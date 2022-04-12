LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jared Dudley gauged Bradley Beal's desire for a trade

James, Davis and Dudley checked on Bradley Beal, gauging the All-Star guard’s desire about a trade. They knew the Lakers didn’t have the assets for Damian Lillard. They wondered about another run at All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry after the team failed to trade for him at the deadline in the winter.
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has @dylanohernandez with this tremendous work: Hernández: LeBron James makes excuses instead of being a leader for Lakers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:39 PM
The @latimessports has @dylanohernandez with this tremendous work: Hernández: LeBron James makes excuses instead of being a leader for Lakers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:39 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ages ago, all the way back this morning, LeBron James talked about the problems of this season, his health status and his future with the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/04/11/aft… – 11:36 PM
Ages ago, all the way back this morning, LeBron James talked about the problems of this season, his health status and his future with the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/04/11/aft… – 11:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “I came here to win a championship. I want to win more.” Rob Pelinka: “We had a very disappointing season. LeBron & Pelinka on Frank Vogel’s firing, LeBron’s collaboration w/ front office, LeBron’s injury & Russell Westbrook’s future. on.nba.com/3uuM72q – 10:56 PM
LeBron James: “I came here to win a championship. I want to win more.” Rob Pelinka: “We had a very disappointing season. LeBron & Pelinka on Frank Vogel’s firing, LeBron’s collaboration w/ front office, LeBron’s injury & Russell Westbrook’s future. on.nba.com/3uuM72q – 10:56 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Vogel is gone, do you have any issue with it?
-Why Russ did not work this season?
-Pelinka deserves more blame
-Do you believe Bron & AD can still win a Chip?
Will take as many phone calls as I can tonight…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:39 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Vogel is gone, do you have any issue with it?
-Why Russ did not work this season?
-Pelinka deserves more blame
-Do you believe Bron & AD can still win a Chip?
Will take as many phone calls as I can tonight…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 All-Rookie (3:14)
🔘 All-Defense (11:10)
🔘 Biggest disappointments (18:23)
🔘 Biggest surprises (27:36)
🔘 Is AD still top 15? (33:07)
🔘 Finding the next Ja Morant (40:12)
🎧 https://t.co/oV5C787pPG
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vr0oL0udri – 5:09 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 All-Rookie (3:14)
🔘 All-Defense (11:10)
🔘 Biggest disappointments (18:23)
🔘 Biggest surprises (27:36)
🔘 Is AD still top 15? (33:07)
🔘 Finding the next Ja Morant (40:12)
🎧 https://t.co/oV5C787pPG
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vr0oL0udri – 5:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
When @Dan Woike mentions that LeBron and AD said many times throughout the year, “Let Russ be Russ,” Russell Westbrook immediately responds: “Yeah, but that wasn’t true. Let’s be honest.” – 5:06 PM
When @Dan Woike mentions that LeBron and AD said many times throughout the year, “Let Russ be Russ,” Russell Westbrook immediately responds: “Yeah, but that wasn’t true. Let’s be honest.” – 5:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The high point of L.A.’s 2021-22 season may have been Dec. 15 (16-13, 5th in West), when Reaves hit a game-winner at DAL. The next game, at MIN, AD hurt his knee, and from that point moving forward, he and LeBron would play only 7 games together for the rest of the season. – 4:42 PM
The high point of L.A.’s 2021-22 season may have been Dec. 15 (16-13, 5th in West), when Reaves hit a game-winner at DAL. The next game, at MIN, AD hurt his knee, and from that point moving forward, he and LeBron would play only 7 games together for the rest of the season. – 4:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic has led the @Denver Nuggets in total points, rebounds, and assists in each of the last five seasons.
No other player in NBA history has recorded more than three such seasons in a row:
5 – Jokic
3 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – LeBron James
3 – Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/PCVQkjco21 – 4:01 PM
Nikola Jokic has led the @Denver Nuggets in total points, rebounds, and assists in each of the last five seasons.
