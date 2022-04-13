Luka Doncic 'in good spirits' regarding injury recovery

Brad Townsend: Jason Kidd update on Luka Doncic, not much of one: “In good spirits. Riding stationary bike.”
Source: Twitter @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith on Luka Doncic: “He’s definitely involved still, so [he’s] helping us, you know, with schemes and offense, what he sees. He’s still walking around with that smile on his face, so you’d never really know what’s going on.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
No real update from Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Externally, he looks the same.” Luka was riding the stationary bicycle after the media was allowed into practice. He strained his left calf Sunday against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KRzPEkWzeF – 2:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
At the end of Mavs’ practice today:
Luka Doncic on the exercise bike, blue wrap around his left calf, working with director of player performance Jeremy Holsopple and manual therapist Casey Spangler.
Jason Kidd’s update: “Same as yesterday.”
As to be expected. pic.twitter.com/De2uzbTnhI – 1:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd update on Doncic, not much of one: “In good spirits. Riding stationary bike.” – 12:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Observations from the very high-energy end of Mavs’ practice right now:
— Very competitive shooting drills that injured/reserve guys are smashing
— Jalen Brunson took out his braids, is rocking a headband
— Maxi Kleber is on a bike in the back
— Luka Doncic isn’t present rn pic.twitter.com/28lpit2iMy – 12:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs’ full playoff schedule vs. the Jazz is out — and doesn’t do Luka Doncic’s calf injury many favors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:57 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday and the day before, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 9:46 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic chatter on Inside the NBA:
Charles Barkley: “The Mavs got zero chance without Luka.”
Shaq: “I don’t know whether it’s high or low, but I don’t think he’s going to play Saturday.” – 1:10 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A 4-day break between Games 1-2 hasn’t happened since 1st round went best-of-7 in 2003. Remaining schedule will how far the NBA will go to maximize exposure of superstars like Steph and Luka.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in the first half:
20 PTS
9-9 FG
2-2 3P
It’s his third 20-point half this season. Only Luka has more (6). pic.twitter.com/KIrkE4Hpv0 – 8:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Luka Doncic has scored 38 or more points in more than half of the playoff games he has played. – 7:21 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks have announced that an MRI confirmed that Luka sustained a left calf strain in Sunday’s game against the Spurs. There is no timetable for his return. The #Mavs host Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series against Utah on Saturday at noon. pic.twitter.com/JW80pNnuBs – 6:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @TimCowlishaw: For Mavericks, best option may be to open playoff series vs. Jazz without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic doesn’t have playoff green light yet, but Mavs remain ‘optimistic’ about his calf injury recovery for Game 1.
More inside about Luka on an exercise bike, Jason Kidd referring to Dirk and another injury status to watch:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Luka Modric ball like that outside of the foot ARE YOU KIDDING MEEEE – 4:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic wasn’t present during the portion of practice open to reporters, but all other Mavs except Maxi Kleber were.
Watch til the end to see Tim Hardaway Jr. in a rhythm from three. First time I’d seen him really able to jump in a normal shooting motion. pic.twitter.com/m3jVrbhztM – 4:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Update on Luka’s calf injury. Mavericks hoping for quick recovery, preparing for all eventualities.
