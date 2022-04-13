Georges Niang on Joel Embiid: He's going to show you why he should have won MVP

Kyle Neubeck: Niang on Joel Embiid and the MVP battle: “If he doesn’t win it, he’s going to show you why he should have won it”
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The 76ers have their hands full with the Raptors, writes @David Thorpe. When the Raptors fly up and down, Joel Embiid a) gets tired and b) trails the play.
It’ll be an amazing series.
🔎🏀Smart hoops thinking you can’t get anywhere else right here: truehoop.com/p/76ers-have-t… – 2:59 PM
The 76ers have their hands full with the Raptors, writes @David Thorpe. When the Raptors fly up and down, Joel Embiid a) gets tired and b) trails the play.
It’ll be an amazing series.
🔎🏀Smart hoops thinking you can’t get anywhere else right here: truehoop.com/p/76ers-have-t… – 2:59 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Philly’s net rating with Embiid and Harden was +15.9. That is awesome.
Also: the Sixers were -13.96 when Embiid played without Harden and -10.96 when Harden played without Embiid.
I wrote about a rotation that has big questions heading into the playoffs si.com/nba/2022/04/13… – 2:42 PM
Philly’s net rating with Embiid and Harden was +15.9. That is awesome.
Also: the Sixers were -13.96 when Embiid played without Harden and -10.96 when Harden played without Embiid.
I wrote about a rotation that has big questions heading into the playoffs si.com/nba/2022/04/13… – 2:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Siakam on possibly being a bit less aggressive going against Embiid because of his size and how good he is defensively:
“I feel like I can attack anybody so I don’t really care about that.” – 1:33 PM
Siakam on possibly being a bit less aggressive going against Embiid because of his size and how good he is defensively:
“I feel like I can attack anybody so I don’t really care about that.” – 1:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam on potentially being matched up with Embiid: “For me, my feeling has always been that I can attack anybody.” – 1:33 PM
Siakam on potentially being matched up with Embiid: “For me, my feeling has always been that I can attack anybody.” – 1:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden chatting with each other and assistant coach Sam Cassell after Wednesday’s practice: pic.twitter.com/nIZY86xtLN – 1:17 PM
#Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden chatting with each other and assistant coach Sam Cassell after Wednesday’s practice: pic.twitter.com/nIZY86xtLN – 1:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang (@Georges Niang) says Joel Embiid should win MVP, but if he doesn’t, “pick your poison” come playoff time:
“If he doesn’t win it, he’s gonna show you why he should’ve won it.” – 1:14 PM
Georges Niang (@Georges Niang) says Joel Embiid should win MVP, but if he doesn’t, “pick your poison” come playoff time:
“If he doesn’t win it, he’s gonna show you why he should’ve won it.” – 1:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Georges Niang on if Embiid doesn’t win MVP:
“I think you’ll see an unreal Joel Embiid in the playoffs…. If he doesn’t win it, he’s gonna show you why he should’ve won it” #Sixers – 1:13 PM
Georges Niang on if Embiid doesn’t win MVP:
“I think you’ll see an unreal Joel Embiid in the playoffs…. If he doesn’t win it, he’s gonna show you why he should’ve won it” #Sixers – 1:13 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Georges Niang: ‘If (Embiid) doesn’t win (MVP), he’s going to show you (why he should have).’ – 1:12 PM
#Sixers forward Georges Niang: ‘If (Embiid) doesn’t win (MVP), he’s going to show you (why he should have).’ – 1:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Niang on Embiid and the MVP battle: “If he doesn’t win it, he’s going to show you why he should have won it” – 1:12 PM
Niang on Embiid and the MVP battle: “If he doesn’t win it, he’s going to show you why he should have won it” – 1:12 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Georges Niang on second-year guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘His numbers look like all-star numbers.’ – 1:11 PM
#Sixers forward Georges Niang on second-year guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘His numbers look like all-star numbers.’ – 1:11 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Georges Niang: ‘Going into the playoffs, I think you can expect a lot of emotion out of Joel Embiid. This means a lot to him.’ – 1:09 PM
#Sixers forward Georges Niang: ‘Going into the playoffs, I think you can expect a lot of emotion out of Joel Embiid. This means a lot to him.’ – 1:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Georges Niang on what he expects from the #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/KK0gxUbDhu – 1:08 PM
#Sixers forward Georges Niang on what he expects from the #Raptors: pic.twitter.com/KK0gxUbDhu – 1:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Georges Niang said that his knee is feeling better. Makes it clear he would’ve played the two games he missed if they were playoff games #Sixers – 1:07 PM
Georges Niang said that his knee is feeling better. Makes it clear he would’ve played the two games he missed if they were playoff games #Sixers – 1:07 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Two minutes after (meeting Joel Embiid), I said, ‘You should be MVP.’’ – 12:53 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Two minutes after (meeting Joel Embiid), I said, ‘You should be MVP.’’ – 12:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant thinks #Sixers Joel Embiid is #NBA‘s MVP but wants to be in mix #nets nypost.com/2022/04/12/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:34 PM
Kevin Durant thinks #Sixers Joel Embiid is #NBA‘s MVP but wants to be in mix #nets nypost.com/2022/04/12/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant endorses Joel Embiid for MVP but raises unfairness concern: ‘More people just like Giannis and Jokic’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/12/kev… – 9:00 PM
Kevin Durant endorses Joel Embiid for MVP but raises unfairness concern: ‘More people just like Giannis and Jokic’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/12/kev… – 9:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Joel Embiid is a problem and the Raptors are going to have their hands full with the Sixers’ MVP finalist, but no team has had more success at making his life difficult and getting under his skin.
Can they do it again? https://t.co/oGYFpJ8I00 pic.twitter.com/tolpKqg5n5 – 5:11 PM
Joel Embiid is a problem and the Raptors are going to have their hands full with the Sixers’ MVP finalist, but no team has had more success at making his life difficult and getting under his skin.
Can they do it again? https://t.co/oGYFpJ8I00 pic.twitter.com/tolpKqg5n5 – 5:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say reserve forward Georges Niang, who missed the final two regular-season games with a knee injury, was able to practice today. Doc said over the weekend that the injury was not serious and had those been playoff games, Niang would have played. – 1:53 PM
Sixers say reserve forward Georges Niang, who missed the final two regular-season games with a knee injury, was able to practice today. Doc said over the weekend that the injury was not serious and had those been playoff games, Niang would have played. – 1:53 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Singer: Asked Nikola Jokic about winning another MVP: “If it happens, yeah. great.” Where do you keep your first MVP award? “I don’t know where it is right now, to be honest.” Said he’s in the middle of moving, and his wife is the caretaker. -via Twitter @msinger / April 13, 2022
We have to put you on the spot here. Who’s your pick for MVP between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid? Roy Rana: Probably the best thing that we can do is, you know, it’s been done before. So I think let’s get co-MVPs. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.