No other player in NBA history has recorded more than three such seasons in a row:
5 – Jokic
3 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – LeBron James
3 – Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/PCVQkjco21 – 4:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/bZUsbK8SxN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/IPTaUGhF8T – 4:00 PM
Free pod: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/bZUsbK8SxN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/IPTaUGhF8T – 4:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka when asked about the possibility of LeBron James signing a contract extension: “I cant talk about his future contract status, but the feeling is that he loves being a Laker and sees this as a longterm home and that’s been made loud and clear.” – 3:39 PM
Rob Pelinka when asked about the possibility of LeBron James signing a contract extension: “I cant talk about his future contract status, but the feeling is that he loves being a Laker and sees this as a longterm home and that’s been made loud and clear.” – 3:39 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The CBA won’t allow the Lakers and LeBron to work an extension before August. That said, and as recent tampering penalties to other franchises would suggest, such conversations tend to happen before they’re technically legal. Lakers likely need a sense before offseason decisions – 3:33 PM
The CBA won’t allow the Lakers and LeBron to work an extension before August. That said, and as recent tampering penalties to other franchises would suggest, such conversations tend to happen before they’re technically legal. Lakers likely need a sense before offseason decisions – 3:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka on LeBron: “Every indication that we’ve received is he sees the Lakers as his home.” – 3:24 PM
Rob Pelinka on LeBron: “Every indication that we’ve received is he sees the Lakers as his home.” – 3:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on his outlook that LeBron James will retire as a Laker: “Every indication we’ve received is he sees the Lakers as his home.” – 3:24 PM
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on his outlook that LeBron James will retire as a Laker: “Every indication we’ve received is he sees the Lakers as his home.” – 3:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pelinka on LeBron: “He feels highly motivated to return next year and have another elite (season) … For him to play that way in Year 19 (2021-22) is jawdropping.” – 3:18 PM
Pelinka on LeBron: “He feels highly motivated to return next year and have another elite (season) … For him to play that way in Year 19 (2021-22) is jawdropping.” – 3:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on what the collaboration with LeBron James has been in the past and what he expects it to be in the summer: “At the end of the day I’m the one who leads the basketball department and will take ultimate accountability for whatever roster decisions are made.” – 3:17 PM
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on what the collaboration with LeBron James has been in the past and what he expects it to be in the summer: “At the end of the day I’m the one who leads the basketball department and will take ultimate accountability for whatever roster decisions are made.” – 3:17 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/posts… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/posts… – 2:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How much longer does LeBron James want to keep playing?
“I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play. But I can still produce at a high level, as I showed this year.”
We know he wants to play with Bronny so that likely means he’ll play through 2024-25: basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 1:53 PM
How much longer does LeBron James want to keep playing?
“I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play. But I can still produce at a high level, as I showed this year.”
We know he wants to play with Bronny so that likely means he’ll play through 2024-25: basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 1:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “The front office is going to do whatever it takes to help this ball club become a better ball club, from top to bottom. If they ask me my opinion, I’ll give them my opinion. But at the end of the day, they’re going to make the decisions they feel is best.” – 1:28 PM
LeBron James: “The front office is going to do whatever it takes to help this ball club become a better ball club, from top to bottom. If they ask me my opinion, I’ll give them my opinion. But at the end of the day, they’re going to make the decisions they feel is best.” – 1:28 PM
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
As an athlete I can tell you that not everything is a sponsored post. This one is though @MountainDew #ad pic.twitter.com/13OfHhhH6r – 1:25 PM
As an athlete I can tell you that not everything is a sponsored post. This one is though @MountainDew #ad pic.twitter.com/13OfHhhH6r – 1:25 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James says he never considered chasing the scoring title once the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention, saying it would’ve been the “wackest thing ever.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 1:19 PM
LeBron James says he never considered chasing the scoring title once the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention, saying it would’ve been the “wackest thing ever.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 1:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Full episode ⬇️
youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Full episode ⬇️
youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
A wild thing about Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon is they are both older than Anthony Davis. – 1:03 PM
A wild thing about Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon is they are both older than Anthony Davis. – 1:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Aside from his ankle injury, LeBron James was asked whether missing out on the scoring title meant something to him:
“Once we were eliminated from playoff contention, there was nothing to talk about, think about,” he said. – 12:33 PM
Aside from his ankle injury, LeBron James was asked whether missing out on the scoring title meant something to him:
“Once we were eliminated from playoff contention, there was nothing to talk about, think about,” he said. – 12:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says going after a scoring title w/o making the playoffs is “the most wackest thing ever.” – 12:33 PM
LeBron says going after a scoring title w/o making the playoffs is “the most wackest thing ever.” – 12:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said there was no consideration of him returning to play just to qualify for the scoring title, due to his ankle injury. Were he healthy, he’d have played.
