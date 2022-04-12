Wizards president on Bradley Beal's potential extension: I think he's excited about his future here

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tommy Sheppard says he senses Bradley Beal is very motivated going into next year after having a tough 2021-22 season: “It’s not a revenge tour or anything like that, but he wants to reassert that ‘hey, I’m one of the top players in the league.'” – 3:42 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Wizards President Tommy Sheppard on Bradley Beal: “He’s really excited about the opportunity here to get better and what we’ve done. The future is there. It’s his decision in July, but I feel comfortable that this is the place for him. I think he’s excited about being back here.” pic.twitter.com/QXQLmC5FJc – 2:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
In his exit interview, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard reiterates re: Bradley Beal’s decision this summer he feels Beal is comfortable with the Wizards, they’re comfortable with him and “it’s a good fit.”
Beal, of course, has already said he’s leaning towards re-signing. – 2:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tommy Sheppard on Bradley Beal coming back to the Washington Wizards “Not a revenge tour but show he’s a top player” – 2:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards team president on Bradley Beal, who has a contract decision this summer: “I think he’s excited about his future here.” – 2:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looking at the Wizards’ biggest offseason questions and needs, a list that begins with Bradley Beal’s future: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:50 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant joins KCP in street clothes on the bench today in Charlotte — Bryant is out with lower back tightness, per the team’s injury report.
KCP, Porzingis, Kuzma, Beal and Bryant aren’t playing today. – 3:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija is on track to play in his 82nd game of the season when the Wizards play their season finale this afternoon. He would become the first Wizards player to play in all of the team’s games in a regular season since Bradley Beal played in all 82 in 2018-19. – 12:37 PM
More on this storyline
Wayne Cole: Coach Wes Unseld Jr on Bradley Beal and the future with him “Excitement and hope” “big summer” -via Twitter @waynec0le / April 12, 2022
Marc Stein: I think if you polled 30 teams around the league, the majority would say that they do expect Beal to sign the supermax and, you know, the wizards obviously believed that. -via marcstein.substack.com / March 26, 2022
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal — who’ll undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist — and his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports met with owner Ted Leonsis and general manager Tommy Sheppard on Monday to discuss the three-time All-Star’s future and the franchise’s plans for constructing a roster, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 9, 2022
