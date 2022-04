James Harden on hamstring: It's good

The Sixers think Harden is in good hands with Simon Rice, the team’s vice president of athletic care. “We’re lucky. Simon wrote three or four books on hamstring injuries,” Rivers said. “It’s just luck that he’s on our staff. James has bought into him 100 percent. It’s funny that the big thing with James, once he had those injuries, you could tell he didn’t want to play at top speed, because that’s how you hurt it. Simon’s philosophy is the exact opposite to get him playing at that speed to condition the hamstring to be able to play at that speed.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 25, 2022