Doc Rivers on Lakers rumors: I have a job. We want to win here

Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on rumors of him being a candidate to coach the #Lakers: ‘I have a job. We want to win here.’ Says the entire staff is happy in Philly.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said that he knew all season that Matisse Thybulle was not fully vaccinated: “I encouraged him all year [to get vaccinated]. But as a coach, you’ve got to be a human. too. It just puts you in a tough spot, I’ve got to support the kid… – 2:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers was asked about the Lakers rumors today.
Not a surprise but here was his full answer: “I’m not a candidate. I have a job and I’m very happy in my job.” pic.twitter.com/nbOLFloxVd – 1:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on rumors of him being a candidate to coach the #Lakers: ‘I have a job. We want to win here.’ Says the entire staff is happy in Philly. – 1:14 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: ‘I feel like if we get this right, we got a chance.’ – 1:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on preparing to face the #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/InbaGHh1iI – 1:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that the #Raptors “are who they are”. All about their speed, length, and aggressiveness and the #Sixers just have to do what they can to combat that. – 1:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @Bill Plaschke has this in @latimessports on: Plaschke: Lakers’ next move: Doc Rivers is right choice to replace Frank Vogel as coach latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has this news: Doc Rivers? Nick Nurse? A Lakers insider’s guide to Frank Vogel’s replacement latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:06 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 60 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss rumours Doc Rivers will replace Frank Vogel next season.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #76ers #Coach pic.twitter.com/KDO0acvpMM – 7:02 PM
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on coaching change rumors around the league during the season: “I think it’s disrespectful to all of the other coaches…. It makes our jobs so much harder. I think the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair….. it’s just not right and I hate it” #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / April 12, 2022
And here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job. But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen. -via The Athletic / April 12, 2022
Snyder, who is known for having very good offensive sets and a solid defensive foundation, has led the Jazz to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. He was an assistant with the Lakers while on the staff of coach Mike Brown in 2011-2012. Not only is Snyder under contract with the Jazz for at least one more season, people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said he has become less interested in the Lakers’ job because of how the Vogel firing was handled. -via Los Angeles Times / April 12, 2022
