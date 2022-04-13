Spurs vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 13, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 22, New Orleans Pelicans 26 (Q2 11:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Johnson and Murray a combined 1 of 7, Spurs shot 9 of 24 from field in 1Q. – 10:14 PM
With Johnson and Murray a combined 1 of 7, Spurs shot 9 of 24 from field in 1Q. – 10:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HERB AT THE BUZZER 🚨
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/N30Owzqgg8 – 10:14 PM
HERB AT THE BUZZER 🚨
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/N30Owzqgg8 – 10:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
CJ McCollum is the lowest rated pick and roll ball defender in the NBA. Shouldn’t the Spurs be trying to get him into more actions – 10:13 PM
CJ McCollum is the lowest rated pick and roll ball defender in the NBA. Shouldn’t the Spurs be trying to get him into more actions – 10:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pelicans by 4
Ingram with 11 points in the 1Q.
Spurs shot 38% from the floor and are only down 4.
Pelicans winning the paint by 8.
Spurs staying close because of +6 edge in 3PT scoring pic.twitter.com/fXMkjJ3gs1 – 10:13 PM
1Q: Pelicans by 4
Ingram with 11 points in the 1Q.
Spurs shot 38% from the floor and are only down 4.
Pelicans winning the paint by 8.
Spurs staying close because of +6 edge in 3PT scoring pic.twitter.com/fXMkjJ3gs1 – 10:13 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Despite not making a 3, the Pelicans own a 26-22 lead entering the 2Q. – 10:12 PM
Despite not making a 3, the Pelicans own a 26-22 lead entering the 2Q. – 10:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pelicans are absolutely assaulting the rim right now. 8-10 at the rim and 10 FTA in the first quarter. Have had some great finishes, but Largely getting way too easy of a runway. – 10:12 PM
Pelicans are absolutely assaulting the rim right now. 8-10 at the rim and 10 FTA in the first quarter. Have had some great finishes, but Largely getting way too easy of a runway. – 10:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 26, Spurs 22
Ingram 11 pts & 2 assts
McCollum 8 pts
Jones 4 pts
Pels shooting 50 percent so far, but only 3 assists on 10 field goals. They’re gonna have to get the ball moving more to take pressure off BI and CJ. – 10:12 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 26, Spurs 22
Ingram 11 pts & 2 assts
McCollum 8 pts
Jones 4 pts
Pels shooting 50 percent so far, but only 3 assists on 10 field goals. They’re gonna have to get the ball moving more to take pressure off BI and CJ. – 10:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Excellent sequence to end the first quarter. Herb Jones forced Dejounte Murray into a midrange jumper without rhythm — Herb’s D has been fabulous against Dejounte so far — and Jones beats the buzzer on an up and under. Pelicans lead Spurs, 26-22. – 10:12 PM
Excellent sequence to end the first quarter. Herb Jones forced Dejounte Murray into a midrange jumper without rhythm — Herb’s D has been fabulous against Dejounte so far — and Jones beats the buzzer on an up and under. Pelicans lead Spurs, 26-22. – 10:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Spurs set a high pick for Murray on Naji, which forced #Pelicans to switch defensively, but that only led Murray into a matchup with Herb (not ideal). Pels take advantage with a stop, then layup at other end by Herb. NOP 26-22 end 1Q – 10:11 PM
Spurs set a high pick for Murray on Naji, which forced #Pelicans to switch defensively, but that only led Murray into a matchup with Herb (not ideal). Pels take advantage with a stop, then layup at other end by Herb. NOP 26-22 end 1Q – 10:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that boy floated 🛟 @treymurphy
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/iZI4ai5Stx – 10:09 PM
that boy floated 🛟 @treymurphy
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/iZI4ai5Stx – 10:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I encourage Hornets fans to direct your positive vibes into supporting the Pelicans in the play in, if they beat SA & LAC Hornets get their 1st round pick. – 10:07 PM
I encourage Hornets fans to direct your positive vibes into supporting the Pelicans in the play in, if they beat SA & LAC Hornets get their 1st round pick. – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How did Trey Murphy finish THAT? Zach Collins met Trey up top, hung in the air, then flipped it in. – 10:06 PM
How did Trey Murphy finish THAT? Zach Collins met Trey up top, hung in the air, then flipped it in. – 10:06 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
New Orleans’ offense as soon as Zach Collins came in for Poeltl pic.twitter.com/DYb8fb5QTR – 10:04 PM
New Orleans’ offense as soon as Zach Collins came in for Poeltl pic.twitter.com/DYb8fb5QTR – 10:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
New graphic displayed on scoreboard when Nance, Murphy and Graham checked in for #Pelicans that read “It’s Second Line Time” – 10:03 PM
New graphic displayed on scoreboard when Nance, Murphy and Graham checked in for #Pelicans that read “It’s Second Line Time” – 10:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pelicans’ priority is to deter penetration and block off the paint, and the Spurs have settled over the last few possessions after the initial drive was cut off. – 10:02 PM
Pelicans’ priority is to deter penetration and block off the paint, and the Spurs have settled over the last few possessions after the initial drive was cut off. – 10:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Brandon Ingram with 8 of the Pelicans’ 13 points to start the game.
