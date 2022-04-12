Still no timetable for Luka Doncic's return

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić. Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/L7GPE4Lfe0
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Source: Twitter @MavsPR
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd was predictably vague about Luka Doncic's calf strain. Any hope for Game 1? "We'll see," Kidd said. "He's in great spirits today. We'll see how his body feels tomorrow. We'll prepare with him and then we'll also prepare without him." – 1:59 PM
Jason Kidd was predictably vague about Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Any hope for Game 1? “We’ll see,” Kidd said. “He’s in great spirits today. We’ll see how his body feels tomorrow. We’ll prepare with him and then we’ll also prepare without him.” – 1:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Every player above SGA besides #1 pick Cade Cunningham on ESPN’s Top Players 25 and Under list has been an All-Star:
1. Luka
2. Tatum
3. Ja
4. Trae
5. LaMelo
6. Cunningham
7. Zion
8. Bam
9. Garland
10. SGA
This is why OKC fans are adamant Shai will be an All-Star soon. – 1:58 PM
Every player above SGA besides #1 pick Cade Cunningham on ESPN’s Top Players 25 and Under list has been an All-Star:
1. Luka
2. Tatum
3. Ja
4. Trae
5. LaMelo
6. Cunningham
7. Zion
8. Bam
9. Garland
10. SGA
This is why OKC fans are adamant Shai will be an All-Star soon. – 1:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In a 3-minute span, Jason Kidd has said several times that Luka Doncic is "in great spirits" but he is being a coy as possible about Doncic's status for Saturday's Game 1, as well as whether he can practice. – 1:39 PM
In a 3-minute span, Jason Kidd has said several times that Luka Doncic is “in great spirits” but he is being a coy as possible about Doncic’s status for Saturday’s Game 1, as well as whether he can practice. – 1:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Luka Doncic trying to recover from a calf strain, I expect the Jazz and Dallas to be one of the more drawn out series' of the first round. We might not see Game 3 until next Friday night….

This would 100 percent be the right call by the league. Need Luka on TV – 1:19 PM
This would 100 percent be the right call by the league. Need Luka on TV – 1:19 PM
With Luka Doncic trying to recover from a calf strain, I expect the Jazz and Dallas to be one of the more drawn out series’ of the first round. We might not see Game 3 until next Friday night….
This would 100 percent be the right call by the league. Need Luka on TV – 1:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs announced today an MRI confirmed left calf strain for Luka Dončić, who sustained the injury in 3rd quarter of Sunday’s 130-120 win over the #Spurs.
Dončić has started treatment, but “no timetable for his return” has been set.
4th seed Mavs open playoffs vs. 5th seed #Jazz – 12:24 PM
#Mavs announced today an MRI confirmed left calf strain for Luka Dončić, who sustained the injury in 3rd quarter of Sunday’s 130-120 win over the #Spurs.
Dončić has started treatment, but “no timetable for his return” has been set.
4th seed Mavs open playoffs vs. 5th seed #Jazz – 12:24 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Luka Doncic out indefinitely with a strained left calf, per Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/4zM25Rjkx1 – 12:21 PM
Luka Doncic out indefinitely with a strained left calf, per Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/4zM25Rjkx1 – 12:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Here's the latest on Luka. Not surprised that info will be very guarded up until game time Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hcV7mPqDnb – 12:21 PM
Here’s the latest on Luka. Not surprised that info will be very guarded up until game time Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hcV7mPqDnb – 12:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
An update (with no update) from the Mavs:
“The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Doncic. … Doncic has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. Updates will be provided as available.” – 12:19 PM
An update (with no update) from the Mavs:
“The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Doncic. … Doncic has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. Updates will be provided as available.” – 12:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Dallas Mavericks confirmed that Luka Doncic had an MRI that revealed a strained left calf. Mavs say "there is no timetable for his return." pic.twitter.com/evTyz0aD16 – 12:18 PM
The Dallas Mavericks confirmed that Luka Doncic had an MRI that revealed a strained left calf. Mavs say “there is no timetable for his return.” pic.twitter.com/evTyz0aD16 – 12:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks say an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić and there is no timetable for his return. – 12:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks say an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić and there is no timetable for his return. – 12:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Dallas Mavericks say that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić. Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. – 12:18 PM
