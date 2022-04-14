Jarrett Allen considers himself 50-50 to play on Friday

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen considers himself “50-50” on returning to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday in Play-In Tournament, sources tell ESPN. Pain is still significant in his fractured finger, but he remains determined to try and help Cavs secure the 8th seed.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
More on this storyline
Multiple sources tell cleveland.com that Jarrett Allen has been doing everything possible to make a return Friday night. Allen fractured the middle finger on his left hand on March 6 and has missed 19 consecutive games. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Allen “did all that we did” on Thursday, but admitted Thursday’s get-together only consisted of a walk-through. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 14, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen is officially QUESTIONABLE tomorrow vs. Atlanta. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 14, 2022