He only played in 2 of the 4 games vs the Spurs this season, averaging 24.5 PPG pic.twitter.com/tJEvFLfsRX – 10:01 PM
Brandon Ingram with 8 of the Pelicans’ 13 points to start the game.
He only played in 2 of the 4 games vs the Spurs this season, averaging 24.5 PPG pic.twitter.com/tJEvFLfsRX – 10:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That was a really smart alignment by New Orleans. Not just a double drag pick and roll. Not just a double drag clever way to involve Murray in the action. All that plus the timing of the two screens was perfect to make Murray switch onto Ingram with two fouls. Great execution – 9:59 PM
That was a really smart alignment by New Orleans. Not just a double drag pick and roll. Not just a double drag clever way to involve Murray in the action. All that plus the timing of the two screens was perfect to make Murray switch onto Ingram with two fouls. Great execution – 9:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
THE CROWD WENT ABSOLUTELY WILD FOR THIS B.I. POSTER
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/oco71BIHWd – 9:59 PM
THE CROWD WENT ABSOLUTELY WILD FOR THIS B.I. POSTER
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/oco71BIHWd – 9:59 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Flowers to first year head coach Willie Green of the Pelicans for the job he’s done w/ this team without Zion, changing roster, injuries and still finding a path to some stability. 💐🙌🏽 – 9:59 PM
Flowers to first year head coach Willie Green of the Pelicans for the job he’s done w/ this team without Zion, changing roster, injuries and still finding a path to some stability. 💐🙌🏽 – 9:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
And a Brandon Ingram lay-in gives the Pelicans a 13-12 lead as the Spurs call timeout. New Orleans overcame an 8-2 deficit out of the gates well (a couple Devin Vassell bombs). Now San Antonio’s two best players have two fouls each and the Pels have momentum. – 9:58 PM
And a Brandon Ingram lay-in gives the Pelicans a 13-12 lead as the Spurs call timeout. New Orleans overcame an 8-2 deficit out of the gates well (a couple Devin Vassell bombs). Now San Antonio’s two best players have two fouls each and the Pels have momentum. – 9:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram started 0/3 from the field before he decided to throw down one of the best dunks of the season (over Zach Collins), then Eurostepped in for a layup. It is loud in here – 9:58 PM
Brandon Ingram started 0/3 from the field before he decided to throw down one of the best dunks of the season (over Zach Collins), then Eurostepped in for a layup. It is loud in here – 9:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Two really bad fouls by Poeltl on JV early. Neither really had a chance of working. Fortunately for San Antonio Zach Collins has provided capable backup play recently. – 9:53 PM
Two really bad fouls by Poeltl on JV early. Neither really had a chance of working. Fortunately for San Antonio Zach Collins has provided capable backup play recently. – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels doing a good job of attacking the paint early.
Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl both have two fouls halfway thru the 1st. – 9:53 PM
Pels doing a good job of attacking the paint early.
Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl both have two fouls halfway thru the 1st. – 9:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That’s two fouls on Jakob Poeltl and two on Dejounte Murray early in this one. – 9:52 PM
That’s two fouls on Jakob Poeltl and two on Dejounte Murray early in this one. – 9:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Huge call. Dejounte Murray just picks up his second foul when Herb Jones drove baseline. – 9:51 PM
Huge call. Dejounte Murray just picks up his second foul when Herb Jones drove baseline. – 9:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones baseline drives leads to Dejounte Murray 2nd foul just 4:15 into game – 9:50 PM
Herbert Jones baseline drives leads to Dejounte Murray 2nd foul just 4:15 into game – 9:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
good to have ya back @Brandon Ingram 🤝
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/SpkwZJAmxR – 9:50 PM
good to have ya back @Brandon Ingram 🤝
📺: @ESPNNBA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/SpkwZJAmxR – 9:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The audio is coming through on this Pelicans-Spurs broadcast before the video – 9:49 PM
The audio is coming through on this Pelicans-Spurs broadcast before the video – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The evening can still get worse for Charlotte, if Pelicans lose. Hornets have top-14 protected first from New Orleans. – 9:49 PM
The evening can still get worse for Charlotte, if Pelicans lose. Hornets have top-14 protected first from New Orleans. – 9:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting off the game with a steal by @Herb Jones 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ingPLMToaV – 9:48 PM
Starting off the game with a steal by @Herb Jones 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ingPLMToaV – 9:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
CJ McCollum showed he’s the most experience player on the floor from the very first play of the game. Good sign for the Pelicans #WBD – 9:45 PM
CJ McCollum showed he’s the most experience player on the floor from the very first play of the game. Good sign for the Pelicans #WBD – 9:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let the fun begin! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win a Spurs Bobblehead Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/hH6dLaKX2F pic.twitter.com/mfZnvhNIfX – 9:44 PM
Let the fun begin! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win a Spurs Bobblehead Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/hH6dLaKX2F pic.twitter.com/mfZnvhNIfX – 9:44 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Josh Primo has a chance to be the youngest player ever to score in a play-in game, right? – 9:44 PM
Josh Primo has a chance to be the youngest player ever to score in a play-in game, right? – 9:44 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
how many people are seeing the pels and the spurs for the first time this year – 9:44 PM
how many people are seeing the pels and the spurs for the first time this year – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Over the last 32 days of the season, the Spurs had the NBA’s 10th best defense and the Pelicans had the NBA’s 10th best offense.
(And Spurs had NBA’s 19th offense while Pelicans had NBA’s 17th defense)
Going to be interesting to see how Spurs deal with Pelicans’ size on glass. – 9:43 PM
Over the last 32 days of the season, the Spurs had the NBA’s 10th best defense and the Pelicans had the NBA’s 10th best offense.
(And Spurs had NBA’s 19th offense while Pelicans had NBA’s 17th defense)
Going to be interesting to see how Spurs deal with Pelicans’ size on glass. – 9:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Win or go home for the Spurs and Pelicans pic.twitter.com/w8PC4deRXN – 9:42 PM
Win or go home for the Spurs and Pelicans pic.twitter.com/w8PC4deRXN – 9:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve always wanted to live in New Orleans for like four or five months. I don’t think I could make it any longer without the food scene killing me. – 9:42 PM
I’ve always wanted to live in New Orleans for like four or five months. I don’t think I could make it any longer without the food scene killing me. – 9:42 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This is the most Pelicans fans in this building since Zion’s debut. – 9:39 PM
This is the most Pelicans fans in this building since Zion’s debut. – 9:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela grabbed 17 rebounds in tonight’s contest. His 17 boards are tied with Jonas Valanciunas (8/15/20) for the fourth-most rebounds in an NBA Play-In game. – 9:28 PM
Clint Capela grabbed 17 rebounds in tonight’s contest. His 17 boards are tied with Jonas Valanciunas (8/15/20) for the fourth-most rebounds in an NBA Play-In game. – 9:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First 5️⃣ on the floor
#MetaQuestPlayIn | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/OuIGDUFyPF – 9:23 PM
First 5️⃣ on the floor
#MetaQuestPlayIn | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/OuIGDUFyPF – 9:23 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
One of these guys is my broadcast partner tonight in New Orleans on @ESPNRadio . The other is a friend who likes to mash quarterbacks. @Kelenna Azubuike @camjordan94. @New Orleans Pelicans vs @San Antonio Spurs Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/SNE49F4m2X – 9:19 PM
One of these guys is my broadcast partner tonight in New Orleans on @ESPNRadio . The other is a friend who likes to mash quarterbacks. @Kelenna Azubuike @camjordan94. @New Orleans Pelicans vs @San Antonio Spurs Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/SNE49F4m2X – 9:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Here we go, Spurs Fam! Tune into the battle in the bayou TONIGHT! 💪
📺: @ESPN
⏰: 8:30 PM
#MetaQuestPlayin | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/2XtpstptGE – 9:13 PM
Here we go, Spurs Fam! Tune into the battle in the bayou TONIGHT! 💪
📺: @ESPN
⏰: 8:30 PM
#MetaQuestPlayin | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/2XtpstptGE – 9:13 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Thought it was funny this morning to see how star-struck Josh Primo was after getting asked a question by Mark Jones.