“I’m not out there just to be playing meaningless games to win the scoring title.” – 12:33 PM
LeBron said there was no consideration of him returning to play just to qualify for the scoring title, due to his ankle injury. Were he healthy, he’d have played.
“I’m not out there just to be playing meaningless games to win the scoring title.” – 12:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“I have not been told. I’ve seen the reports like everybody else has,” LeBron James on reports that Frank Vogel has been fired as Lakers coach. – 12:30 PM
“I have not been told. I’ve seen the reports like everybody else has,” LeBron James on reports that Frank Vogel has been fired as Lakers coach. – 12:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James when asked if he has a problem with the way Frank Vogel found out he was fired: “….I can only control what I can control.” – 12:30 PM
LeBron James when asked if he has a problem with the way Frank Vogel found out he was fired: “….I can only control what I can control.” – 12:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron says he has not been informed whether or not Frank Vogel has been fired. AK – 12:29 PM
LeBron says he has not been informed whether or not Frank Vogel has been fired. AK – 12:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James: “I have not been told” whether Frank Vogel has been fired. – 12:29 PM
LeBron James: “I have not been told” whether Frank Vogel has been fired. – 12:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James asked if he’s bothered with the way the Lakers handled Frank Vogel’s firing: “I can only control what I can control.” LeBron added that he hasn’t been told directly that Vogel has been let go. – 12:29 PM
LeBron James asked if he’s bothered with the way the Lakers handled Frank Vogel’s firing: “I can only control what I can control.” LeBron added that he hasn’t been told directly that Vogel has been let go. – 12:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James when asked if he, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook just need more time together: “That’s not my decision.” – 12:28 PM
LeBron James when asked if he, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook just need more time together: “That’s not my decision.” – 12:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if the Lakers should keep himself, AD and Westbrook as a trio: “That’s not my decision.” LeBron called it a “front office decision.” – 12:27 PM
LeBron James on if the Lakers should keep himself, AD and Westbrook as a trio: “That’s not my decision.” LeBron called it a “front office decision.” – 12:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on dealing with injuries throughout his four-year Lakers tenure: “It’s been some freak accidents.” – 12:26 PM
LeBron James on dealing with injuries throughout his four-year Lakers tenure: “It’s been some freak accidents.” – 12:26 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron claims he was the “MVP of the season” last year before he sprained his ankle. – 12:25 PM
LeBron claims he was the “MVP of the season” last year before he sprained his ankle. – 12:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says the reason the BIG 3 didn’t work this season is “because we weren’t on the damn floor together.”
21 games of LeBron + AD + Westbrook. – 12:24 PM
LeBron says the reason the BIG 3 didn’t work this season is “because we weren’t on the damn floor together.”
