Kevin Durant: I think Steve Nash has done a great job

But it isn’t a reflection on Nash’s performance. Just ask Kevin Durant. “I think he’s done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand,” Durant said last week. “Injuries, trades, disgruntled players, guys in and out of the lineup, stuff that he can’t control. I felt like he’s handled it as best he could (and) I think it’s on us as players to make his job easier. “…. This is his first real opportunity as a coach so I think he’s handled it all perfectly to be honest with you. It’s a tough hand he was dealt when he got here.”
Source: SportsNet New York
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant didn’t like Bruce Brown giving #Celtics bulletin-board material against the #Nets nypost.com/2022/04/13/kev… via @nypostsports teammate @NYPost_Brazille – 12:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand. Injuries, trades, disgruntled players, guys in & out of the lineup, stuff that he can’t control… I think he’s handled it all perfectly to be honest with you.”
Kevin Durant on Steve Nash ahead of BKN-BOS: sny.tv/articles/shock… – 11:34 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
With Kevin Durant, anything is possible for the Nets. The playoffs are set to be a wild few months — with no sure favorite in the East — and Brooklyn is the highest-variance team of all, with two great stars and a host of issues hiding in their shadows. theathletic.com/3246926/2022/0… – 11:19 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Surely Kevin Durant’s quote on being an insanely massive betting underdog in this series will be worth the wait … – 10:54 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Kevin Durant as a basketball player, but he has had some excellent one-liners over the years too. “That’s caffeine pride talking” is so perfect. – 10:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD since coming back from injury (20 games):
30.8 PPG
7.3 RPG
7.8 APG
52/40/94%
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time the Finals used a script font, Kevin Durant won his first Finals MVP.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
From yesterday: Quick Celtics-Nets preview
– Who can the Celtics target in the Nets defense?
– Boston’s wrinkle to take Kevin Durant out of his comfort zone.
Sign up for @The Athletic for just $1 before the series starts: theathletic.com/3242547/2022/0… – 10:06 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets had Kevin Durant Tuesday night and that was just enough to beat the Cavaliers and get them in the playoffs. But what about this spring? Brooklyn’s experiment was in view Tuesday night, and so was its fragility. theathletic.com/3246926/2022/0… – 8:53 AM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
Wow the list of players with more points prior to their 21st birthday than Anthony Edwards: LeBron, Durant, Melo #MINvsLAC @Minnesota Timberwolves – 6:25 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trailed for 47:11 tonight. Never felt like the Nets were truly threatened. Even when it was trimmed down to 6 late, and Brooklyn had some weird lapses, it calmly gave KD the ball for back-to-back buckets to push the lead up to double digits again. – 3:09 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets had Kevin Durant Tuesday night and that was enough to beat the Cavaliers and get them in the playoffs. But what about this spring? Brooklyn’s experiment was in view Tuesday night, and so was its fragility. theathletic.com/3246926/2022/0… – 1:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant propel #Nets to play-in win over #Cavaliers. Irving: “Now it’s time to focus in on what the goal is, and that’s to be in that winners circle in the next two months or so and keep playing until June.” #nba nypost.com/2022/04/12/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:52 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Never even got a chance to tweet out your damn-near daily Ben Simmons update. Steve Nash says there’s no updated timetable for the injured Simmons (back) to make his season debut.
Even though reports to the contrary surfaced in recent days.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:31 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
What’s the key to slowing down Tatum?
KD: “That’s a tough question. He’s one of those players you just got to play hard and see what happens. He’s just so talented and skilled and efficient at what he does. We gotta just play hard — and I expect us to.” – 11:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is who the Nets are. They might play with their food, and it might not always be pretty, but they handle business when it matters most.
“We just stay poised,” said Kevin Durant. “We know teams are going to muck the game up when we get up.”
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant had 11 assists tonight & posted career-highs in assist percentage & assists per game this season. “When you have a guy that’s willing to sacrifice himself to get other guys shots and do it consistently… it just gives everybody confidence,” Kyrie Irving said – 11:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
How can the Nets slow down Jayson Tatum?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets Post game drama!
-Bruce brown says that with Robert Williams out, the Nets can go at #celtics bigs Al Horford and D. Theis.
