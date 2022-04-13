Cade Cunningham: I think I should the Rookie of the Year

Cade Cunningham: I think I should be Rookie of the Year because of all the things I’ve been able to do for my team this year. I feel like I helped my team in a lot of different ways that may not have always turned out to be wins. If you watch my game, and watch the way that I play, you could appreciate all the things that I do on the floor. What makes me the Rookie of the Year is me being able to do so many things at such a high level.
Source: Cade Cunningham, Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cade Cunningham rookie diary: ‘I think I should be Rookie of the Year.’ The #Pistons guard talks about why he should win the award, his goals for next season and why he’s confident in the Black leadership in Detroit bit.ly/3JDS9C0 #nba – 11:32 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
📊 NBA ROOKIE RANKINGS 📊
Three players are deserving of Rookie of the Year honors this season.
In @krystenpeek‘s final rankings of the 2021-22 campaign, it’s Detroit’s Cade Cunningham who finishes on top.
Full rankings ⤵️ – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I wrote a lot of stories this season. Here are my five favorites (THREAD):
Watching film with Cade Cunningham: theathletic.com/2943461/2021/1… – 3:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s been a lot of Pistons content to sift through. Here’s your one-stop shop (subscribe for $1 inside any link):
Pistons 2022 NBA Mock Draft: theathletic.com/3240187/2022/0…
Inside Cade Cunningham’s rookie season: theathletic.com/3243942/2022/0… – 3:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Every player above SGA besides #1 pick Cade Cunningham on ESPN’s Top Players 25 and Under list has been an All-Star:
1. Luka
2. Tatum
3. Ja
4. Trae
5. LaMelo
6. Cunningham
7. Zion
8. Bam
9. Garland
10. SGA
This is why OKC fans are adamant Shai will be an All-Star soon. – 1:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Troy Weaver on Cade Cunningham as a leader: “When you’re absent of something and it shows up, you like it … Cade is a voice, and it was a welcome voice, because we didn’t have a ‘rah, rah’ guy … Cade was authentic and they received him well because he was himself.” – 1:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Weaver and Casey if Cade had to earn the respect of the locker room: “When you’re absent of something and it shows up … our leadership was different. Our veterans were quiet guys. Our younger guys were workmen like. Cade had a voice. It was a welcomed voice.” – 1:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey when asked if Cunningham is better as an on-ball or off-ball player: “Cade is a guy who’s a connector with the ball in his hands. If you notice in crunch time, he had the ball in his hands.” – 1:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “Cade is a connector with the ball in his hands (so), in crunch time, he had the ball in his hands.” – 1:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Troy Weaver on Cade Cunningham’s leadership: “Young guys want to stick their toe in, but he jumped in.” – 1:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said Cade’s ability to lead and connect is part of why they drafted him. “We needed a leader. For him to come in at 19 years old, have a voice and have his leadership qualities displayed this year, tremendous. He’s a connector because of his leadership.” – 1:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weavers said Cade is a connector because of his leadership. Said that’s the two things they talked about on draft night. – 1:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Troy Weaver on Cade Cunningham as a team connector and leader: “Those are two things we talked about on draft night. For him to come in the door at 19 and have his leadership qualities is tremendous … he’s a connector because of his leadership.” – 1:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey: “Saddiq and Cade specifically were excited about going into the summer. Cade said he talked about how difficult the NBA was; what worked and didn’t work.” – 1:29 PM
More on this storyline
Omari Sanfoka II: Cade on his RoTY resume: “I think I made a strong case for it. I had some big moments this year that will show that I feel like I’m the best rookie this year, and there’s other guys that have had big moments as well.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / April 11, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 11, 2022
