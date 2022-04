Bam Adebayo: I want a championship

Now, as the top team in the East, anything less than the Eastern Conference finals would be considered a disappointment from the outside. Inside the Heat, expectations are even higher. “Obviously we want to get to the Finals, and we want a different outcome when we get there,” Bam Adebayo told me. “We don’t want the same outcome, to come up short, ‘a fairy-tale story,’ this, that and the third. “I want to win. I want a championship. I want to see what it feels like to be the last person standing. And that’s the bottom line. And everybody here is willing to sacrifice to get that accomplished.” Source: Wes Goldberg @ Substack