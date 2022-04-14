John Collins out against Cavaliers

Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks injuries: Jarrett Allen ’50-50′ for play-in game, per report; John Collins out
The Hawks say Sixth Man Award contender Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s play-in game at Cleveland while John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:01 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
John Collins will be OUT for the Hawks’ play-in game at the Cavaliers on Friday. – 4:55 PM
No official word on the status of John Collins. He played 4-on-4 today. – 12:15 PM
Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work today. – 12:14 PM
No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.
Still doing a little movement, still able to do 4-on-4. – 12:12 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:11 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:05 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
He said JC played 4-on-4 during the road trip & has “been moving a lot more.”
When I asked if he’ll be able to suit up vs. Charlotte, McMillan said “we’ll see tomorrow.” – 12:58 PM
Nate McMillan said that John Collins played some 4-on-4 on the last road trip. Said they’ll take a wait-and-see approach but they’ll have to prepare as if he isn’t going to play until he’s ready. – 12:57 PM
Nate McMillan said John Collins has played 4-on-4. He said “we’ll see” when it comes to him possibly playing tomorrow. – 12:48 PM
Tough to see from far away but John Collins has a small wrap on his right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/4DhigZkS7p – 12:44 PM
Here’s a look at John Collins getting some shots up after practice: pic.twitter.com/Bt57aUWMNt – 12:34 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Miami: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 8, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Washington: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 6, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn: Lou Williams (right ankle/low back discomfort) is probable. Trae Young (right groin soreness) is probable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Jalen Johnson (NBA concussion protocol) is out. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 1, 2022
