Domantas Sabonis wants input on Kings' coaching search

Domantas Sabonis said he’d like to give his input during the Kings’ coaching search, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Sacramento opted not to retain Alvin Gentry as the team’s head coach. “I would like to be part of it and talk to everyone,” Sabonis said. “Give them my input, what I think, what I’ve seen, what could work, what could help.”
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jason Anderson: I’m told Sacramento Kings assistant coaches Mike Longabardi, Doug Christie, Jonah Herscu, Rico Hines, Lindsey Harding and Stacey Augmon are still with the team following today’s news about Alvin Gentry. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 11, 2022
Jason Anderson: On having input in the coaching search, Domantas Sabonis says: “I would like to be part of it and talk to everyone, give them my input, what I think, what I’ve seen, what could work, what could help.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 11, 2022
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox said he would like to be kept in the loop on the coaching search, but doesn’t necessarily want to have input. He’s looking for someone who can be here in Sacramento for a long time. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 11, 2022