The Dallas Mavericks say that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić. Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. – 12:18 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Luka Doncic thrives on explosive stop-start movements, and his strained calf muscle is crucial for that. I talked to @Jeff Stotts about what the injury means, why we overcomplicate injury terminology, and how to decipher the updates we've gotten: theathletic.com/3244173/2022/0… – 12:08 PM
Luka Doncic thrives on explosive stop-start movements, and his strained calf muscle is crucial for that. I talked to @Jeff Stotts about what the injury means, why we overcomplicate injury terminology, and how to decipher the updates we’ve gotten: theathletic.com/3244173/2022/0… – 12:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic through his first four seasons:
✅ 6,962 PTS
✅ 2,256 REB
✅ 2,102 AST
Doncic is just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 6,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, and 2,000 assists through his first four seasons (Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, and Grant Hill). pic.twitter.com/S080kJ9VWh – 10:31 AM
Luka Doncic through his first four seasons:
✅ 6,962 PTS
✅ 2,256 REB
✅ 2,102 AST
Doncic is just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 6,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, and 2,000 assists through his first four seasons (Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, and Grant Hill). pic.twitter.com/S080kJ9VWh – 10:31 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic's calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday, I'll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 9:56 AM
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 9:56 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Drilling Deep on Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks – NBA Playoff Preview – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/drilling-… – 9:24 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Drilling Deep on Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks – NBA Playoff Preview – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/drilling-… – 9:24 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Who’s the 2022 NBA MVP? The 1 million question has still no answer but the head-to-head of the main candidates for the trophy shows a lot.
What Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Booker, Doncic were doing against eachother this season?
Story below. #nbamvp @SdnaGr
sdna.gr/mpasket/954453… – 6:43 AM
Who’s the 2022 NBA MVP? The 1 million question has still no answer but the head-to-head of the main candidates for the trophy shows a lot.
What Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Booker, Doncic were doing against eachother this season?
Story below. #nbamvp @SdnaGr
sdna.gr/mpasket/954453… – 6:43 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
In his career Luka Doncic has shot poorly v. four teams
Atlanta 39% and 27% from three
Denver 42% and 21% from three
Miami 38% and 31% from three
Philadelphia 37% and 25% from three
Aaron Gordon has had the best individual defensive success v. Doncic holding him to 10 of 33 – 12:08 AM
In his career Luka Doncic has shot poorly v. four teams
Atlanta 39% and 27% from three
Denver 42% and 21% from three
Miami 38% and 31% from three
Philadelphia 37% and 25% from three
Aaron Gordon has had the best individual defensive success v. Doncic holding him to 10 of 33 – 12:08 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Late game is going to be fascinating in the series.
JAZZ WITH BALL
Jazz brought Luka to the ball to make him defend and the Mavericks would soft blitz Don and it forced the Jazz to move the ball and they were super. – 12:03 AM
Late game is going to be fascinating in the series.
JAZZ WITH BALL
Jazz brought Luka to the ball to make him defend and the Mavericks would soft blitz Don and it forced the Jazz to move the ball and they were super. – 12:03 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA awards ballot submitted with five minutes to spare. Absolutely excruciating. Incredible seasons by Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Luka, Booker and many others. I went with Jokic for MVP with Giannis second and Embiid third. Won't be surprised if Embiid is second and Giannis third. – 12:01 AM
NBA awards ballot submitted with five minutes to spare. Absolutely excruciating. Incredible seasons by Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Luka, Booker and many others. I went with Jokic for MVP with Giannis second and Embiid third. Won’t be surprised if Embiid is second and Giannis third. – 12:01 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Re-watching Jazz v. Mavericks 2nd game of the year. They are going into the clutch. (should I be nervous 🙂 ) Interesting to watch.
Lots of Donovan/O’Neale pick and roll bringing Luka to the play.
Donovan pushes the ball ahead terrifically on a few and makes some big shots – 11:57 PM
Re-watching Jazz v. Mavericks 2nd game of the year. They are going into the clutch. (should I be nervous 🙂 ) Interesting to watch.
Lots of Donovan/O’Neale pick and roll bringing Luka to the play.
