John Collins still unlikely to play on Friday

Getting this kind of performance from Hunter would go a long way for the Hawks on Friday night in Cleveland. Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen could be back from a finger injury. John Collins is still unlikely to play for the Hawks on Friday, a source told The Athletic on Tuesday afternoon. If Allen is back and performing at the level he was before his finger injury, Cleveland is a different team. The Cavs’ frontcourt defense with Allen and rookie Evan Mobley was fearsome when they were on the court together.
Source: Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
No official word on the status of John Collins. He played 4-on-4 today. – 12:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work today. – 12:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.
Still doing a little movement, still able to do 4-on-4. – 12:12 PM
No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:11 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
He said JC played 4-on-4 during the road trip & has “been moving a lot more.”
When I asked if he’ll be able to suit up vs. Charlotte, McMillan said “we’ll see tomorrow.” – 12:58 PM
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
He said JC played 4-on-4 during the road trip & has “been moving a lot more.”
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins played some 4-on-4 on the last road trip. Said they’ll take a wait-and-see approach but they’ll have to prepare as if he isn’t going to play until he’s ready. – 12:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tough to see from far away but John Collins has a small wrap on his right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/4DhigZkS7p – 12:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Here’s a look at John Collins getting some shots up after practice: pic.twitter.com/Bt57aUWMNt – 12:34 PM
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said John Collins has played 4-on-4. He said “we’ll see” when it comes to him possibly playing tomorrow. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 12, 2022
I asked Collins once he got off the court if he could return this coming week for the Play-In Tournament. Collins told The Athletic that he’s “still not sure yet.” Looking at it optimistically, at least it wasn’t a flat-out no. Realistically, even if his foot is 100 percent, it’s still hard to imagine him being effective if his finger is still covered. -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Miami: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is questionable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 8, 2022