21 games of LeBron + AD + Westbrook. – 12:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James: “The reason we weren’t very good together? We weren’t on the damn floor together.” – 12:24 PM
LeBron James: “The reason we weren’t very good together? We weren’t on the damn floor together.” – 12:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James sums up his fit with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: “The reason we were not very good together is we weren’t on the damn floor together. That’s the No. 1 damn thing.” – 12:24 PM
LeBron James sums up his fit with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: “The reason we were not very good together is we weren’t on the damn floor together. That’s the No. 1 damn thing.” – 12:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says the MRI on his left ankle confirmed that he would not require surgery or any injections to it to repair it. He said he made the ankle worse by playing in the second New Orleans game on it and will need to stay off it for the next 4-6 weeks to let it recover – 12:24 PM
LeBron James says the MRI on his left ankle confirmed that he would not require surgery or any injections to it to repair it. He said he made the ankle worse by playing in the second New Orleans game on it and will need to stay off it for the next 4-6 weeks to let it recover – 12:24 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James said he would need to stay off his sprained ankle for another 4-6 weeks after getting an MRI last week.
No surgery required, but he acknowledged he probably shouldn’t have played vs. New Orleans two weeks ago. – 12:23 PM
LeBron James said he would need to stay off his sprained ankle for another 4-6 weeks after getting an MRI last week.
No surgery required, but he acknowledged he probably shouldn’t have played vs. New Orleans two weeks ago. – 12:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James said the MRI revealed that there’s no surgery required for his ankle. He said he needs to stay off it for 4-6 weeks. He added that he shouldn’t have played against NO and likely made it worse. – 12:23 PM
LeBron James said the MRI revealed that there’s no surgery required for his ankle. He said he needs to stay off it for 4-6 weeks. He added that he shouldn’t have played against NO and likely made it worse. – 12:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron also says he’s got some doctor appts lined up to take a look at his knee and groin. – 12:23 PM
LeBron also says he’s got some doctor appts lined up to take a look at his knee and groin. – 12:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James says he will need to stay off of his sprained left ankle for 4-6 weeks. – 12:23 PM
LeBron James says he will need to stay off of his sprained left ankle for 4-6 weeks. – 12:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his ankle after an MRI: “There’s no surgery required, no injections, but I’m going to have to stay off it for 4 to 6 weeks to let it recover.”
He said he shouldn’t have played in the New Orleans game, which made it worse. But: “I’ll make a full recovery.” – 12:22 PM
LeBron on his ankle after an MRI: “There’s no surgery required, no injections, but I’m going to have to stay off it for 4 to 6 weeks to let it recover.”
He said he shouldn’t have played in the New Orleans game, which made it worse. But: “I’ll make a full recovery.” – 12:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James said he’ll have to stay off ankle 4-6 weeks after getting MRI on ankle. – 12:22 PM
LeBron James said he’ll have to stay off ankle 4-6 weeks after getting MRI on ankle. – 12:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on his MRI on his left ankle: “There’s no surgery, no injections.” But he said he has to stay off of his ankle for next 4 to 6 weeks. – 12:22 PM
LeBron James on his MRI on his left ankle: “There’s no surgery, no injections.” But he said he has to stay off of his ankle for next 4 to 6 weeks. – 12:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says there’s “no surgery required” on his injured ankle after getting an MRI. – 12:22 PM
LeBron says there’s “no surgery required” on his injured ankle after getting an MRI. – 12:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on what the team needs to address most with its roster – offense, defense, getting younger? LeBron: “All three.” – 12:20 PM
LeBron James on what the team needs to address most with its roster – offense, defense, getting younger? LeBron: “All three.” – 12:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James says this season is “not a failure” because the team worked together daily on trying to get better. – 12:18 PM
LeBron James says this season is “not a failure” because the team worked together daily on trying to get better. – 12:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When LeBron James was asked what he wants to tweak in his game this off-season, he said, “I wanna get to the free throw line,” adding that he needs to learn how to “trick the refs.” – 12:17 PM
When LeBron James was asked what he wants to tweak in his game this off-season, he said, “I wanna get to the free throw line,” adding that he needs to learn how to “trick the refs.” – 12:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on one of his goals next season: “I want to get to the free-throw line. I want to learn how to trick the refs.” – 12:16 PM
LeBron James on one of his goals next season: “I want to get to the free-throw line. I want to learn how to trick the refs.” – 12:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on what he wants to work on this summer: “I want to get to the free-throw line. … I’ve got to figure it out.” – 12:16 PM
LeBron on what he wants to work on this summer: “I want to get to the free-throw line. … I’ve got to figure it out.” – 12:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “The front office is going to do whatever it takes to make (this franchise) better. … it’s my job to make sure I’m ready at the start of training camp, ready to lead the team that’s on the floor, whoever that may be.” – 12:15 PM
LeBron: “The front office is going to do whatever it takes to make (this franchise) better. … it’s my job to make sure I’m ready at the start of training camp, ready to lead the team that’s on the floor, whoever that may be.” – 12:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on upgrading the roster: “I think the front office is going to do whatever it takes” to make the team better moving forward. – 12:15 PM
LeBron on upgrading the roster: “I think the front office is going to do whatever it takes” to make the team better moving forward. – 12:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play.”
