Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka named Coaches of the Month

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd was predictably vague about Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Any hope for Game 1? “We’ll see,” Kidd said. “He’s in great spirits today. We’ll see how his body feels tomorrow. We’ll prepare with him and then we’ll also prepare without him.” – 1:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In a 3-minute span, Jason Kidd has said several times that Luka Doncic is “in great spirits” but he is being a coy as possible about Doncic’s status for Saturday’s Game 1, as well as whether he can practice. – 1:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Congrats to Jason Kidd for being West coach of month for March/April. 1st Mavs coach of month since Rick Carlisle won in Feb 2011 – 1:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka has won coach of the month for the second month in a row,
tied with Monty Williams for the league lead with two. Likewise, Jayson Tatum lead the league in player of the week awards with 4 this season, though he didn’t win a player of the month award. – 1:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. pic.twitter.com/zjCqXqTOC6 – 1:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Boston’s Ime Udoka were just named West and East Coach of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Celtics coach Ime Udoka have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month for March and April: pic.twitter.com/615wocRzI1 – 1:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was a nominee for Western Conference Coach of the Month, Jason Kidd won it – 1:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Veronica Burton was selected seventh overall by the @DallasWings in the 2022 @WNBA Draft.
@Brian Scalabrine compares her to a mix of Jason Kidd and Mike Bibby.
#WNBADraft | @nuwbball pic.twitter.com/TcqfEXyIt6 – 9:54 AM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
Ime Udoka = COY too 👍🏽 Love Monty Williams and all that he did this year but #1 net rating #1 Offense #1 Defense and the difference between expectation of the season gives value imo. – 7:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs just announced they’ll have their first playoff practice tomorrow morning with media availability for Jason Kidd and at least one player around 12:30 p.m.
I’m confident there will be some Luka Doncic update before then and also confident Luka Doncic will not be that player. – 4:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On his first day with the Celtics, Ime Udoka introduced The Can Man. Three months later, The Can Man changed the Celtics’ season. On the Boston turnaround and the Portland, Oregon roots that help steady the new coach. theathletic.com/3230403/2022/0… – 10:48 AM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
How did the Boston Celtics and coach Ime Udoka turn around their season after a slow start? Udoka listened to two voices on the C’s staff from his hometown of Portland, Ore. Let @Jason Quick take you behind the scenes. A must-read: theathletic.com/3230403/2022/0… – 10:12 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
A great read from @Jason Quick on the Northeast Portland connection between Boston coach Ime Udoka and his assistants Damon Stoudemire and Aaron Miles, that helped lead to the Celtics’ breakthrough this season. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3xjOyGW – 9:25 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
My man @Jason Quick wrote a banger about the Celtics. This is an awesome read.
How Ime Udoka became the Can Man: Behind the scenes of how a Portland connection reshaped the Celtics theathletic.com/3230403/2022/0… – 9:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “We have a plan mapped out for Saturday or Sunday (for Game 1). We want to get some scrimmaging in, while also getting into whoever we are playing. We’ll get into their plays and personnel when we know who we are playing.” – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “We’ll get started on Brooklyn and Cleveland. We haven’t seen Cleveland in a while, and we just played Brooklyn. But we’ve got work to do and we’ll get started on it right away.” – 9:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on how Celtics handled seeding scenarios: “We were worried about ourselves.” – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka’s 51 wins are the sixth-most for a first-year Boston Celtics head coach:
K.C. Jones – 62
Bill Fitch – 61
Bill Russell – 60
Chris Ford – 56
Jimmy Rodgers – 52
Ime Udoka – 51 – 9:32 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Give Ime Udoka and Celtics credit. Could have tried to tank to avoid potential Brooklyn matchup.
Instead, Boston gets No. 2 seed and a likely date with KD, Kyrie and the Nets in the first round.
Would love to see Boston with Robert Williams in the first round. Appears unlikely. – 9:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Celtics — who looked dysfunctional back in December — will be the No. 2 seed in the East playoffs. What a remarkable turnaround. And what a coaching job by Ime Udoka. – 9:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka will finish with 51 wins in his first year as a head coach. – 9:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Up by 24 points with 1:13 to play in the third, I guess Ime Udoka is ready to go a little deeper than usual, into the bench. pic.twitter.com/Nec48YOkfN – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four fouls on Jaylen Brown now.
Looks like Ime Udoka is gonna let him go, because why not? – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka is not going to be happy with 12 first half turnovers. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on the in-game interview about playing his starters: “We don’t want them to be off too long. And we’ve still got things to play for as far as the standings and seeding.” – 7:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
With the No. 2 seed in the East at stake, it’ll be interesting to see how much Ime Udoka will lean on his starting five in the next three quarters. Keep in mind that the C’s next game won’t be for nearly a week. Injury, more than late-season rest, is what you worry about. – 7:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka continues to sound optimistic about Rob Williams recovery from knee surgery: “Everybody kind of reacts to it differently and so we’re not ruling him out (of first round) because of that.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
How will Ime Udoka and Celtics handle tonight’s game? @SouichiTerada breaks it down along with all the scenarios in play for Boston masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Was interesting to see how open Ime Udoka was in regards to the playoff positioning situation the team is in. A win moves them to the 2-seed (and potential matchup with Brooklyn) a loss could keep them at 3 or drop them to 4 – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
More Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “We anticipate playing the first round without him.” But Udoka said they aren’t ruling anything out with Williams’ recovery. – 5:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka said it’s “normal as planned” and he plans on playing their normal starters. Al Horford is dealing with back tightness and will be a game-time decision. – 5:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s doing well, as he has been since surgery. He’s doing two-a-days back in Boston and doing really well…The 4-6 week timetable is what it is, but guys have come back early. Some guys have come back in three weeks. We’re not ruling anything out.” – 5:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams recovery timetable: “We anticipate playing the first round without him.” – 5:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “Everyone is talking about Brooklyn, but they have a Play-In game to play. You can run from teams, and they don’t even end up being there. What we concluded was: Let’s do what we do and let the chips fall where they may.” – 5:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka: “We’ll do what we do and let the chips fall where they may.” – 5:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka: We’ll do what we do and let the chips fall where they may – 5:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on seeding: “We’ve talked. We’ve looked at all the scenarios. We concluded that doing what we do is what is most important. Health, playing our best basketball, that’s what’s important.” – 5:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on seeding possibilities: “We’ve talked about it and looked at all the scenarios.” – 5:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka: “We’ll play our guys, see how it’s going and go from there.” – 5:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says the plan is to play the regular starters, though Al Horford has some back soreness and is testing it pregame to see how it feels – 5:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka says Celtics haven’t predetermined anything as far as minutes tonight. – 5:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“We’re going to play our guys” says Ime Udoka.
So there you have it. – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics are going to play their guys. Al Horford is working on some back tightness, but they expect him to play. Regular starters. – 5:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II: Cade on his RoTY resume: “I think I made a strong case for it. I had some big moments this year that will show that I feel like I’m the best rookie this year, and there’s other guys that have had big moments as well.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / April 11, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 11, 2022
Shams Charania: NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2022