-Durant finds out, doesn’t like it.
-Kyrie says ‘I love you.’
KD says it’s Brown’s “caffeine pride talking.”
Then Durant explains why he was mad. pic.twitter.com/9A5bPeAf6l – 10:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We don’t need to say sh-t like that let’s just go out there and hoop.”
-Durant explains why he didn’t like Bruce Brown’s comments that the Nets can take it to Horford and Theis. – 10:23 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Everyone who does Ramadan you just commend them — Especially when you got a job like this … He’s a different human being.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving fasting. – 10:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Durant on Brown’s comments: “We don’t need to say shit like that. Let’s just go out there and hoop.” #Celtics #Nets – 10:21 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“You talk about me protecting the rim, that was him setting the tone.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Nic Claxton’s defense. – 10:21 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“That’s a tough question — You just got to play hard.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked how one slows down Jayson Tatum: “That’s a tough question.” – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant not pleased that Bruce Brown is saying Nets can attack the Celtics without Robert Williams. Compliments the Celtics’ bigs.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We still got solid looks that just didn’t go down.”
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kevin Durant just heard Bruce Brown’s words and is trying to calm the narrative: “That’s caffeine pride talking. Those dudes (Horford and Theis) can do the same things (as Williams).” #Celtics #Nets – 10:17 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant’s 11 assists: “I don”t know a lot of seven-footers that are doing what he’s doing.” – 10:13 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday night in the play-in opener: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/i… – 9:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“As advertised they’re superstars….”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“You gotta be prepared for that in basketball, that’s the game. Anxiety is part of the game, stress is part of the game. You have to embrace that.”
-Steve Nash was asked if he felt some anxiety when the Cavs clawed back from down 20 pic.twitter.com/jbeRgzv7SW – 9:56 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Side note, the Nets looked really vulnerable to me. Yeah, Kyrie and KD went off, but if they both aren’t cooking, then Brooklyn ain’t winning a title. Hard for me to envision them getting 16 playoff victories when their offense is just one-on-one, as brilliant as those two are. – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Really impressed with the Celtics, the job Ime [Udoka] has done. They’ve been able to build on that continuity… they’ve made some tweaks and adjustments and really improved their team both ends of the floor.”
Nash on upcoming matchup vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/DzlWiUNlxB – 9:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That was part of the game plan for him to be the low man as much as possible. But sometimes it’s not as easy to do but I just thought that his energy and competitive spirit was outstanding.”
-Steve Nash on Durant as rim protector defensively – 9:47 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’ll be a great challenge for us — Hopefully it brings out the best in us.”
⁃Steve Nash on facing the Boston Celtics in the first round – 9:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Charles Barkley: “There’s no way [the Nets] can beat the Celtics … All these fools on these other morning talk shows, can let this ship sail. [Durant and Kyrie] played great and they barely beat a mediocre Cavs team.” – 9:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“As advertised, they’re superstars.”
Nash on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Says he didn’t expect Kyrie to play *that* well, when a guy finds the zone it’s not predictable. – 9:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’re superstars — That’s what the top top players do
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic could have played more than the 10 he did, but given his layoff he gave some of those minutes to the other guys tonight. – 9:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We didn’t get to involve him much.”
⁃Steve Nash on Seth Curry’s performance – 9:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says they have a lot of room to grow, get better, individually and collectively. Says they haven’t found the best way to get Seth Curry going. Adds that anxiety of then coming back is part of the gig. – 9:38 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“We have a lot of room to grow and get better — We haven’t found a good way to get Seth (Curry) going yet.” – 9:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash praises Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton and Andre Drummond for their contributions tonight. – 9:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says when the Nets went up 20, the Cavs played like they had nothing to lose and chiseled away. But building up that lead was the reward. – 9:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant thinks #Sixers Joel Embiid is #NBA‘s MVP but wants to be in mix #nets nypost.com/2022/04/12/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:34 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Steve Nash going with Nic Claxton and Bruce Brown over aging veterans (Aldridge, Griffin, Millsap) has been an underrated lineup adjustment – 9:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Final: #Nets 115, #Cavs 108. Irving 34p (12-15 FG) 3r 12a, Durant 25p 5r 11a, Brown 18p 9r 8a, Drummond 16p 8r. Garland 34p 5a, Mobley 19p 7r, Love 14p 13r – 9:32 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown scored or assisted on 43 of the Nets’ 45 field goals against the Cavaliers.