We think of the Spurs as being used to all this. But tonight they start a teenager who still hasn’t played in an NBA game with a true national audience. – 9:04 PM
Thought it was funny this morning to see how star-struck Josh Primo was after getting asked a question by Mark Jones.
We think of the Spurs as being used to all this. But tonight they start a teenager who still hasn’t played in an NBA game with a true national audience. – 9:04 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Garrett Temple bought the Pelicans postseason suits 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0gUTGm7Jgi – 9:03 PM
Garrett Temple bought the Pelicans postseason suits 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0gUTGm7Jgi – 9:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Go download the official Pelicans app presented by
@Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >>
https://t.co/OdAufxmFbX pic.twitter.com/9wfx850Jfs – 8:59 PM
Go download the official Pelicans app presented by
@Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >>
https://t.co/OdAufxmFbX pic.twitter.com/9wfx850Jfs – 8:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:57 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let’s get it 💪
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/zUPSYLn5gm – 8:53 PM
Let’s get it 💪
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/zUPSYLn5gm – 8:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
ESPN’s Doris Burke told me: “I remember when Becky was hired (by the Spurs) I was working w/ Jeff (Van Gundy)…and I remember asking, ‘OK, how do we define success here?’ He said, ‘It’s very simple: Do they accept her coaching?’ And clearly the answer has been a definitive yes.” – 8:49 PM
ESPN’s Doris Burke told me: “I remember when Becky was hired (by the Spurs) I was working w/ Jeff (Van Gundy)…and I remember asking, ‘OK, how do we define success here?’ He said, ‘It’s very simple: Do they accept her coaching?’ And clearly the answer has been a definitive yes.” – 8:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Spurs starters:
Dejounte Murray
Josh Primo
Devin Vassell
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl – 8:46 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Spurs starters:
Dejounte Murray
Josh Primo
Devin Vassell
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl – 8:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram has no minutes restrictions. Full go. pic.twitter.com/MpWLmMax1K – 8:44 PM
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram has no minutes restrictions. Full go. pic.twitter.com/MpWLmMax1K – 8:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. is back 😀
🏀: vs San Antonio
🕣: 8:30 pm CT
📺: ESPN
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hBYIZyzbOm – 8:43 PM
B.I. is back 😀
🏀: vs San Antonio
🕣: 8:30 pm CT
📺: ESPN
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hBYIZyzbOm – 8:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Primo said this morning Becky helped him become a better defender:
“Becky is one of the greatest minds in basketball that I know. That is just how you have to see it. I have loved being able to work with her. It’s sad that she has got to go, but I am really happy for her.” – 8:42 PM
Josh Primo said this morning Becky helped him become a better defender:
“Becky is one of the greatest minds in basketball that I know. That is just how you have to see it. I have loved being able to work with her. It’s sad that she has got to go, but I am really happy for her.” – 8:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With the WNBA season approaching, Becky Hammon is no longer with the Spurs, Pop said.
“She’s been very, I don’t know how to say, she’s been wonderful for a while…I just wish her well and I just wish she was here,” Pop said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:39 PM
With the WNBA season approaching, Becky Hammon is no longer with the Spurs, Pop said.
“She’s been very, I don’t know how to say, she’s been wonderful for a while…I just wish her well and I just wish she was here,” Pop said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:39 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Watching the 36-win Pelicans and 34-win Spurs play postseason basketball. pic.twitter.com/CM1eI6xodL – 8:34 PM
Watching the 36-win Pelicans and 34-win Spurs play postseason basketball. pic.twitter.com/CM1eI6xodL – 8:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Clocking in.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/lMG2H7Rvwv – 8:34 PM
Clocking in.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/lMG2H7Rvwv – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Postseason pick ‘em!
Answer 5 stat prediction questions each quarter for a shot to win an autographed team basketball.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Q5qSm pic.twitter.com/RBYfCs4jbd – 8:15 PM
Try your hand at Pelicans Postseason pick ‘em!
