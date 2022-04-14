Dario Saric may return this season in an emergency situation

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In some ways, Dario Saric’s road to recovery mirrors the Suns’ own journey back from Finals heartbreak. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about that process and his thoughts on his potential return: https://t.co/AsHr05J5my pic.twitter.com/OGCZ5WF9D7 – 7:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric may not play this season but he has undoubtedly remained a part of the team like the great teammate he is.
I wrote about how he’s doing it and asked his teammates what it means to see Saric making progress and providing input from the bench: arizonasports.com/story/3100873/… – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was challenging.” Dario Saric on working his way back this season after tearing his ACL in Game 1 of last year’s #NBA Finals. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6lnNCCiVQN – 6:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric said at this point it is likely that he’s out the rest of the season but didn’t want to rule out being an option in case something happens like three bigs get hurt and he’s feeling healthy. – 4:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric said at this point, he’s probably out for the season but wouldn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of a return if there are injuries and the Suns absolutely need him: pic.twitter.com/e2CDOJ4C2M – 4:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric will speak to the media today for the first time in months – 2:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5XxsDOOuHD – 3:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric and Cam Payne getting some shots up with the fellas pic.twitter.com/m7xaZEvDDt – 3:20 PM
More on this storyline
He said he felt like a weightlifter through some of the process but is now starting to feel like a basketball player again with how much basketball activity he’s able to do again compared to a few months ago. “It was challenging,” he said. “Obviously, my season is [in] a bit different direction than (the) real team but I’m still here in my mind with the team and my heart too.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / April 14, 2022
Saric knows what it means for him to stay around the guys and still sit behind the bench at home games the last couple of months. “If one guy is really like in one way negative or doesn’t want to be a part of the team or something, guys see that,” he said. “Can’t interrupt the chemistry between the players. I really like felt it there with the team. I’m like three years already here with the team. This is my second home.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / April 14, 2022
Kellan Olson: We presumed but never got confirmation/heard until today from Suns GM James Jones on @BurnsAndGambo that Dario Saric is out for the year. He was rattling off the current list of injured players and included that. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 9, 2022
