Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He's literally day to day

Marc J. Spears: Steve Kerr says Curry has been doing individual court work and nothing more than the update. Kerr says “he’s literally day to day.” Kerr expects the team to scrimmage on Thursday.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr to his players making their playoff debut:
“Turn off your phones, don’t listen to the media…There’s a lot of attention, a lot of hype, a lot of focus, and you can’t get wrapped up in the judgment and criticism that’s coming because we’re all under the spotlight.” – 4:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Steve Kerr’s update on Steph Curry’s status four days before the playoff opener pic.twitter.com/5HFxvxLb3A – 4:11 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr on the Nuggets matchup. Says not only is Jokic one of the best players in the NBA but also one of the smartest: pic.twitter.com/cVIdvz3cOk – 3:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on his advice to the young players to prepare for the playoffs: “Turn off your phones. Don’t listen to the media. Get your ticket requests in now. Have somebody handle that.” – 3:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry has to get a scrimmage in with the team before playing an actual game.
“It’s essential. We’re not going to play him without getting a scrimmage.” – 3:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t know when Stephen Curry will be able to scrimmage but says it is ‘essential’ that he participates in at least 1 scrimmage before playing in a game. – 3:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said it’s “essential” that Steph Curry gets a scrimmage in before returning. Warriors will scrimmage as a team on Thursday. – 3:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry won’t play without scrimmaging first. Kerr added, “It’s not an easy answer. Each day, we’ll determine where he is and what he can do the following day. At the end of the week, we’ll determine whether he’s ready or not. It’s hard to predict much.” – 3:36 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry is currently doing individual workouts on the court right now, per Steve Kerr. – 3:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Kerr says Curry has been doing individual court work and nothing more than the update. Kerr says “he’s literally day to day.” Kerr expects the team to scrimmage on Thursday. – 3:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is doing individual work on the court right now. Added that Curry’s recovery is day-to-day. – 3:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He’s doing individual stuff right now as we speak.” Kerr described Curry as “day-to-day” and unclear if he will get a full practice in yet. – 3:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Warriors say Steph Curry has made good progress from his bone bruise in his left foot, started various on-court activities last week & may return to full team practices some time this week. His status/timetable to return to play, even possibly this weekend, is undetermined. – 3:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry (L foot sprain) is making ‘good progress’ and MAY return to full practices this week, per Warriors. Status for Game 1 undetermined. – 3:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that Stephen Curry’s availability for Game 1 of their first-round series vs the Nuggets “is undetermined,” but highlighted there is a “possibility of playing this weekend.” pic.twitter.com/JMVEBwwFtn – 3:31 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Official Steph Curry update from the Warriors. Nothing surprising as I suspect the team will keep his status close to the vest, regardless of his availability. pic.twitter.com/iS0kzgGAyH – 3:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors official update on Steph Curry reiterates what Steve Kerr said a few days ago: after starting individual work last week, he may start participating in team activities this week. His status for Game 1 on Saturday is still to be determined. – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Stephen Curry (sprained ligament, bone bruise in left foot) may return to full team practices this week and his status is undetermined for this weekend’s Game 1 vs. Nuggets. – 3:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
February 27, 2013 in MSG was the moment Steph Curry sensed he earned a new, rarefied status.
More from #IconsClub: https://t.co/qgHrPr5Lo6 pic.twitter.com/TzhyZOBPJl – 1:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, Stephen Curry was 🔥 in a win over the Nuggets:
🎯 53 PTS
🎯 10-18 3P
🎯 15-16 FT
He passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the @Golden State Warriors all-time leading scorer.
Curry is one of only two players in NBA history to make at least 10 3P and 15 FT in a game. pic.twitter.com/FQSLK7Ijgx – 11:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic scored 2,004 points with a 66.1 TS% this season.
He became just the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 2,000 points with a 65 TS% in a season:
✅ Charles Barkley (2x)
✅ Stephen Curry (2x)
✅ Adrian Dantley
✅ Kevin McHale
✅ Jokic pic.twitter.com/hRENxzFvWB – 9:31 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The three players in the ENTIRE NBA with the most scoring possessions running off of screens during the regular season:
Steph Curry – 256, 1.05 ppp
Klay Thompson – 180, 0.91 ppp
Jordan Poole – 165, 1.14 ppp – 12:06 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors won’t practice on Tuesday but we will hear from Steve Kerr. – 9:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets injury list for tomorrow vs. CLE:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Goran Dragic was initially on list for health and safety protocols but he will be available. – 5:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors flew back from New Orleans today. No practice. Full practice tomorrow. That’s when I’d anticipate an official Steph Curry update. Steve Kerr has already intimated they’ll ease Curry into practice this week and see how he responds. Game 1 status TBD until later in week. – 5:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Brooklyn #Nets injury report for Tuesday’s play-in game vs. #Cavs: Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable, while Goran Dragic (health & safety protocols), Ben Simmons (reconditioning/back soreness) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are out. – 4:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is probable for tomorrow’s Play-In game against Cleveland. Goran Dragić is out and remains in protocols. Curry told us today he’s playing. – 4:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is officially listed as probable for tomorrow night’s game vs. the #Cavs. Goran Dragić (health and safety protocols) is still listed as out. – 4:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets for Cavaliers Play-in-Game:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Dragic (health and safety protocols) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
