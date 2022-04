Lakers coaching search: Mark Jackson a LeBron James favorite

Nurse, who led the Raptors to the NBA championship in 2019, also has a few years left on his deal and no one from around the league thinks Toronto will let him leave. Nurse signed a multiyear contract extension in 2020 with two years still remaining on his current deal. As one person with knowledge of the situation said, “there hasn’t been anything substantiated by way of any discussion from any parties.” Nurse is represented by Klutch Sports, which also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom have told friends that they like how Nurse coaches. -via Los Angeles Times / April 12, 2022