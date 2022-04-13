Hornets vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Hornets vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Hornets vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

April 13, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Charlotte Hornets (0-0) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 13, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 23, Atlanta Hawks 32 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 32-23 over the Hornets at the end of the first quarter.
Huerter: 9/2/1, 3/4 FG
Capela: 8/6/1/1, 3/3 FG
Young: 4/2/2, 1/9 FG – 7:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With LaMelo on 2 fouls, would like to see Hawks target him with Trae. – 7:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first quarter: Hawks 32, #Hornets 23 – 7:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are trailing 32-20 and Trae Young hasn’t even got hot yet. – 7:45 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets are mostly paying a high price for blitzing Trae Young w/ multiple duo’s in the action. Hawks getting WIDE open shots out of the trap and knocking them down. – 7:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are getting some great looks from 3.
They’re 5-for-8 from 3 (62.5%) to start the game.
Hornets are 2-for-7 so far. – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hornets hiding Harrell on TLC and putting McDaniels on the main screener Okongwu – 7:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enters when Danilo Gallinari picks up a 2nd foul – 7:39 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Cody Martin is defending Trae Young well. Young is having trouble getting good shots off against him. – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo ball picks up a pointless frustration foul after missing a floater, he’s done a much better job in recent games avoiding foul trouble but that’s a bad foul right there + Hawks are in the bonus – 7:38 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Two fouls on LaMelo with 3:05 left in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
LaMelo Ball just fouled his high school teammate, Onyeka Okongwu, on a loose-ball rebounding foul under the rim. – 7:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
that’s two no-need-to-do-that touch fouls on LaMelo in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Game 7 Kevin Huerter in the building – 7:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Seven points, three rebounds, one block, one steal for Clint Capela in his first seven minutes tonight. – 7:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A 12-3 run for the Hawks puts them ahead 20-13. Too much one-on-one play by the #Hornets. They have four assists on their five made field goals, but have gone away from moving the ball. – 7:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Transition defence is the issue so far, players too slow getting back led to Rozier being caught on Capela. Not the time to be jogging… – 7:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hornets’ transition defense has been pathetic so far, struggling to communicate and get matched up and they’re giving up a ton. Hawks already have 10 points in those situations with Capela’s FT coming after timeout – 7:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i understand blitzing trae but the roster was literally built to beat it – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I like the Hornets’ strategy of making Capela beat them on the short roll. Not sure it’ll work, but probably their best chance against Trae. – 7:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks getting Clint Capela back to last season’s form has been a huge boon for them in the past several weeks. – 7:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
because mason plumlee can hit left-handed free throws i believe that means he got two nba awards votes – 7:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Plumlee raises his hand indicating his acknowledgement that he failed to contain Bogdan on the trap, leading to a Huerter 3 – 7:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I wish I could bet on things like “Mason Plumlee will attempt to reverse dunk this over his head” – 7:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu tried to draw the Hornets’ logo from memory — it’s actually pretty good but also looks like a bat, sort of? 😂 pic.twitter.com/K8EVeszZOr7:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:26 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
trae young is an insanely great passer – 7:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LaMelo’s matchup vs Huerter will be key. If he can beat him in semi transition situations without a screen that opens up a lot for the Hornets – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hawks get two wide open 3s, both coming from Charlotte having poor floor balance for transition defence. Can’t take shots with 2 or 3 players below the basket – 7:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That looked like a rough offensive foul call against Trae Young. Thought Rozier put his hands on Trae before the push off. Atlanta has had a lot of trouble generating clean halfcourt looks so far. – 7:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ the love everywhere we go. 🙏🏽
#AllFly | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/OcuNTSa3Un7:18 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets trapping everything Plumlee is involved in. – 7:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Experienced an absolutely crazy environment last night in Minnesota!
Tonight in Atlanta is also an environment. – 7:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Hawks vs. Hornets aka the Chris Paul and Kevin Love Sex-Ed Bowl youtube.com/watch?v=VsSP-w…7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hype each other up in the replies. GO!
📍 – Atlanta, GA
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 7PM
📺 – @ESPNNBA
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JYbJgGbOv47:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s Play-In game having won 19 of its last 22 games at State Farm Arena. The Hawks committed an NBA-low 11.9 turnovers per game this past regular season, the club’s lowest TO/game in franchise history.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s rock.
@CrumblCookies | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/rPYwUCP9Rs6:50 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for the Hawks vs. the Hornets:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Hornets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A new one for my Atlanta bingo card: A long train became stuck on the tracks that vehicles need to cross to access the media lot; more importantly, this is also the path team busses take to the arena. Hearing Charlotte’s second bus finally got here after a wee bit of a detour. – 6:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I hope the Hawks did stop the train, that would be incredible levels of pettiness. NBA needs more rivalries and nothing like bad traffic gets the blood boiling 😂 – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kupchak could step away from Hornets after this season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/13/rep…6:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/PQlsBBVcQN6:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
About that time ⏰
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/xLc4iNgSLc5:53 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
James Borrego, on CHA arriving late because train was planted across the tracks next to the arena:
“I’ve been coming to this arena for 20 years and I’ve never seen that train stopped before the game, so somebody figured it out … Our guys noticed though. It’s good fuel for us.” – 5:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Strong showing by Jean Montero today at OT Elite, building on his performance at Hoop Summit.
Off to State Farm Arena for Hawks-Hornets! – 5:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
James Borrego said that a key to defending Trae is to stay aggressive and to switch things up and give him multiple looks. – 5:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coming at you LIVE from Atlanta! 🎙 #CHAvsATL twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s us vs everybody.
Come out to the Watch Party tonight at 7 PM & support your Hornets!
🔗: https://t.co/vKQTTPuzdY | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/kHpRXeDfv75:06 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
If you think Charlotte will…
—Stay within 7 in the play-in game
—Get a 17-4 from Bridges
—Get 6+ boards from Plumlee
—Give up 15+ to Bogdanovic
I have the #SameGameParlay on
@FDSportsbook for you! https://t.co/Nh753kcDHy pic.twitter.com/fo2cfT1kBR4:59 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick pit stop here in the ATL to watch Overtime Elite pro week. Several NBA scouts here, more coming tomorrow. Potential 2023 first-rounder Ausar Thompson among those on floor right now. pic.twitter.com/DU4IzEqxhA3:45 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Latest dispatch from ATL: When PJ Washington is flourishing, the #Hornets are tough to beat.
“I’ve noticed that since I got here, honestly,” he told me. “For me, I just try to do my best to be consistent, play as good as I can and just try to get a win.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…2:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Vibes are high. 🏀 — #AllFly pic.twitter.com/u4W0n37ZsS2:20 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu plays older than he is: nba.com/hawks/onyeka-o…1:26 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home