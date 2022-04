Dario Saric may return this season in an emergency situation

Saric knows what it means for him to stay around the guys and still sit behind the bench at home games the last couple of months. “If one guy is really like in one way negative or doesn’t want to be a part of the team or something, guys see that,” he said. “Can’t interrupt the chemistry between the players. I really like felt it there with the team. I’m like three years already here with the team. This is my second home.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / April 14, 2022