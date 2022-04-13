Hornets vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (0-0) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 13, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 23, Atlanta Hawks 32 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 32-23 over the Hornets at the end of the first quarter.
Huerter: 9/2/1, 3/4 FG
Capela: 8/6/1/1, 3/3 FG
Young: 4/2/2, 1/9 FG – 7:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With LaMelo on 2 fouls, would like to see Hawks target him with Trae. – 7:46 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets are mostly paying a high price for blitzing Trae Young w/ multiple duo’s in the action. Hawks getting WIDE open shots out of the trap and knocking them down. – 7:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are getting some great looks from 3.
They’re 5-for-8 from 3 (62.5%) to start the game.
Hornets are 2-for-7 so far. – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hornets hiding Harrell on TLC and putting McDaniels on the main screener Okongwu – 7:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enters when Danilo Gallinari picks up a 2nd foul – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo ball picks up a pointless frustration foul after missing a floater, he’s done a much better job in recent games avoiding foul trouble but that’s a bad foul right there + Hawks are in the bonus – 7:38 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
LaMelo Ball just fouled his high school teammate, Onyeka Okongwu, on a loose-ball rebounding foul under the rim. – 7:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
that’s two no-need-to-do-that touch fouls on LaMelo in the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Seven points, three rebounds, one block, one steal for Clint Capela in his first seven minutes tonight. – 7:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Transition defence is the issue so far, players too slow getting back led to Rozier being caught on Capela. Not the time to be jogging… – 7:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hornets’ transition defense has been pathetic so far, struggling to communicate and get matched up and they’re giving up a ton. Hawks already have 10 points in those situations with Capela’s FT coming after timeout – 7:31 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i understand blitzing trae but the roster was literally built to beat it – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I like the Hornets’ strategy of making Capela beat them on the short roll. Not sure it’ll work, but probably their best chance against Trae. – 7:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks getting Clint Capela back to last season’s form has been a huge boon for them in the past several weeks. – 7:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
because mason plumlee can hit left-handed free throws i believe that means he got two nba awards votes – 7:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Plumlee raises his hand indicating his acknowledgement that he failed to contain Bogdan on the trap, leading to a Huerter 3 – 7:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I wish I could bet on things like “Mason Plumlee will attempt to reverse dunk this over his head” – 7:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu tried to draw the Hornets’ logo from memory — it’s actually pretty good but also looks like a bat, sort of? 😂 pic.twitter.com/K8EVeszZOr – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
PJ attacks the rim 💥
@PJ Washington | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/x5NvbXrtAQ – 7:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LaMelo’s matchup vs Huerter will be key. If he can beat him in semi transition situations without a screen that opens up a lot for the Hornets – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hawks get two wide open 3s, both coming from Charlotte having poor floor balance for transition defence. Can’t take shots with 2 or 3 players below the basket – 7:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That looked like a rough offensive foul call against Trae Young. Thought Rozier put his hands on Trae before the push off. Atlanta has had a lot of trouble generating clean halfcourt looks so far. – 7:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ the love everywhere we go. 🙏🏽
#AllFly | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/OcuNTSa3Un – 7:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Experienced an absolutely crazy environment last night in Minnesota!
Tonight in Atlanta is also an environment. – 7:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Hawks vs. Hornets aka the Chris Paul and Kevin Love Sex-Ed Bowl youtube.com/watch?v=VsSP-w… – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hype each other up in the replies. GO!
📍 – Atlanta, GA
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 7PM
📺 – @ESPNNBA
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/JYbJgGbOv4 – 7:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s Play-In game having won 19 of its last 22 games at State Farm Arena. The Hawks committed an NBA-low 11.9 turnovers per game this past regular season, the club’s lowest TO/game in franchise history.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s rock.
@CrumblCookies | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/rPYwUCP9Rs – 6:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for the Hawks vs. the Hornets:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Hornets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A new one for my Atlanta bingo card: A long train became stuck on the tracks that vehicles need to cross to access the media lot; more importantly, this is also the path team busses take to the arena. Hearing Charlotte’s second bus finally got here after a wee bit of a detour. – 6:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I hope the Hawks did stop the train, that would be incredible levels of pettiness. NBA needs more rivalries and nothing like bad traffic gets the blood boiling 😂 – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kupchak could step away from Hornets after this season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/13/rep… – 6:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/PQlsBBVcQN – 6:00 PM
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
About that time ⏰
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/xLc4iNgSLc – 5:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
James Borrego, on CHA arriving late because train was planted across the tracks next to the arena:
“I’ve been coming to this arena for 20 years and I’ve never seen that train stopped before the game, so somebody figured it out … Our guys noticed though. It’s good fuel for us.” – 5:45 PM
James Borrego, on CHA arriving late because train was planted across the tracks next to the arena:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Strong showing by Jean Montero today at OT Elite, building on his performance at Hoop Summit.
Off to State Farm Arena for Hawks-Hornets! – 5:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
James Borrego said that a key to defending Trae is to stay aggressive and to switch things up and give him multiple looks. – 5:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Coming at you LIVE from Atlanta! 🎙 #CHAvsATL twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s us vs everybody.
Come out to the Watch Party tonight at 7 PM & support your Hornets!
🔗: https://t.co/vKQTTPuzdY | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/kHpRXeDfv7 – 5:06 PM
It’s us vs everybody.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
If you think Charlotte will…
—Stay within 7 in the play-in game
—Get a 17-4 from Bridges
—Get 6+ boards from Plumlee
—Give up 15+ to Bogdanovic
I have the #SameGameParlay on
@FDSportsbook for you! https://t.co/Nh753kcDHy pic.twitter.com/fo2cfT1kBR – 4:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick pit stop here in the ATL to watch Overtime Elite pro week. Several NBA scouts here, more coming tomorrow. Potential 2023 first-rounder Ausar Thompson among those on floor right now. pic.twitter.com/DU4IzEqxhA – 3:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Latest dispatch from ATL: When PJ Washington is flourishing, the #Hornets are tough to beat.
“I’ve noticed that since I got here, honestly,” he told me. “For me, I just try to do my best to be consistent, play as good as I can and just try to get a win.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu plays older than he is: nba.com/hawks/onyeka-o… – 1:26 PM
