PJ Tucker believes he'll be ready for Game 1 of playoffs

Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra calls it encouraging having PJ Tucker shooting at practice. “He said he’ll be ready.”
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker shooting around after practice today. He had suffered a strained calf before the end of the regular season and will be re-evaluated this week. pic.twitter.com/opm5Pfdq6m – 12:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
PJ Tucker is on the practice court with Heat as he works back from calf strain. He shot off to the side. Adebayo remains in protocols. – 12:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Recency bias is a wild thing, but the job PJ Tucker did this season was really ideal, not only defensively, but offensively
Finished the season shooting 42% from deep, the best mark of his career
Tucker, Strus, and Martin all shot over 40% from three this season – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang: Omer Yurtseven downgraded to out because of non-COVID illness. P.J. Tucker also out. Dedmon, Highsmith, Martin, Morris and Vincent still questionable for tonight vs. Hawks. Nobody else on Heat injury report for now. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 8, 2022
Ira Winderman: PJ Tucker MRI showed calf strain. Reevaluated in a week. Will miss final two of regular season. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 7, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets. Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 5, 2022