They scored or assisted on 29 of the Nets’ 30 points in the 4th quarter. – 9:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers vs. Nets score: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving’s dominance helps Brooklyn clinch No. 7 seed in East
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Cavaliers 115-108 behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn’s defense was good, but KD and Kyrie each logged 40 minutes. Something to watch. Everyone get home safely. Nets-Celtics Game 1 is Sunday at TD Garden. See you soon, Beantown. – 9:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD filled the stat sheet:
25 PTS
5 REB
11 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
He has 27 assists in his last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/ymcJooOP17 – 9:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 115, Cavs 108
Kyrie Irving (34 PTS, 12-15 FG), Kevin Durant (25 PTS, 11 ASTS), Bruce Brown (18 PTS, 9 REBS) & the Nets ARE PLAYOFFS BOUND. With the win tonight they are now set to face the Boston Celtics in what is going to be an absolute classic. – 9:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Smart and Brown vs. Kyrie
Tatum vs. KD
An explosive offense against a physical, switching defense.
Celtics-Nets could be the best first round series in either conference. – 9:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant just fist pumped getting another free throw after a Cavaliers lane violation. Rajon Rondo started protesting and seemed to want a review, which was met by a “naaah” face from JB Bickerstaff. – 9:27 PM
Kevin Durant just fist pumped getting another free throw after a Cavaliers lane violation. Rajon Rondo started protesting and seemed to want a review, which was met by a “naaah” face from JB Bickerstaff. – 9:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving carry the Nets into a second straight 2-7 series with Boston — only this time the seeds are reversed.
I expect the result to be reversed, too, with the Nets down their third & fourth best players. No matter the result, however, it won’t lack drama. – 9:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
I’m scared for the Celtics right now. Just watching KD close out in the clutch, Kyrie Irving miss only three shots and going down the list of Brooklyn’s depth is concerning for Boston. Very concerning. – 9:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving (30 points, 11 assists) and Kevin Durant (23 points, 11 assists) are the first #Nets teammates to go 20 & 10 in the same game since Derrick Coleman and Rumeal Robinson on April 15 1993 vs. the #Celtics – 9:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bruce Brown has taken more shots than Durant and Irving. #Nets #Cavs – 9:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has essentially rolled with seven guys tonight. Dragic has played 10 minutes, Edwards, seven. Everyone else is 17 or higher. – 9:19 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Two big buckets by KD push the #Nets lead to 103-93 with 3:37 left but 5 points by Nic Claxton in 4th Q loom large. – 9:18 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
KD casually hitting a leaner over fully extended mobley
this shit is too normal – 9:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That Markkanen rushed three a huge miss. Cavs had Brooklyn rattled. Markkanen fires up a deep three, misses, and KD responds with back-to-back jumpers. Just like that, ten point lead. – 9:17 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
This Nets team is like the beach condo my wife and I once checked into. Website showed a beautiful pool, big rooms, a kitchen that seemed perfect. But the bed sucked, birds were in the pool, and the kitchen was cheap. Only the beach was as expected. KD and Kyrie are the beach. – 9:17 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Kevin Durant has shot an eFG% of 57% in one-on-one situations this season. – 9:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
There are gonna be people who see this finish and say “see, this is why you fear Kevin Durant.”
