John Collins out against Cavaliers

Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.
Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers vs. Hawks injuries: Jarrett Allen ’50-50′ for play-in game, per report; John Collins out
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval…6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
John Collins will be OUT for the Hawks’ play-in game at the Cavaliers on Friday. – 4:55 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
No official word on the status of John Collins. He played 4-on-4 today. – 12:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work today. – 12:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.
Still doing a little movement, still able to do 4-on-4. – 12:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
He said JC played 4-on-4 during the road trip & has “been moving a lot more.”
When I asked if he’ll be able to suit up vs. Charlotte, McMillan said “we’ll see tomorrow.” – 12:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins played some 4-on-4 on the last road trip. Said they’ll take a wait-and-see approach but they’ll have to prepare as if he isn’t going to play until he’s ready. – 12:57 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said John Collins has played 4-on-4. He said “we’ll see” when it comes to him possibly playing tomorrow. – 12:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tough to see from far away but John Collins has a small wrap on his right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/4DhigZkS7p12:44 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Here’s a look at John Collins getting some shots up after practice: pic.twitter.com/Bt57aUWMNt12:34 PM

