Luka Doncic expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz

Shams Charania: Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz https://t.co/kEr106BmlL pic.twitter.com/IInYPuRl7P – 2:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Luka Doncic expected to miss Mavericks-Jazz Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/rep… – 2:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if the NBA sent Tony Brothers back through time like a Terminator to give Luka his 16th T and save him from the final game injury, then they wouldnt have rescinded it. good to know they dont have access to that technology (yet). – 2:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic to reportedly miss Game 1 vs. Jazz
Luka Doncic to reportedly miss Game 1 vs. Jazz
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Views from a very competitive, very spirited Mavs’ practice this afternoon:
— The Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss trio won the corner 3 contest
Views from a very competitive, very spirited Mavs’ practice this afternoon:
— The Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss trio won the corner 3 contest
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Zoom in enough and you can see Luka Doncic on the squat rack. Nothing in court for him yet. pic.twitter.com/yzVt1CtE0U – 1:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Having a @YouTube upload issue with LOCKED ON JAZZ today but it is up on all audio platforms
* Mavs with and without Luka
* Donovan’s approach in the clutch
* Crossover with @LockedOnMavs part 2 – Trash Talk
Having a @YouTube upload issue with LOCKED ON JAZZ today but it is up on all audio platforms
* Mavs with and without Luka
* Donovan’s approach in the clutch
* Crossover with @LockedOnMavs part 2 – Trash Talk
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
🚨 Luka Doncic 1-on-1:
Why these Mavs mark his best chance yet to “really go deep” in the playoffs — with his view even more notable post-calf strain.
“The most important thing to win a championship — the players got to love their role.”
🚨 Luka Doncic 1-on-1:
Why these Mavs mark his best chance yet to “really go deep” in the playoffs — with his view even more notable post-calf strain.
“The most important thing to win a championship — the players got to love their role.”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
From @Callie Caplan:
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Mavs with and without Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell in the clutch. Part 2 of Crossover with Locked On Mavericks – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/mavs… – 11:45 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A wholeeee lot going on in Mavs Land this week (even aside from Luka’s calf), so join @Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight for a pre-playoff @dallasnews Q&A!
A wholeeee lot going on in Mavs Land this week (even aside from Luka’s calf), so join @Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight for a pre-playoff @dallasnews Q&A!
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday and the day before and the day before, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 10:03 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Will Luka be good to go? … And four other Jazz-Mavs storylines to follow https://t.co/8tombem9Ts pic.twitter.com/1jz8hRirLd – 12:00 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Did Nate McMillan not see what happened with Luka Doncic on Sunday? – 9:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith on Luka Doncic: “He’s definitely involved still, so [he’s] helping us, you know, with schemes and offense, what he sees. He’s still walking around with that smile on his face, so you’d never really know what’s going on.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
No real update from Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Externally, he looks the same.” Luka was riding the stationary bicycle after the media was allowed into practice. He strained his left calf Sunday against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KRzPEkWzeF – 2:32 PM
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic getting in some work on the exercise bike next to teammate Maxi Kleber: pic.twitter.com/wCmQOjKpPG -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 13, 2022
Brad Townsend: Jason Kidd update on Luka Doncic, not much of one: “In good spirits. Riding stationary bike.” -via Twitter @townbrad / April 13, 2022
Dwain Price: Spencer Dinwiddie on on if Luka will play in Game 1 of the series against the Jazz: “I haven’t gotten any indication that he won’t be, so I’m preparing as if he will be. They haven’t told us anything. They haven’t said be ready.” -via Twitter @DwainPrice / April 12, 2022
