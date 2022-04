Warriors vets would have interest in Rudy Gobert?

Luka Doncic this year with or without Rudy Gobert on the floorWith Rudy Gobert on the floor ZERO of shots in restricted area and 0 for 3 within 6 feet and 5 of 11 in paint. 11 of 30 shots in the paintGobert off the floor 4 of 7 at the rim and 18 of 38 shots in the paint – 11:27 PM