He said it depends upon health, but: “I can still produce at a high level, as I showed this year.” – 12:14 PM
LeBron: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play.”
He said it depends upon health, but: “I can still produce at a high level, as I showed this year.” – 12:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on how long he wants to play: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play. … But I can still produce at a high level. That I showed this year for sure.” – 12:14 PM
LeBron on how long he wants to play: “I don’t have a cap on how long I want to play. … But I can still produce at a high level. That I showed this year for sure.” – 12:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron remarked upon how frustrating the injuries and lack of continuity were this season, citing the franchise-record 41 different starting lineups that were used. – 12:13 PM
LeBron remarked upon how frustrating the injuries and lack of continuity were this season, citing the franchise-record 41 different starting lineups that were used. – 12:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he came to the Lakers to win a championship, and did so in 2020, but that remains the goal:
“I want to do it again.” – 12:12 PM
LeBron said he came to the Lakers to win a championship, and did so in 2020, but that remains the goal:
“I want to do it again.” – 12:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on winning a championship with the Lakers: “I want to do it again.” – 12:12 PM
LeBron on winning a championship with the Lakers: “I want to do it again.” – 12:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James on his four years in Los Angeles: “I came here to win a championship but I want to win more … I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish … but I want to do it again” – 12:11 PM
LeBron James on his four years in Los Angeles: “I came here to win a championship but I want to win more … I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish … but I want to do it again” – 12:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said it’s natural to start thinking about the group for next season, how the pieces can best fit, looking for a “roster that can bring more wins,” no matter where he’s on the court most: “My personal goal is to be able to play any position on the floor.” – 12:11 PM
LeBron said it’s natural to start thinking about the group for next season, how the pieces can best fit, looking for a “roster that can bring more wins,” no matter where he’s on the court most: “My personal goal is to be able to play any position on the floor.” – 12:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on Frank Vogel’s firing: pic.twitter.com/X1q54TRzfR – 12:11 PM
LeBron James on Frank Vogel’s firing: pic.twitter.com/X1q54TRzfR – 12:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on confidence in the Lakers rebounding: “I came here to win a championship and I want to win more.” – 12:11 PM
LeBron on confidence in the Lakers rebounding: “I came here to win a championship and I want to win more.” – 12:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “I came here to win a championship. I came here to win more.” – 12:11 PM
LeBron James: “I came here to win a championship. I came here to win more.” – 12:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It seems a lot of people think Pat Bev will check Paul George. He won’t
Jarred Vanderbilt will be the primary matchup on PG, because he always takes big ball-handlers (LeBron, Luka, etc). But Anthony Edwards will also get a lot of work on him. Switches, sloppy cross matches, etc pic.twitter.com/I5rBleAiLM – 12:10 PM
It seems a lot of people think Pat Bev will check Paul George. He won’t
Jarred Vanderbilt will be the primary matchup on PG, because he always takes big ball-handlers (LeBron, Luka, etc). But Anthony Edwards will also get a lot of work on him. Switches, sloppy cross matches, etc pic.twitter.com/I5rBleAiLM – 12:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James: “I respect Frank as a coach and as a man … He’s a man who gives everything to the game … At the end of the day I don’t know what’s going to happen with Frank and him being here, but I have nothing but respect for him” – 12:10 PM
LeBron James: “I respect Frank as a coach and as a man … He’s a man who gives everything to the game … At the end of the day I don’t know what’s going to happen with Frank and him being here, but I have nothing but respect for him” – 12:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Frank Vogel: “I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. … I have nothing but respect for him.” – 12:10 PM