There will also be people who say “see, they needed KD to close out a Cavs team they struggled to put away. This is why you don’t fear the Nets” – 9:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Back to back buckets by Durant increased lead to 10 with 3:37 left. #Cavs are making the #Nets work here. 63 points in the last 32+ minutes after 40 in the first 12. – 9:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I love Bruce Brown, everything flows when he’s on the court. Cuts to the baseline to give KD a target, resets the offense, short rolls, hits Claxton with the lob. All so smooth. pic.twitter.com/EB4ywDIFhl – 9:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Darius Garland misses a bunny. Kevin Durant hits a middy to put the Nets up 10 with 3:37 left. – 9:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kd isn’t messing around with his shoe size anymore pic.twitter.com/JCfVKd27bx – 9:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Durant and Irving pulling the Nets into the playoffs pic.twitter.com/s8lMhZWBwl – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both at 33 minutes tonight with 8:23 left. Both of them have 10 assists or more in the same game for the first time ever. – 9:06 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Markkanen has to get thru or around that screen and chase KD off line – 9:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
JB Bickerstaff is irate at some sort of missed call. Kevin Durant got a wide-open 3 to stop a Cavs run and make it a 91-82 game. Cleveland had cut Brooklyn’s lead down to 6. – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hits a corner 3 after the Cavs got the deficit to five. 91-82 with 8:23 left. – 9:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
So, Kyrie and KD are 18 of 25, the Cavs are shooting 40% with 14 turnovers…
…and the Nets are only up 6? – 9:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant endorses Joel Embiid for MVP but raises unfairness concern: ‘More people just like Giannis and Jokic’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/12/kev… – 9:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie finally misses after 12 straight makes and Durant checks back in after his customary 90 seconds or so of rest to start the fourth quarter. Nets still up 12 with about 10 minutes to go. – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q3: Nets 85, Cavs 73
Despite an early barrage of 3s and an early 22-point lead, the Cavs are still in arm’s reach of making this a game in the 4th quarter.
Kyrie Irving has 28 points and hasn’t missed a shot, KD & Drum each have 16 & Bruce has 12. 13 BKN bench pts. – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Cavs don’t make a run while KD sits to start Q4, this one is over. Kind of the last chance saloon here for Cleveland. – 8:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Cavs 73
Kyrie Irving (28 PTS, 11-11 FG), Kevin Durant (16 PTS, 11 ASTS), Andre Drummond (16 PTS, 8 REBS) & the Nets aren’t taking their feet off the gas. They entered the third period up 14 and have managed to keep the lead at 12. – 8:52 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving the single most skilled 1-2 duo in NBA history. It’s even more impressive that despite their massive size difference, they both get their buckets at all three levels — often with otherworldly handle/footwork. #Nets #NBAPlayin – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Cavs aren’t dead. Nets lead them 83-71. Kevin Love just hit a 3. Timeout Steve Nash. – 8:47 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Kevin Durant debuts the Nike KD 15 at home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/0QXuUpgf9j – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown shot the floater instead of hitting KD wide-open in the corner. He missed the floater, and Andre Drummond got the rebound and got hacked. KD didn’t move from the corner and grilled Bruce, who told him my bad. Drummond went 1/2 from the foul line. – 8:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nets had something ready vs the CLE “Superman” zone with Mobley up top. KD and Curry in the corners held the low men in the zone, opening the middle for Drummond. – 8:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie + KD in the first half: a combined 13-of-14 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 from the line. KD has 12 and 7 assists. Kyrie has 20 points and four assists. The Nets are up 14 at the half because their stars almost literally can’t miss. – 8:17 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have a combined 32 points (13-14 FGs), 6 rebounds, 11 assists. Durant with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists. Kevin Love with 11 points, 6 rebounds for #Cavs, Darius Garland 10 points (4-10 FGs), 3 assists. – 8:17 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Only points in the first half for the Nets not involving Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant (scoring or assisting):
Drummond layup (8:17 in 1st qtr)
Mills 3-pt FG (4:35 in 2nd qtr)
Drummond free throw (3:46 in 2nd qtr). – 8:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ stars are delivering so far in tonight’s Play-In game: Kyrie Irving has 20 1st-half points (9-for-9 from the floor) & Kevin Durant has 12 (4-for-5 shooting) & 7 assists as BKN lead Cavs by 14 at the half. Brooklyn shot 59 percent from the floor in the first two quarters. – 8:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie and KD against the Cavs so far tonight pic.twitter.com/xiEnNKRNbW – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kyrie Irving is a perfect 9-9 for 20 points. Kevin Durant has 12 on 4-5 shooting at the half. Brooklyn is up 14 at halftime of the play-in game.
