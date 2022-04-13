Udonis Haslem on scuffle with Jimmy Butler: A typical day in Miami... I love Jimmy

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including players take bonding trip to Bahamas; Haslem addresses aftermath of sideline incident; Tucker update; Spoelstra on rotation; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:05 PM
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including players take bonding trip to Bahamas; Haslem addresses aftermath of sideline incident; Tucker update; Spoelstra on rotation; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem, on seeming lack of regard nationally for top seeded Heat: “We ain’t got nobody out here scoring 85 points in a game” but they’re winning games collectively as a team – 2:07 PM
Haslem, on seeming lack of regard nationally for top seeded Heat: “We ain’t got nobody out here scoring 85 points in a game” but they’re winning games collectively as a team – 2:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Make or break postseason for Jimmy Butler? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:01 PM
Make or break postseason for Jimmy Butler? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry bypassed media today. They likely each will talk once before playoff opener. – 1:05 PM
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry bypassed media today. They likely each will talk once before playoff opener. – 1:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem bristles at notion of Heat having a week off before playoffs, “We don’t get a week off here in Miami.” – 1:04 PM
Haslem bristles at notion of Heat having a week off before playoffs, “We don’t get a week off here in Miami.” – 1:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem makes clear issue with Jimmy Butler is resolved: “Jimmy’s my brother. I love Jimmy” – 1:04 PM
Haslem makes clear issue with Jimmy Butler is resolved: “Jimmy’s my brother. I love Jimmy” – 1:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem said he has been in contract “too much” with Adebayo, as Adebayo deals with protocols. – 1:02 PM
Haslem said he has been in contract “too much” with Adebayo, as Adebayo deals with protocols. – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem said Heat able to deal with uncertainty of opponent because they’ve dealt with uncertainty all season. – 1:02 PM
Haslem said Heat able to deal with uncertainty of opponent because they’ve dealt with uncertainty all season. – 1:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem doesn’t mind that there are Heat doubters out there. “Whatever floats their boat,” he said, echoing Tyler Herro’s line. – 1:02 PM
Udonis Haslem doesn’t mind that there are Heat doubters out there. “Whatever floats their boat,” he said, echoing Tyler Herro’s line. – 1:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem on lack of media attention and belief the Heat can make the Finals.
“Whatever floats their boat… we ain’t got nobody scoring 85, but we are winning games as a unit.”
“We’ll take the No. 1 seed.” pic.twitter.com/KQW0sO2We6 – 1:01 PM
Udonis Haslem on lack of media attention and belief the Heat can make the Finals.
“Whatever floats their boat… we ain’t got nobody scoring 85, but we are winning games as a unit.”
“We’ll take the No. 1 seed.” pic.twitter.com/KQW0sO2We6 – 1:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem on Heat perhaps being overlooked as a No. 1 seed, “Whatever. Whatever floats their boat. Whatever makes the headlines, we’re fine by it.” – 1:01 PM
Udonis Haslem on Heat perhaps being overlooked as a No. 1 seed, “Whatever. Whatever floats their boat. Whatever makes the headlines, we’re fine by it.” – 1:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem on perceived disrespect for Heat as No. 1 seed: “Whatever floats their boat, whatever makes headlines, I’m fine with it.” – 1:00 PM
Udonis Haslem on perceived disrespect for Heat as No. 1 seed: “Whatever floats their boat, whatever makes headlines, I’m fine with it.” – 1:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The thinking behind the Heat’s late-season rotation tweaks, and why Jimmy Butler is at the center of it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “We all have to find ways to maximize his full skill set.” – 9:06 AM
The thinking behind the Heat’s late-season rotation tweaks, and why Jimmy Butler is at the center of it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “We all have to find ways to maximize his full skill set.” – 9:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Timberwolves fans bringing up Jimmy Butler after clinching a 7 seed in the playoffs
Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler after 3 days of dominoes with the team in the Bahamas: pic.twitter.com/odpAj2Cs0l – 8:58 AM
Timberwolves fans bringing up Jimmy Butler after clinching a 7 seed in the playoffs
Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler after 3 days of dominoes with the team in the Bahamas: pic.twitter.com/odpAj2Cs0l – 8:58 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Jimmy Butler just wants to work hard and sing Hootie & the Blowfish. – 8:56 PM
Jimmy Butler just wants to work hard and sing Hootie & the Blowfish. – 8:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The thinking behind the Heat’s late-season rotation tweaks, and why Jimmy Butler is at the center of it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:12 PM
The thinking behind the Heat’s late-season rotation tweaks, and why Jimmy Butler is at the center of it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat playing NBA playoff waiting game without “fear or panic.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat already have secured a trophy; Jimmy Butler’s payoff from the line. – 1:59 PM
Heat playing NBA playoff waiting game without “fear or panic.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat already have secured a trophy; Jimmy Butler’s payoff from the line. – 1:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The thinking behind the Heat’s late-season rotation tweaks, and why Jimmy Butler is at the center of it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “We all have to find ways to maximize his full skill set.” – 12:45 PM
NEW: The thinking behind the Heat’s late-season rotation tweaks, and why Jimmy Butler is at the center of it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “We all have to find ways to maximize his full skill set.” – 12:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Heat have survived two near brawls that would have wrecked everything. The playoffs are, in part, a fight for Jimmy Butler and Miami to save their relationship, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3243827/2022/0… – 9:21 AM
The Heat have survived two near brawls that would have wrecked everything. The playoffs are, in part, a fight for Jimmy Butler and Miami to save their relationship, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3243827/2022/0… – 9:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs
Kellerman
1. Kevin Durant
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Joel Embiid
4. Ja Morant
5. Stephen Curry
Legler
1. James Harden
2. Stephen Curry
3. Jayson Tatum
4. Jimmy Butler
5. Luka Doncic
No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The Bam Adebayo-Jimmy Butler combo almost never happened #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:09 AM
The Bam Adebayo-Jimmy Butler combo almost never happened #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:09 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Udonis Haslem on last month’s kerfuffle with Jimmy Butler: “A typical day in Miami.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 13, 2022
Now, as the top team in the East, anything less than the Eastern Conference finals would be considered a disappointment from the outside. Inside the Heat, expectations are even higher. “Obviously we want to get to the Finals, and we want a different outcome when we get there,” Bam Adebayo told me. “We don’t want the same outcome, to come up short, ‘a fairy-tale story,’ this, that and the third. “I want to win. I want a championship. I want to see what it feels like to be the last person standing. And that’s the bottom line. And everybody here is willing to sacrifice to get that accomplished.” -via Substack / April 13, 2022
Jimmy Butler: “I feel like that we put together this roster to win a championship,” he said. “It feels like a championship-caliber team. It does. We have lapses at times. We got a couple more days, games to figure that all out, but when we’re clicking, when we’re guarding, when we’re making shots, when we’re sharing the ball, I think we’re going to be really tough to beat.” -via Heat Nation / March 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.