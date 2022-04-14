Daniel Theis on Bruce Brown's comments: We're going to prove him wrong

Keith Smith: Daniel Theis was asked if he heard what Bruce Brown said: “Yeah, I did. (big smile). I mean, he said what he said. So for us, show it on the court. If thinks the way he thinks, we’re going to prove him wrong.”
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on responding to Bruce Brown’s comments: “You don’t. You respond with action. We’ll be ready to go on Sunday.” – 2:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Bruce Brown’s comments: “We respond with action. We’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”” – 2:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis was asked if he heard what Bruce Brown said: “Yeah, I did. (big smile). I mean, he said what he said. So for us, show it on the court. If thinks the way he thinks, we’re going to prove him wrong.” – 1:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Daniel Theis on Bruce Brown’s comments: “If he thinks the way he thinks, then we’re going to prove him wrong.” #Celtics #Nets – 1:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis on Bruce Brown’s comments: We have to show it on the court. If he thinks what he thinks, we have to prove him wrong – 1:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Daniel Theis on Bruce Brown saying the Nets can go at him with Rob Williams out: “He said what he said. So for us, show it on the court. If he htinks the way he thinks, we’re gonna prove him wrong.” – 1:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bruce Brown said KD didn’t talk to him about his comments the other night regarding Horford/Theis. Was he surprised KD said something postgame?
“No,” Brown said with a smile. – 12:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown uses everything for motivation: slipping to the second round, defenses sagging off him, and yes even having to settle for the $4.7 million qualifying offer last summer when many thought he’d get double that. Fuel for the fire. #nets – 12:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
☘️ Celtics-Nets roundtable 🌉
– Is Bruce Brown right about the Celtics front court?
– How do the Nets handle Boston’s offense?
– Can Celtics switch with KD/Kyrie?
– Prediction time
New w/ @Alex Schiffer @Jay King
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ — Celtics playoff notebook: Back at it, Robert Williams update, Bruce Brown’s talk and more
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/13/cel… – 4:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka responded to Bruce Brown’s comments about the Nets taking advantage of Daniel Theis and Al Horford: “They think it’s attack time because Rob’s out?” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Bruce Brown threw some shade at Daniel Theis and Al Horford on Tuesday night ahead of the Nets-Celtics first round series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:07 PM
Gary Washburn: Durant on Brown’s comments: “We don’t need to say shit like that. Let’s just go out there and hoop.” #Celtics #Nets -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / April 13, 2022
Gary Washburn: Kevin Durant just heard Bruce Brown’s words and is trying to calm the narrative: “That’s caffeine pride talking. Those dudes (Horford and Theis) can do the same things (as Williams).” #Celtics #Nets -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / April 13, 2022
Sources say that much of the discontent between Harden and the Nets started in September when he arrived into training camp out of shape. Durant had been understanding of Harden’s predicament in Houston as a man in need of new scenery, but also tacitly expected his former teammate to commit himself to conditioning and self-care when he came seeking a title in Brooklyn, according to a source close to both stars. -via ESPN.com / April 12, 2022
