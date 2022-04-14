Ben Simmons targeting return between Games 4 through Game 6

April 14, 2022

By |

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
There is a reported new target window for Ben Simmons return to the lineup during the Nets-Celtics series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…2:32 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I don’t see how the return of Ben Simmons could do anything but disrupt the Nets in the middle of a series against Boston. – 2:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29) of first round series vs. Celtics.
Discussing Simmons and more on @Stadium NBA Playoff Preview Show: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…2:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons is targeting a return for either Games 4, 5, or 6 in the Boston series
The Voice of the #Nets Ian Eagle tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan what kind of impact he could have #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/Vn3IZqZiCr2:00 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on any Ben Simmons return: “Im not expecting him to play. Im not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there & hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but just get his body right & get healthy as fast as he can. Im preparing as if we’re playing w/ the team we have” #Nets1:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtis haven’t spent any of the game-planning on Ben Simmons yet.
Udoka also said he hasn’t talked to anyone on the Brooklyn side. Udoka was a Nets assistant last season, and he’s also close with Nets guard Patty Mills from their time in San Antonio together. – 1:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still doing individual work at the moment. Still no sprinting for Simmons. – 1:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Question: How much time have you spent on the possibility of Ben Simmons playing in this series?
Ime Udoka: None yet. – 1:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Celtics prep for possibility of Ben Simmons playing in the series: “None yet.” – 1:22 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka on how much time he has spent on the possibility of Ben Simmons playing on this series: “None yet.” – 1:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD said he isn’t expecting Ben Simmons to play. Just wants him to get healthy and doesn’t want to out that pressure on him. pic.twitter.com/oXirz9w4Kh1:16 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star could make team debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics in playoffs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s…10:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons may play for #Nets against #Celtics after ‘heavier progress’ nypost.com/2022/04/13/ben… via @nypostsports8:40 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
With Ben Simmons on the court last year, the 76ers had a 107.4 defensive rating, which would’ve ranked 2nd in the NBA.
If the Nets get him for the 1st round, the results might look awfully familiar to last year.
frontofficesports.com/will-nets-110m… via @FOS2:40 PM