LeBron on Frank Vogel: “I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. … I have nothing but respect for him.” – 12:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says that the collective bargaining agreement has not allowed him and Rich Paul to discuss a contract extension for him with Rob Pelinka and the Lakers yet. He says when those conversations are allowed to occur by the CBA, they will be had. – 12:09 PM
LeBron James says that the collective bargaining agreement has not allowed him and Rich Paul to discuss a contract extension for him with Rob Pelinka and the Lakers yet. He says when those conversations are allowed to occur by the CBA, they will be had. – 12:09 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron on his time with Westbrook…”I love being a teammate with Russ, that’s just the way it is…” – 12:09 PM
Lebron on his time with Westbrook…”I love being a teammate with Russ, that’s just the way it is…” – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if he can envision playing with Russell Westbrook again next season: “I’m not here to make decisions for the front office and that nature. But I loved being teammates with Russ.” – 12:09 PM
LeBron James on if he can envision playing with Russell Westbrook again next season: “I’m not here to make decisions for the front office and that nature. But I loved being teammates with Russ.” – 12:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Russell Westbrook partnership next year: “I don’t put any expectations on anything. … I love being a teammate with Russ. That’s just the way it is.” – 12:09 PM
LeBron on Russell Westbrook partnership next year: “I don’t put any expectations on anything. … I love being a teammate with Russ. That’s just the way it is.” – 12:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James when asked if he intends to sign a contract extension with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/ff1yBOHYKF – 12:09 PM
LeBron James when asked if he intends to sign a contract extension with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/ff1yBOHYKF – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on if he plans to sign an extension with the Lakers yet: “Myself and Rich can’t even begin to talk to Rob and the front office because of the collective bargaining agreement. When we get to that point, we’ll see.” – 12:08 PM
LeBron James on if he plans to sign an extension with the Lakers yet: “Myself and Rich can’t even begin to talk to Rob and the front office because of the collective bargaining agreement. When we get to that point, we’ll see.” – 12:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on being eligible for an extension with the Lakers: “The conversation hasn’t been talked about. … When we get to that point, we’ll see.” – 12:08 PM
LeBron James on being eligible for an extension with the Lakers: “The conversation hasn’t been talked about. … When we get to that point, we’ll see.” – 12:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “My personal goal is to be able to play at any position on the floor.” – 12:07 PM
LeBron James: “My personal goal is to be able to play at any position on the floor.” – 12:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James about to start his exit interview pic.twitter.com/TDmOQ3F0Uv – 12:06 PM
LeBron James about to start his exit interview pic.twitter.com/TDmOQ3F0Uv – 12:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/bZUsbK8SxN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/aQTZF5bOpm – 12:00 PM
Free pod: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/bZUsbK8SxN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/aQTZF5bOpm – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/posts… – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/posts… – 11:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over NY’s final five games,
Obi Toppin averaged:
27.2 points,
6.2 rebounds,
3.8 made treys.
The only other players to average more than 27 points and six rebs in April were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam & Kevin Durant
tommybeer.substack.com/p/obi-and-iq-c… – 10:38 AM
Over NY’s final five games,
Obi Toppin averaged:
27.2 points,
6.2 rebounds,
3.8 made treys.
The only other players to average more than 27 points and six rebs in April were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam & Kevin Durant
tommybeer.substack.com/p/obi-and-iq-c… – 10:38 AM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Always got tha sauce on me.
