Facundo Campazzo suspended for Game 1 against Warriors

Mark Medina: NBA says Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo faces a one-game suspension for Game 1 of Warriors-Nuggets first-round playoff series after “forcefully shoving” Lakers guard Wayne Ellington on Sunday. Ellington also given a $20,000 fine for his threatening comment on his Twitter account
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Denver will be without Facundo Campazzo in Game 1 vs. Golden State. NBA suspended him one game without pay for forcefully shoving Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind. Ellington fined $20K for escalating incident w/a threatening comment on social media postgame. pic.twitter.com/GYTkwUahnY5:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The NBA has suspended Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo one game for shoving Wayne Ellington. Ellington was fined $20,000 for threatening Campazzo. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended for Game 1 of the playoffs vs. Warriors for shoving Lakers’ Wayne Ellington. – 4:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wayne Ellington on DEN guard Facundo Campazzo shoving him the back last night: “I thought it was a cheap, dirty play. I don’t think there’s room in basketball for that … when you shove a guy in the back, a lot (can come from it). It’s dangerous.” – 6:42 PM

