Kevin Durant endorses Joel Embiid for MVP

Nick Friedell: KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
The play-in starts today.
KD has won 17 of 19 vs Cavs, going back to his Warriors days.
PG is 3-0 vs Timberwolves this season. pic.twitter.com/DOAf7YDuZK – 11:00 AM
The play-in starts today.
KD has won 17 of 19 vs Cavs, going back to his Warriors days.
PG is 3-0 vs Timberwolves this season. pic.twitter.com/DOAf7YDuZK – 11:00 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.” – 10:58 AM
KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.” – 10:58 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant said the #Nets texted him this morning to be aware of extra traffic. He first heard about the shooting on social media en route, and after seeing the police cars and helicopters upon arrival, got the details once he got into morning shootaround. #nba – 10:55 AM
Kevin Durant said the #Nets texted him this morning to be aware of extra traffic. He first heard about the shooting on social media en route, and after seeing the police cars and helicopters upon arrival, got the details once he got into morning shootaround. #nba – 10:55 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Subway shooting happened just blocks from Nets practice facility.. Streets blocked. helicopters overhead. Devastating “ says KD “you just hope and pray fir everyone.” pic.twitter.com/k8560Cq8pU – 10:55 AM
Subway shooting happened just blocks from Nets practice facility.. Streets blocked. helicopters overhead. Devastating “ says KD “you just hope and pray fir everyone.” pic.twitter.com/k8560Cq8pU – 10:55 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
At Nets practice facility, just a half-mile from the shooting in the Brooklyn subway. Nets went through shootaround and Kevin Durant said he heard about the tragedy driving into the facility. – 10:53 AM
At Nets practice facility, just a half-mile from the shooting in the Brooklyn subway. Nets went through shootaround and Kevin Durant said he heard about the tragedy driving into the facility. – 10:53 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on the shooting at the 36th St. subway stop just blocks from #Nets practice facility: “I know a couple people got shot. This is an unfortunate situation; I hope they get it figured out…It’s devastating here.” #nba – 10:52 AM
Kevin Durant on the shooting at the 36th St. subway stop just blocks from #Nets practice facility: “I know a couple people got shot. This is an unfortunate situation; I hope they get it figured out…It’s devastating here.” #nba – 10:52 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on the subway shooting: “It’s devastating … I hate violence. I hate senseless violence — you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.” He said he found out on the way to the Nets facility and then saw the sirens and helicopters nearby. – 10:51 AM
KD on the subway shooting: “It’s devastating … I hate violence. I hate senseless violence — you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.” He said he found out on the way to the Nets facility and then saw the sirens and helicopters nearby. – 10:51 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid recorded at least 10 FG made, 10 FT made, and 10 rebounds in 18 games this season.
The last NBA player to record at least 18 such games in a single season was Bob McAdoo in 1974-75 (18). pic.twitter.com/cMZZp2czL4 – 10:01 AM
Joel Embiid recorded at least 10 FG made, 10 FT made, and 10 rebounds in 18 games this season.
The last NBA player to record at least 18 such games in a single season was Bob McAdoo in 1974-75 (18). pic.twitter.com/cMZZp2czL4 – 10:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Who’s the 2022 NBA MVP? The 1 million question has still no answer but the head-to-head of the main candidates for the trophy shows a lot.
What Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Booker, Doncic were doing against eachother this season?
Story below. #nbamvp @SdnaGr
sdna.gr/mpasket/954453… – 6:43 AM
Who’s the 2022 NBA MVP? The 1 million question has still no answer but the head-to-head of the main candidates for the trophy shows a lot.
What Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Booker, Doncic were doing against eachother this season?
Story below. #nbamvp @SdnaGr
sdna.gr/mpasket/954453… – 6:43 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 4:00 AM
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 4:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA awards ballot submitted with five minutes to spare. Absolutely excruciating. Incredible seasons by Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Luka, Booker and many others. I went with Jokic for MVP with Giannis second and Embiid third. Won’t be surprised if Embiid is second and Giannis third. – 12:01 AM
NBA awards ballot submitted with five minutes to spare. Absolutely excruciating. Incredible seasons by Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Luka, Booker and many others. I went with Jokic for MVP with Giannis second and Embiid third. Won’t be surprised if Embiid is second and Giannis third. – 12:01 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA Awards ballots!
MVP
1. Jokic
2. Giannis
3. Embiid
4. Luka
5. Booker
You can vote any of the top 3 and it’s totally legit. Had Giannis pretty much until the very end. Flowers for Embiid who was remarkable.
(More) – 10:29 PM
NBA Awards ballots!
MVP
1. Jokic
2. Giannis
3. Embiid
4. Luka
5. Booker
You can vote any of the top 3 and it’s totally legit. Had Giannis pretty much until the very end. Flowers for Embiid who was remarkable.
(More) – 10:29 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
People are upset at the idea of Embiid being 2nd team all-league and potentially MVP runner-up…
Bill Russell was a 5-time MVP. He was 2nd-team all-league in 3 of those 5 seasons.
At the time MVP was voted by players and All-League by media. – 8:12 PM
People are upset at the idea of Embiid being 2nd team all-league and potentially MVP runner-up…
Bill Russell was a 5-time MVP. He was 2nd-team all-league in 3 of those 5 seasons.
At the time MVP was voted by players and All-League by media. – 8:12 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’d probably lean Giannis, then Jokic, and then Embiid, but I get why 76ers fans are emotional about this.
Their guy was a finalist last season too and it’s hard not to feel like Jokic has at least a tiny edge with voters from the jump because of game aesthetics/advanced stats. – 7:43 PM
I’d probably lean Giannis, then Jokic, and then Embiid, but I get why 76ers fans are emotional about this.