Answer 5 stat prediction questions each quarter for a shot to win an autographed team basketball.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Q5qSm pic.twitter.com/RBYfCs4jbd – 8:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s been very important to us. He’s taken on a leadership role. He scores for us, he’s competitive.” – Coach Pop on not knowing Josh Richardson that well initially and how Richardson has quickly become one of the leaders on the team. – 8:09 PM
“He’s been very important to us. He’s taken on a leadership role. He scores for us, he’s competitive.” – Coach Pop on not knowing Josh Richardson that well initially and how Richardson has quickly become one of the leaders on the team. – 8:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have @Rajsmoove DJ’ing tonight and honestly I don’t know why this isn’t an every game thing… – 8:08 PM
Pelicans have @Rajsmoove DJ’ing tonight and honestly I don’t know why this isn’t an every game thing… – 8:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“For these guys every game has been like a development for them. This is a bigger stage.” – Coach Pop on the young Spurs preparing to play in the play-in game. – 8:07 PM
“For these guys every game has been like a development for them. This is a bigger stage.” – Coach Pop on the young Spurs preparing to play in the play-in game. – 8:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Everybody’s ready to go.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs players entering today’s play-in game – 8:04 PM
“Everybody’s ready to go.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs players entering today’s play-in game – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas have been on winning teams in the play-in tournament.
Look for them to set the tone for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.
Let’s Geaux!! https://t.co/3taOU7358U pic.twitter.com/Dv1Ot99zVQ – 8:03 PM
CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas have been on winning teams in the play-in tournament.
Look for them to set the tone for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.
Let’s Geaux!! https://t.co/3taOU7358U pic.twitter.com/Dv1Ot99zVQ – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Join on Pelicans Pregame Live as we countdown to tip-off with @JoelMeyersNBA, @adaniels33, and @ErinESummers!
#WBD | @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:02 PM
Join on Pelicans Pregame Live as we countdown to tip-off with @JoelMeyersNBA, @adaniels33, and @ErinESummers!
#WBD | @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Fam unite!! 🙌
Win or go home. It all comes down to this! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/CHjZJ4hsgp – 8:00 PM
Spurs Fam unite!! 🙌
Win or go home. It all comes down to this! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/CHjZJ4hsgp – 8:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
on their gtemp flow 🥶👔
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9GxBnN6i0L – 7:57 PM
on their gtemp flow 🥶👔
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9GxBnN6i0L – 7:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Outside the @SmoothieKingCtr about to open the doors for fans 🙌
#WBD pic.twitter.com/L238i5rLaV – 7:56 PM
Outside the @SmoothieKingCtr about to open the doors for fans 🙌
#WBD pic.twitter.com/L238i5rLaV – 7:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green, after being asked about the atmosphere in arena tonight for #Pelicans-Spurs: “Fans are super pumped up, excited to get in the building and root for a team that plays hard and plays together. It’s just a fun time of year. We’re glad to be a part of it.” – 7:54 PM
Willie Green, after being asked about the atmosphere in arena tonight for #Pelicans-Spurs: “Fans are super pumped up, excited to get in the building and root for a team that plays hard and plays together. It’s just a fun time of year. We’re glad to be a part of it.” – 7:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. – 7:54 PM
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. – 7:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness) WILL play tonight in New Orleans’ play-in game against visiting San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:50 PM
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring tightness) WILL play tonight in New Orleans’ play-in game against visiting San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Fans are super pumped up.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on the atmosphere before tip-off in New Orleans today – 7:46 PM
“Fans are super pumped up.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on the atmosphere before tip-off in New Orleans today – 7:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram is good to go and won’t have any restrictions, Willie Green says. – 7:46 PM
Brandon Ingram is good to go and won’t have any restrictions, Willie Green says. – 7:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“It’s important to be able to express yourself and feel you’re coming to where you can be who you are.”
Last week @Jock Landale & @Tre Jones visited Jewish Family Service San Antonio for some yoga & provided families tickets to our Fan Appreciation Night pres. by @mylocalashley! pic.twitter.com/HT5ijbbvxq – 7:16 PM
“It’s important to be able to express yourself and feel you’re coming to where you can be who you are.”