Donovan pushes the ball ahead terrifically on a few and makes some big shots – 11:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Luka Doncic this year with or without Rudy Gobert on the floor
With Rudy Gobert on the floor ZERO of shots in restricted area and 0 for 3 within 6 feet and 5 of 11 in paint. 11 of 30 shots in the paint
Gobert off the floor 4 of 7 at the rim and 18 of 38 shots in the paint – 11:27 PM
Luka Doncic this year with or without Rudy Gobert on the floor
With Rudy Gobert on the floor ZERO of shots in restricted area and 0 for 3 within 6 feet and 5 of 11 in paint. 11 of 30 shots in the paint
Gobert off the floor 4 of 7 at the rim and 18 of 38 shots in the paint – 11:27 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA Awards ballots!
MVP
1. Jokic
2. Giannis
3. Embiid
4. Luka
5. Booker
You can vote any of the top 3 and it’s totally legit. Had Giannis pretty much until the very end. Flowers for Embiid who was remarkable.
(More) – 10:29 PM
NBA Awards ballots!
MVP
1. Jokic
2. Giannis
3. Embiid
4. Luka
5. Booker
You can vote any of the top 3 and it’s totally legit. Had Giannis pretty much until the very end. Flowers for Embiid who was remarkable.
(More) – 10:29 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Luka Doncic's injury status is still up in the air after MRI https://t.co/qwdfhBmtMi pic.twitter.com/8NTnbApYt2 – 9:32 PM
Luka Doncic’s injury status is still up in the air after MRI https://t.co/qwdfhBmtMi pic.twitter.com/8NTnbApYt2 – 9:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The latest on Luka's strained left calf, and how his leadership is fueling the Mavericks. Plus, could this situation be relatable to Dirk Nowitzki's knee injury in 2003?

mavs.com/doncic-the-lea… – 8:27 PM
mavs.com/doncic-the-lea… – 8:27 PM
The latest on Luka’s strained left calf, and how his leadership is fueling the Mavericks. Plus, could this situation be relatable to Dirk Nowitzki’s knee injury in 2003?
mavs.com/doncic-the-lea… – 8:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic's calf strain is a calf strain, and experts say it gets way more "complex" after that dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:25 PM
Luka Doncic’s calf strain is a calf strain, and experts say it gets way more “complex” after that dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas has already announced that Luka Dončić has a left calf strain and is not obligated, five days before Game 1, to publicly share details about today's MRI findings. So the wait for clarity on Luka's status for Saturday's Game 1 against visiting Utah is likely to continue. – 7:55 PM
Dallas has already announced that Luka Dončić has a left calf strain and is not obligated, five days before Game 1, to publicly share details about today’s MRI findings. So the wait for clarity on Luka’s status for Saturday’s Game 1 against visiting Utah is likely to continue. – 7:55 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My 2022 NBA MVP ballot:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Luka Doncic
5. Devin Booker – 7:28 PM
My 2022 NBA MVP ballot:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Luka Doncic
5. Devin Booker – 7:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
My In Street Clothes Podcast cohost @BrianSuttererMD did a great video detailing what we know so far on Luka Doncic's calf injury. Check it out. youtu.be/tFxTjXACy-8 – 6:29 PM
My In Street Clothes Podcast cohost @BrianSuttererMD did a great video detailing what we know so far on Luka Doncic’s calf injury. Check it out. youtu.be/tFxTjXACy-8 – 6:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Luka Doncic game one of the Jazz playoff series. pic.twitter.com/FpKD8EhDAB – 5:48 PM
Luka Doncic game one of the Jazz playoff series. pic.twitter.com/FpKD8EhDAB – 5:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:19 PM
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs just announced they’ll have their first playoff practice tomorrow morning with media availability for Jason Kidd and at least one player around 12:30 p.m.
I’m confident there will be some Luka Doncic update before then and also confident Luka Doncic will not be that player. – 4:17 PM
Mavs just announced they’ll have their first playoff practice tomorrow morning with media availability for Jason Kidd and at least one player around 12:30 p.m.
I’m confident there will be some Luka Doncic update before then and also confident Luka Doncic will not be that player. – 4:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Mavs were 16-18 in December. They went 36-12 since then. That’s a Win % of 75%.
In that span:
— Luka 30/10/9 on 46/37%
— Brunson 16/4/4 on 51/40%
— Dinwiddie 16/3/4 on 50/40%
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/aUx09qixKm – 4:06 PM
The Mavs were 16-18 in December. They went 36-12 since then. That’s a Win % of 75%.