Their guy was a finalist last season too and it’s hard not to feel like Jokic has at least a tiny edge with voters from the jump because of game aesthetics/advanced stats. – 7:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you don’t think Nikola Jokic is the MVP, fine. Giannis and Embiid are totally worthy candidates.
But this holy war against advanced stats is among the most idiotic Twitter narratives I’ve ever seen. Since when is 27-14-8 on 58-34-81 shooting not MVP-worthy? – 7:30 PM
If you don’t think Nikola Jokic is the MVP, fine. Giannis and Embiid are totally worthy candidates.
But this holy war against advanced stats is among the most idiotic Twitter narratives I’ve ever seen. Since when is 27-14-8 on 58-34-81 shooting not MVP-worthy? – 7:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My 2022 NBA MVP ballot:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Luka Doncic
5. Devin Booker – 7:28 PM
My 2022 NBA MVP ballot:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Luka Doncic
5. Devin Booker – 7:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Was originally opposed to voting both Embiid and Jokic All-NBA first team because I think it should be a *team*, but after consideration I’ve decided to do it. Two PFs or two PGs make first team all the time. It ultimately seemed wrong to me to treat center differently. – 4:56 PM
Was originally opposed to voting both Embiid and Jokic All-NBA first team because I think it should be a *team*, but after consideration I’ve decided to do it. Two PFs or two PGs make first team all the time. It ultimately seemed wrong to me to treat center differently. – 4:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:19 PM
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
NBA Player of the Weeks this season, by MVP candidate:
Jokic — 2
Embiid — 2
Giannis — 1
Player of the Months:
Jokic — 1
Embiid — 2
Giannis — 0 – 3:13 PM
NBA Player of the Weeks this season, by MVP candidate:
Jokic — 2
Embiid — 2
Giannis — 1
Player of the Months:
Jokic — 1
Embiid — 2
Giannis — 0 – 3:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid won the award. – 3:05 PM
Obi Toppin and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid won the award. – 3:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam earned a nomination for the regular season’s final Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. The winner: the guy he’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs, Joel Embiid. – 3:05 PM
Pascal Siakam earned a nomination for the regular season’s final Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. The winner: the guy he’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs, Joel Embiid. – 3:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:03 PM
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM
NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s how I voted for All-Defense:
First Team
C: Rudy Gobert
F: Bam Adebayo
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
G: Mikal Bridges
G: Marcus Smart
Second Team
C: Joel Embiid
F: Robert Williams III
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Dejounte Murray – 2:25 PM
Here’s how I voted for All-Defense:
First Team
C: Rudy Gobert
F: Bam Adebayo
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
G: Mikal Bridges
G: Marcus Smart
Second Team
C: Joel Embiid
F: Robert Williams III
F: Jaren Jackson Jr.
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Dejounte Murray – 2:25 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
All-NBA First Team:
G Trae Young
G Luka Doncic
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
F Nikola Jokic
C Joel Embiid
All-NBA Second Team:
G Steph Curry
G Devin Booker
F Jayson Tatum
F DeMar DeRozan
C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM
All-NBA First Team:
G Trae Young
G Luka Doncic
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
F Nikola Jokic
C Joel Embiid
All-NBA Second Team:
G Steph Curry
G Devin Booker
F Jayson Tatum
F DeMar DeRozan
C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk on Cade: “There’s times where you’re watching the game and he has 11 or 12 straight points in the 4th quarter against KD and Kyrie and it’s like, this guy is 20 years old. It’s unbelievable to watch. There’s no ceiling for him going forward.” – 1:20 PM
Olynyk on Cade: “There’s times where you’re watching the game and he has 11 or 12 straight points in the 4th quarter against KD and Kyrie and it’s like, this guy is 20 years old. It’s unbelievable to watch. There’s no ceiling for him going forward.” – 1:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Full episode ⬇️
youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Full episode ⬇️
youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Curry getting some shots up after Nets practice. Simmons not on the floor. Dragic not back yet either. pic.twitter.com/dsWKj3yuf2 – 12:38 PM
KD and Curry getting some shots up after Nets practice. Simmons not on the floor. Dragic not back yet either. pic.twitter.com/dsWKj3yuf2 – 12:38 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. spoke in depth about the work he expects to put in this season. When asked about players he studies, he said – the usual All-Stars, Kevin Durant, etc… but also, Facu Campazzo of the Nuggets. “His passing.” – 11:44 AM
Kevin Porter Jr. spoke in depth about the work he expects to put in this season. When asked about players he studies, he said – the usual All-Stars, Kevin Durant, etc… but also, Facu Campazzo of the Nuggets. “His passing.” – 11:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.
He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:
33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22
34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21
34.2 – Curry, 2015-16
34.6 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/BAS3E0ud20 – 11:11 AM
Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.
He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:
33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22
34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21
34.2 – Curry, 2015-16
34.6 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/BAS3E0ud20 – 11:11 AM
More on this storyline
Ryan Ward: LeBron claims he was the “MVP of the season” last year before he sprained his ankle. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / April 11, 2022
In that way, and in dozens of others, Jokic is a basketball anomaly. He’s a center with a point guard’s proclivities and a superstar with a benchwarmer’s ego. He’s also the odds-on favorite to become only the fifth center in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs. Asked that same weekend about his designs on another MVP, Jokic said he’d be happy as long as a big man won the award. “There’s not even a little bit bad blood between us,” Jokic said of Embid. “I think (he’s) a great player.” -via Denver Post / April 10, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green says that Ja Morant should not be MIP. He’s in the MVP conversation. Jordan Poole, Green says, is the definition of the guy who has improved the most this season. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.