Kyrie Irving has some regrets about time in Boston?

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Perils of the televised postgame press conference era. Mom called today. Heard me ask Kyrie Irving a question last night. Worried my voice sounded like I might be sick. 🤦‍♂️ – 10:26 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
With Kyrie back and KD totally locked in, I joined @TheHerd @JoyTaylorTalks discussing why the #Nets are such a tough out heading into the playoffs! 😤
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he told me he wish he could do, would’ve done differently.”
When asked for details, Tatum said he didn’t want to get into that. – 1:54 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum said Kyrie Irving has told him he regrets how he handled certain things re: Boston. Tatum declined to elaborate. – 1:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on his time with Kyrie Irving in Boston: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he probably told me he wish he could do (or) would’ve done differently.” – 1:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jayson Tatum on his #celtics years with Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he probably told me wish he could do (or) would’ve done differently. But I think that’s just part of life. Nobody’s perfect, and you just move on from it.” #Nets #NBA1:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Kyrie Irving carried the Nets over his former team in the Play-In by hitting his first 12 shots. What’s next? A first-round series against Irving’s other former team, the Celtics: theathletic.com/3246983/2022/0…8:51 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving expecting some ‘spectacular basketball’ as underdog Nets face Celtics in playoffs nj.com/nets/2022/04/k…8:39 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets jump on the Cavs early to win a play-in game and the No. 7 seed, and now they are Boston bound.
“I know that team very well and they know us very well and it’ll be a back and forth,” Kyrie Irving said.
apnews.com/article/brookl…8:37 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Kyrie Irving
