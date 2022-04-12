Patrick Beverley fined for improper conduct toward an official

JD Shaw: Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official when he was ejected against the Bulls on Sunday.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Hours before playing his old team, Patrick Beverley is fined $25,000 by the league for improper conduct toward a game official when he was tossed from a game on Sunday. – 7:15 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Timberwolves guard Pat Beverley gets an unwelcome pregame note: $25,000 fine for “improper conduct toward a game official.” Happened Sunday vs. Bulls: pic.twitter.com/BG5UMFTqQm – 7:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley fined for that action that got him ejected from Sunday’s finale vs. Bulls in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/nOh0LrVoce – 7:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announced that Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 “improper conduct toward a game official” in the T-Wolves game vs Chicago on April 10 pic.twitter.com/eioFl5OXEm – 7:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves had just lost their 4th straight home game and appeared headed toward yet another losing season.
Then the locker room doors swung open, Patrick Beverley burst in and set the course to ensure these would not be the same old Wolves. theathletic.com/3243257/2022/0… – 9:35 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley on the advice he gave his teammates about the playoffs
“My biggest thing I told the guys, just don’t change anything. If you like to go to movies before a game, stay with your routine. If you like to drink a couple beers before the game, stay with your routine.” – 4:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Patrick Beverley on the young Wolves managing emotions tomorrow:
“Just don’t change anything. If you like to go to movies before a game, stay with your routine. If you like to drink a couple beers before the game, stay with your routine. Don’t try to re-invent the wheel.” – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
The regular season is over. The LA Clippers are going to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Whether it’s Patrick Beverley’s old team, Robert Covington’s old team, Chris Finch and Norman Powell in Tampa… it’s on.
theathletic.com/3241590/2022/0… – 12:16 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Patrick Beverley has been ejected from the game. Picked up two quick techs. – 9:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley just got ejected in a game that has zero impact on the standings/play-in/playoffs – 9:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Clippers
Vanderbilt under 7.5 points
Beverley under 10.5 points and under 5.0 assists
Green over 11.5 points – 8:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves starting lineup tonight…
Naz Reid
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley
Those five players have shared the floor for 49 minutes this season
Offensive rating: 106.1
Defensive rating: 103.0
Net rating: +3.1 – 8:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac says he is not texting Patrick Beverley at the moment… pic.twitter.com/Hbd2UI8Tox – 12:27 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac smiled when he said that he and Patrick Beverley aren’t on talking terms at the moment with the play-in looming. – 12:27 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George said he told KAT once Minnesota acquired Pat Beverley that they’d gotten a player who would push them. He said it’s helped change the Timberwolves.
“They’re one of the top eight teams in the West for a reason and we got our work cut out for us.” – 12:11 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about how strange it might be to have to go through Patrick Beverley to get the 7 spot, Paul George says it is not going through Pat Bev or PG vs Pat Bev or Pat Bev against the Clippers. PG says that’s not the narrative and that it’s Clippers vs Wolves in the play-in – 12:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George asked about going through Pat Beverley to the playoffs, said this is not a Pat Bev vs. Clippers matchup. “That’s not the narrative going into this play-in game. … Both of us are trying to win.” – 12:05 AM