I’ll tell you this though, I’m betting Boston is hoping Brooklyn plays the exact same way on Sunday – 8:07 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Nets are probably title favorites if Durant and Irving go 13-14 every half – 8:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
30 points on 13 shots for KD and Kyrie in the first half. Nothing you can do about that level of shotmaking. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Cavs 57-43. Masterful defense from Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving just beat the buzzer a quarter after Nic Claxton did. Cleveland shooting just 35 percent from the field and 21 from 3. Irving is 9-for-9, Durant is in triple-double range with 12, five and seven. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving just danced around Caris LeVert and away from Evan Mobley before fading out of bounds to hit a buzzer-beating mid-range shot to end the half.
Nets 57, Cavs 43
Kyrie has 20 and KD has 12. – 8:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie and KD have set the tone for the Nets tonight — and everyone else has followed. Kyrie is now 9-for-9 from the field and already has 20 points. KD is 4-for-5 and has 12. This is exactly the way the Nets thought they could play. – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 57, Cavs 43
Kyrie Irving (20 PTS, 4 ASTS), Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 7 ASTS, 5 REBS), Andre Drummond (7 PTS, 5 REBS) & the Nets are giving up too many second chance points. Brooklyn has already conceded 10 second chance points. – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
As good as KD’s effort was defensively in the first quarter, it’s been that bad in the 2nd Q. Miscommunications, blow-bys, failures to rotate. – 8:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Cavs are just 5/13 at the rim. KD and Claxton with 2 blocks each, Cavs have missed a bunch of other layups that have fueled the break for BRK – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
KD sits. #Cavs open second quarter on 9-2 run. Rough stint for rookie Kessler Edwards there. Wide-open missed 3s and Kevin Love kept scoring on him. – 7:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant sat about 4 1/2 minutes. Nets managed two points. Cavs cut it to 42-29. – 7:45 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kyrie Irving with 11 points, 4 assists for Nets, Kevin Durant 8 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists. – 7:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Nets put on a clinic in the 1st Q.
17-24 FG, 70.8% FG plus KD and Kyrie didn’t miss a shot (19 pts and 10 asts combined). – 7:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combine to go 8 for 8 from the field as #Nets take a 40-20 first-quarter lead. Nets shot 70% from field, 4 for 6 from deep. – 7:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has 11 points and Kevin Durant six assists. #Nets, shooting .708, are up 20 after the first quarter. #Cavs – 7:37 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored or assisted on 38 of the Nets’ 40 points in the first quarter.
The only points not created by them was an Andre Drummond layup from an offensive rebound. – 7:36 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant playing playoff defense and Cavs look very much like a team that has never been here before – 7:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant in the 1st quarter with the Nets up 20:
Kevin Durant in the 1st quarter with the Nets up 20:
8 points
6 assists
2 blocks (and elite rim protection)
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Kevin Durant was incredible on both ends in the 1st quarter
Scoring, passing, blocking shots…he did it all
What a player -he’s truly one of the game’s all-time greats – 7:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If you didn’t send in your ballot yet – you can still vote for KD for DPOY – 7:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 40, Cavs 20
Kyrie Irving (11 PTS), Kevin Durant (8 PTS), Bruce Brown (7 PTS) & the Nets are getting what they want in the paint. They’re outscoring Cleveland 18-10 in the interior. Brooklyn is also taking care of the ball, they only have one turnover. – 7:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
durant is absolutely bringing it defensively… protecting the rim and just hung with garland to force the turnover – 7:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Irving is 5 for 5, Durant is 3 for 3 – and Bruce Brown has as many shots as the two of them combined. Cavs have to find somebody they can stop quickly. Nets threating to run away with this, up 15 late in the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Strong start for Nets –the defense has played with the intensity it needed. Kyrie/KD are a combined 5-for-5 from the field. The Nets already have 16 points in the paint. They are playing like a team that would like to take advantage of the fact it can have 4 days off with a win – 7:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant with a dime to Kyrie Irving on the fast break, his third assist already. As Irving calls him, PG from PG. #Nets lead the #Cavs 23-14 with 3:52 in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Doesn’t take long to understand your offensively role clearly when you’re playing w/ Durant. Drummond looks like a difference maker w/ his energy on the glass + rolling hard on that end. – 7:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Like Nash staying with Drummond with the 2 fouls. Drummond isn’t going to play as much later on, especially when Mobley is out of the game, So let him finish his first rotation. – 7:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
wowww kd what a block and then running the floor and teeing up drummond – 7:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with a monster block on Lauri Markkanen. Jarrett Allen probably sitting on the bench thinking, ‘I did that too, once.’ Drummond with the dunk and the foul. Durant with the fist pump after the whistle. – 7:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
KD gets picked off on a cleverly described flex set for Markkanen. He recovered. – 7:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just pinned Lauri Markkanen’s shot to the backboard, then got up the court and found Andre Drummond for an and-one dunk. Nets lead, 17-9. – 7:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Have a feeling tonight might come down to one thing: The Nets have Kevin Durant and the Cavaliers don’t. – 7:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Cleveland for the Play-In: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 6:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Cavs:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 6:31 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Nets coach Steve Nash on Goran Dragic, who last played on March 31. “The downside is he hasn’t played for 10-plus days. The positive is … he has the experience & he definitely provides a need for us with a true point guard and someone who can organize and get us into things.” – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That’s the subway stop for our practice facility and for our office. My kids go to school not exceedingly far, so it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected.”
