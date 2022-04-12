Luke Kennard out for Play-In game against Timberwolves

Luke Kennard out for Play-In game against Timberwolves

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, Ty Lue says. He’s still rehabbing his hamstring. – 12:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luke Kennard didn’t make the trip with the Clippers due to his sore hamstring. – 12:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard is questionable to play Minnesota tomorrow in the plan in after aggravating his right hamstring last night. Otherwise, the Clippers’ core of their rotation is healthy. – 6:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luke Kennard is listed as questionable with a sore right hamstring. Otherwise all the Clippers main players who have been playing are available for the play-in tomorrow. Kawhi Leonard remains out. – 6:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This isn’t much info, but Luke isn’t out at least:
QUESTIONABLE:
Luke Kennard – sore right hamstring. – 6:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Luke Kennard’s hamstring is sore but he didn’t know the severity of the injury. – 11:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luke Kennard’s hammy: “Not sure right now, a little sore.” – 11:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Something to watch for the play-in: Luke Kennard leaves this season finale with a sore right hamstring and will not return. – 11:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luke Kennard has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a sore right hamstring. – 11:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luke Kennard is out for the rest of the game with a sore right hammy. – 11:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips 95, OKC 67 | End 3 | Clips outscored their young guests 29-16 in the third. Five Clippers in double figures, led by Luke Kennard’s 20. – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue calls timeout with 2:17 left in first quarter and LA up 31-15.
Luke Kennard is no longer outscoring Thunder. But 20 more 3s not out of the question for Clippers — they have made 7 of their first 9 from outside the blue arc. – 9:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
No. 82.
LAC
Amir Coffey
Robert Covington
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
OKC
Georgios Kalaitzakis
Jaylen Hoard
Isaiah Roby
Vit Krejci
Zavier Simpson – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, and Ivica Zubac, per Tyronn Lue.
Off bench: Xavier Moon, Brandon Boston, Rodney Hood, Robert Covington, Isaiah Hartenstein.
Out: Jackson, George, Morris, Powell, Preston, Scrubb, Leonard. – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ve been telling Luke Kennard to dunk all season smh – 11:08 PM

More on this storyline

Law Murray: Lue on Kennard: “It’s tough when you lose the #1 3-point shooting guy in the league. You definitely don’t want to see anyone get injured. But it’s been our mentality all year. A guy goes down, other guys got to step up. … No excuses, got to get ready to play.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 12, 2022

