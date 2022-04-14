Ja Morant on Patrick Beverley, Timberwolves trash talk: WE ain't ducking no smoke

Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Pat Bev trying to get under his skin: “You remember that quote I said? We ain’t ducking NO smoke.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is not laughing at Charles and Shaq picking the Timberwolves, and he’s not interested in Patrick Beverley’s upcoming antics.
“I’ve got 47 hours. I’ll be ready.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant: “You remember that quote I said? We ain’t ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney. It’s simple is that. … Somebody comes to this organization – they know we can’t back down. That’s soft person tendencies. We don’t got no soft guys on this team.” – 4:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant brought up his ducking no smoke quote when I asked him about the team staying mentally locked in vs. the Timberwolves:
“Ain’t no conversations about not letting nobody get under your skin. Somebody come toward you, can’t back down.” – 4:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on Pat Bev trying to get under his skin:
“You remember that quote I said? We ain’t ducking NO smoke.” – 3:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant, asked about all the post-game-show talk on Tuesday night:
“I didn’t laugh at none of that. No smirk. Nothing. I’m ‘bout business right now.” – 3:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Patrick Beverley fined $30K for “egregious use of profanity.” pic.twitter.com/oXCvNAjnEY – 3:17 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Not sure I’ve seen so many fines in an #NBA season. Seems like every day there’s a new one. And here’s another…
Thing is, if Beverley received $30K for inappropriate statements to media, what does Miles Bridges get for throwing his mouthpiece which hit a 16-yr-old girl? pic.twitter.com/MIOxZic85w – 12:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
NBA says Patrick Beverley was fined $30K for his postgame statements “including the egregious use of profanity”. – 12:44 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $30,000 for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media including the egregious (NBA’s word, not mine) use of profanity. pic.twitter.com/c9DlEThL2m – 12:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
NBA just fined Patrick Beverley, announcement via email press release – 12:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for his comments about the Clippers during his postgame interview and on social media, per the NBA. – 12:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA fines the Wolves’ Patrick Beverley $30K: pic.twitter.com/9lT1yjVcKS – 12:34 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The NBA fined Pat Beverley for his postgame comments and IG story pic.twitter.com/GRGUY5uvpa – 12:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA has fined Wolves guard Patrick Beverley $30,000 for “inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media .. including the egregious use of profanity.” – 12:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $30,000 for his postgame remarks at the podium and on social media about the Los Angeles Clippers. – 12:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The NBA fined Patrick Beverley $30,000 for what it called “inappropriate comments” during his post-game interview and on social media following the T-Wolves’ play-in win over the Clippers – 12:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Selfishly, the best part of Pat Bev joining the Wolves is Ant growing up in a media environment where he’s seen it’s cool to do WHATEVER you want to do in front of the mic
pic.twitter.com/Vwk1zICLjt – 2:19 AM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Just dropped our PLAY-IN edition of Group Chat, feat. games that matter, general Nets confusion, a whole lot of Pat Beverley, and our title-shot power rankings: open.spotify.com/episode/5rYZ0Y… – 5:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Some notes on this upcoming series:
– 2-2 split, but Dillon didn’t play in any of the games
– Grizzlies shot well below season 3-pt % in all four games (30%)
– Blowout was loss to Wolves led to “season-altering” meeting in Utah
– Ja Morant averages 22 & 7 vs. Wolves for career – 1:06 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Ja Morant shot 6 of 17 this year when he was guarded by Patrick Beverley the year before Morant didn’t take a shot when guarded by Beverley over 24.6 possessions – 12:47 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Most total points among players age 22 or younger this season:
Ja Morant: 1,564
Anthony Edwards: 1,533
Now they face off in the playoffs. – 12:36 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Anthony Edwards vs. Ja Morant? Two of the most exciting young players in the game. Yes, please. – 12:29 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
MoneyBagg Yo just iced out Ja Morant with a new BreadGang piece from Jewelry Unlimited that might blind ya if you look too hard. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/nbwJj0DRc7 – 6:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
I know I’ve said it before, but the notion that players like Ja Morant should be excluded from Most Improved Player voting is flawed.
Improvement is improvement, whether expected or not. “Improved” and “surprising” are not synonyms, even though they’re often treated as such. – 1:52 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
I gotchu wit all the sauce!! Go cop that @popeyes #mostdunkablemeal Order now on @ubereats https://t.co/UeuBVfD7bC
Ends 4/17/2022. See app for details. #ad pic.twitter.com/s7Puu5a5cV – 10:29 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