Last week @Jock Landale & @Tre Jones visited Jewish Family Service San Antonio for some yoga & provided families tickets to our Fan Appreciation Night pres. by @mylocalashley! pic.twitter.com/HT5ijbbvxq – 7:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come join us at 7:50pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2020-21 @PaniniAmerica Prizm Basketball Box with 4 autographed cards!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3QlF06Rw2z – 7:10 PM
Come join us at 7:50pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2020-21 @PaniniAmerica Prizm Basketball Box with 4 autographed cards!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3QlF06Rw2z – 7:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting ready 🎯
🏀: vs San Antonio
🕣: 8:30pm CT
📺: ESPN
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/rGuRNMSyiz – 7:08 PM
Getting ready 🎯
🏀: vs San Antonio
🕣: 8:30pm CT
📺: ESPN
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/rGuRNMSyiz – 7:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Wins our @WWE title and now he’s corporate Willy 😂
@Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/37APY7rbTy – 6:53 PM
Wins our @WWE title and now he’s corporate Willy 😂
@Willy Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/37APY7rbTy – 6:53 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Speaking of which, wrote about why, like many who visit New Orleans, the Spurs can indulge themselves tonight without worrying about the consequences of tomorrow. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 6:53 PM
Speaking of which, wrote about why, like many who visit New Orleans, the Spurs can indulge themselves tonight without worrying about the consequences of tomorrow. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 6:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook leads off with the bond between former Alabama teammates Josh Primo and the Pelicans’ Herbert Jones, both rookies but the former a teen and the latter 23.
Also, Keldon defends the ‘Wolves right to party and JRich says Pop surprised him.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:28 PM
Spurs notebook leads off with the bond between former Alabama teammates Josh Primo and the Pelicans’ Herbert Jones, both rookies but the former a teen and the latter 23.
Also, Keldon defends the ‘Wolves right to party and JRich says Pop surprised him.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Big Body 🤝 Big Fundamental
Keldon is ROLLING ♨️ #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4fpxHchiJp – 6:22 PM
Big Body 🤝 Big Fundamental
Keldon is ROLLING ♨️ #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4fpxHchiJp – 6:22 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If the Pelicans are going to cut off Murray’s penetration and swarm pick-and-rolls, the Spurs are going to have to rely on others to take advantage of some different potential wrinkles — including that two-big lineup that gave New Orleans fits last month matthewtynan.substack.com/p/for-murray-a… – 6:17 PM
If the Pelicans are going to cut off Murray’s penetration and swarm pick-and-rolls, the Spurs are going to have to rely on others to take advantage of some different potential wrinkles — including that two-big lineup that gave New Orleans fits last month matthewtynan.substack.com/p/for-murray-a… – 6:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We all talking SPICY now cause of @Josh Richardson 🤣
Whether through his words or his play, Josh’s veteran presence has been a huge confidence boost for the group. Not to mention the dude is an absolute BUCKET. This is his 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 💯
@FrostBank | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/GedHM1q4We – 5:12 PM
We all talking SPICY now cause of @Josh Richardson 🤣
Whether through his words or his play, Josh’s veteran presence has been a huge confidence boost for the group. Not to mention the dude is an absolute BUCKET. This is his 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 💯
@FrostBank | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/GedHM1q4We – 5:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Bring on the play-in!
@New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how he kept the team motivated after a rough start of the season.
Hear Spurs-Pelicans tonight at 9:30pm ET on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki pic.twitter.com/G7HCMTclOS – 4:06 PM
Bring on the play-in!
@New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how he kept the team motivated after a rough start of the season.
Hear Spurs-Pelicans tonight at 9:30pm ET on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki pic.twitter.com/G7HCMTclOS – 4:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
when someone says they have any plans other than watching the Spurs in the Play-In tonight 🤦🤨 pic.twitter.com/T4kW6vH70z – 4:01 PM
when someone says they have any plans other than watching the Spurs in the Play-In tonight 🤦🤨 pic.twitter.com/T4kW6vH70z – 4:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a start against the Pelicans in the regular-season finale, Kevon Looney became one of five players in the NBA to play in all 82 regular-season games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/11/war… – 4:00 PM
With a start against the Pelicans in the regular-season finale, Kevon Looney became one of five players in the NBA to play in all 82 regular-season games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/11/war… – 4:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s Pelicans podcast, @espnnba Analyst Doris Burke joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight’s play-in game between the Pelicans and the Spurs.
Listen here: https://t.co/qG0TJdxTp4
@heydb | @dsallerson | #WBD pic.twitter.com/TXyLsEMuP6 – 3:38 PM
On today’s Pelicans podcast, @espnnba Analyst Doris Burke joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight’s play-in game between the Pelicans and the Spurs.
Listen here: https://t.co/qG0TJdxTp4
@heydb | @dsallerson | #WBD pic.twitter.com/TXyLsEMuP6 – 3:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier the Spurs announced Romeo Langford is available for tonight’s play-in game. – 3:33 PM
Earlier the Spurs announced Romeo Langford is available for tonight’s play-in game. – 3:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.