In that span:
— Luka 30/10/9 on 46/37%
— Brunson 16/4/4 on 51/40%
— Dinwiddie 16/3/4 on 50/40%
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/aUx09qixKm – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic has led the @Denver Nuggets in total points, rebounds, and assists in each of the last five seasons.
No other player in NBA history has recorded more than three such seasons in a row:
5 – Jokic
3 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – LeBron James
3 – Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/PCVQkjco21 – 4:01 PM
Nikola Jokic has led the @Denver Nuggets in total points, rebounds, and assists in each of the last five seasons.
No other player in NBA history has recorded more than three such seasons in a row:
5 – Jokic
3 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – LeBron James
3 – Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/PCVQkjco21 – 4:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
There have only been 7 seasons in NBA history where a player has averaged:
28+ PPG
9+ RPG
8+ APG
Luka Dončić already has 2 of those seasons in 4 years.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/9bJpnwbtg8 – 3:49 PM
There have only been 7 seasons in NBA history where a player has averaged:
28+ PPG
9+ RPG
8+ APG
Luka Dončić already has 2 of those seasons in 4 years.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/9bJpnwbtg8 – 3:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career Playoff PPG of All-Time
1. Luka Dončić: 33.5
2. Michael Jordan: 33.4
Get healthy soon, Luka.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/BM9WWTj1yI – 3:22 PM
Highest career Playoff PPG of All-Time
1. Luka Dončić: 33.5
2. Michael Jordan: 33.4
Get healthy soon, Luka.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/BM9WWTj1yI – 3:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks' Luka Doncic and 76ers' Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM
NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Bucks.
Fultz became the first teenager in NBA history to record a triple-double. Three others have done so since: Luka Doncic (4x), Josh Giddey (4x), and LaMelo Ball. pic.twitter.com/I7WO0ZqSxK – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Bucks.
Fultz became the first teenager in NBA history to record a triple-double. Three others have done so since: Luka Doncic (4x), Josh Giddey (4x), and LaMelo Ball. pic.twitter.com/I7WO0ZqSxK – 3:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @TimCowlishaw: Circumstances suggest Luka Doncic's injury could, and should, have been avoided dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:23 PM
From @TimCowlishaw: Circumstances suggest Luka Doncic’s injury could, and should, have been avoided dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The Mavs are 8-9 in games they played without Doncic. 2-0 since the Dinwiddie trade (SAC & HOU). Dinwiddie started 7 games for DAL. Mavs went 6-1 in those games, avg just under 22 pts/gm. – 1:54 PM
The Mavs are 8-9 in games they played without Doncic. 2-0 since the Dinwiddie trade (SAC & HOU). Dinwiddie started 7 games for DAL. Mavs went 6-1 in those games, avg just under 22 pts/gm. – 1:54 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
All-NBA First Team:
G Trae Young
G Luka Doncic
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
F Nikola Jokic
C Joel Embiid
All-NBA Second Team:
G Steph Curry
G Devin Booker
F Jayson Tatum
F DeMar DeRozan
C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM
All-NBA First Team:
G Trae Young
G Luka Doncic
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
F Nikola Jokic
C Joel Embiid
All-NBA Second Team:
G Steph Curry
G Devin Booker
F Jayson Tatum
F DeMar DeRozan
C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Full episode ⬇️
youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM
wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:
1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic
2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT
3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam
Full episode ⬇️
youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks-Spurs takeaways: It was a great regular season, but Luka’s injury and playing Utah in the first round sets up an interesting week leading up to Game 1.
mavs.com/mav-spurs-take… – 12:56 PM
Mavericks-Spurs takeaways: It was a great regular season, but Luka’s injury and playing Utah in the first round sets up an interesting week leading up to Game 1.
mavs.com/mav-spurs-take… – 12:56 PM
More on this storyline
Brad Townsend: Kidd, when asked what grade Doncic’s sprain is. “Grade? I don’t know what a grade is.” 😂 -via Twitter @townbrad / April 12, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic’s MRI today confirmed a calf strain, as expected, per source. Mavs have not set a timetable for his return. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 11, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic will get an MRI on his strained left calf this afternoon, sources said. Mavs will know more about the severity of the injury at that point. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 11, 2022