Get that @Popeyes #mostdunkablemeal available 4/12 only on @UberEats https://t.co/u5HCcFGhbK
Ends 4/17/2022.
Details on the app. #ad pic.twitter.com/hxIwUmOZ5o – 10:00 AM
Always got tha sauce on me.
Get that @Popeyes #mostdunkablemeal available 4/12 only on @UberEats https://t.co/u5HCcFGhbK
Ends 4/17/2022.
Details on the app. #ad pic.twitter.com/hxIwUmOZ5o – 10:00 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looking at the Wizards’ biggest offseason questions and needs, a list that begins with Bradley Beal’s future: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:50 AM
Looking at the Wizards’ biggest offseason questions and needs, a list that begins with Bradley Beal’s future: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis still believes he and LeBron James can be the foundation of a championship team
https://t.co/qxpLOtoFAK pic.twitter.com/FeVjQhwgtU – 9:30 AM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis still believes he and LeBron James can be the foundation of a championship team
https://t.co/qxpLOtoFAK pic.twitter.com/FeVjQhwgtU – 9:30 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Victor Oladipo last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
Oladipo is just the third player in @Miami Heat history to record at least 40p/10r/5a in a regular season game.
He joins Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, each of whom did so three times. pic.twitter.com/EmjF8E5wOV – 9:11 AM
Victor Oladipo last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7 AST
Oladipo is just the third player in @Miami Heat history to record at least 40p/10r/5a in a regular season game.
He joins Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, each of whom did so three times. pic.twitter.com/EmjF8E5wOV – 9:11 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/bZUsbK8SxN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/gAlXOJ9F5v – 9:00 AM
Free pod: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/bZUsbK8SxN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/gAlXOJ9F5v – 9:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/posts… – 8:14 AM
Dunc’d On: Postseason is Set; 7 vs 8 Play-In Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/posts… – 8:14 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant joins KCP in street clothes on the bench today in Charlotte — Bryant is out with lower back tightness, per the team’s injury report.
KCP, Porzingis, Kuzma, Beal and Bryant aren’t playing today. – 3:43 PM
Thomas Bryant joins KCP in street clothes on the bench today in Charlotte — Bryant is out with lower back tightness, per the team’s injury report.
KCP, Porzingis, Kuzma, Beal and Bryant aren’t playing today. – 3:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija is on track to play in his 82nd game of the season when the Wizards play their season finale this afternoon. He would become the first Wizards player to play in all of the team’s games in a regular season since Bradley Beal played in all 82 in 2018-19. – 12:37 PM
Deni Avdija is on track to play in his 82nd game of the season when the Wizards play their season finale this afternoon. He would become the first Wizards player to play in all of the team’s games in a regular season since Bradley Beal played in all 82 in 2018-19. – 12:37 PM
More on this storyline
The 76ers did their due diligence with the Wizards on Beal throughout the season, but many across the NBA say it was much more than that. Multiple sources said the 76ers worked during the season on a potential trade. Beal faced a decision on whether to force a trade out of Washington and Philadelphia had prominent interest at the deadline if he was cleared to play from his wrist injury. The 76ers’ package would have been centered around Simmons and draft picks, sources said. Several teams beyond Philadelphia would have engaged should the Wizards have opened conversations, but that never happened. Beal ultimately did not request a trade, and underwent season-ending wrist surgery on Feb. 10, the day of the deadline. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
However, the Heat are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home, multiple sources said. The Heat have a veteran, championship-ready core in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker, as well as talented young players in Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Miami would need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire Beal. Overall, teams will continue to keep an eye on the Heat as a legitimate threat to add talent in the years to come. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022
Beal said he’s leaning toward re-signing with Washington. But former NBA player Andrew Bogut says otherwise. Bogut on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast: I’ve heard a pretty big rumor … from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid. Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street. -via NBC Sports / March 9, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.