-Nets coach Steve Nash was asked about today’s horrific subway shooting in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/oDkIgAraoh – 5:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Very very rarely…. he’s very introspective and he understand his game…obviously we try and put him in positions where we can exploit his talents….”
-Steve Nash was asked if he ever has to remind Kevin Durant to pass less and shoot more. pic.twitter.com/itMUisSrLG – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if he’s approaching tonite as an “all-out” game in terms of minutes.
“We want to win tonight. Period. So whatever it takes to get this game result that we need.” pic.twitter.com/XrYJdCOkiH – 5:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pieced together Steve Nash’s full comments on Ben Simmons, when asked about a recent report Simmons could return from back injury as early as a possible Game 3 of the playoffs. And Simmons current progress.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/ZoCAjNM5f8 – 5:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s a vet. He has the experience and he definitely provides a need for us with a true PG….”
-Steve Nash talked The Return of The Dragon, Goran Dragic. pic.twitter.com/s63tLocQC8 – 5:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash confirmed that with the return of Goran Dragic his ideal playoff (or play-in, as it were) rotation runs nine deep. That sounds like confirmation that LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, with years of experience, will stay on the outside looking in. #Nets – 5:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons hasn’t started sprinting and hasn’t progressed beyond 1-0 workouts yet. – 5:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said his ideal rotation is 9 players deep, including Goran Dragic. Start firing up the rotation machine. – 5:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s nine. We’ll go from there — We’ll be grateful if that continues.”
⁃Steve Nash on the rotation. – 5:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he’s planning on a 9 man rotation now that Dragic will play. – 5:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash plans to keep the rotation around nine tonight with Goran back. – 5:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Our community was affected this morning — That’s the subway stop for our practice facility … It does hit home.”
⁃Steve Nash on the shooting in Brooklyn. – 5:25 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“I’m not a yeller and screamer — I will get upset from time to time.” – 5:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“We want to win tonight period. Whatever it takes” Nash said about playing stars major minutes. pic.twitter.com/PC8gXG7O5V – 5:22 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We try to put him in positions where he can exploit his talent.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 5:21 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Ya I think so. We want to win tonight. Period. Whatever it takes.”
⁃Steve Nash on if this is an all out game for Brooklyn. – 5:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons’ timetable. Is playing it by ear minutes wise for Goran Dragic. – 5:20 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Steve Nash says there’s no update on Ben Simmons’ timetable. Adds that “he’s improving and moving.” – 5:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he has no idea about the recent report Simmons may be able to return for playoffs. But he’s made progress. – 5:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We have no update on the timetables — He is moving more … Definitely positive signs.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons. – 5:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“The positive is he’s a vet. He has the experience.”
⁃Steve Nash on Goran Dragić – 5:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Karl-Anthony Towns this season:
🎯 52.9 FG%
🎯 41.0 3P%
🎯 82.2 FT%
It’s the third time Towns has posted 50/40/80 shooting splits.
The only other players to record at least three such seasons* are Steve Nash (6x), Jeff Hornacek, and Kevin Durant.
* Min. 1 3PM per team game. pic.twitter.com/VBkSKDD39E – 3:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kevin Durant explains ‘not fair’ reason Joel Embiid might lose MVP nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:00 PM
