Luka Doncic 'progressing, doing good', according to Jason Kidd

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: “He’s progressing. He’s doing good. Didn’t practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day.” Mavs haven’t ruled Luka Doncic out of playoff opener vs. Jazz as they continue monitoring response to calf strain treatment: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic update: Report circulates that he is “expected” to miss Game 1, but Mavericks are proceeding with all options still in play.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: “He’s progressing. He’s doing good. Didn’t practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving, CJ McCollum shine in play-in; Luka Doncic’s injury is nothing to fool with
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz https://t.co/kEr106BmlL pic.twitter.com/IInYPuRl7P – 2:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Luka Doncic expected to miss Mavericks-Jazz Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/rep… – 2:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if the NBA sent Tony Brothers back through time like a Terminator to give Luka his 16th T and save him from the final game injury, then they wouldnt have rescinded it. good to know they dont have access to that technology (yet). – 2:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic to reportedly miss Game 1 vs. Jazz
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Views from a very competitive, very spirited Mavs’ practice this afternoon:
— The Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss trio won the corner 3 contest
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Zoom in enough and you can see Luka Doncic on the squat rack. Nothing in court for him yet. pic.twitter.com/yzVt1CtE0U – 1:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Having a @YouTube upload issue with LOCKED ON JAZZ today but it is up on all audio platforms
* Mavs with and without Luka
* Donovan’s approach in the clutch
* Crossover with @LockedOnMavs part 2 – Trash Talk
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
🚨 Luka Doncic 1-on-1:
Why these Mavs mark his best chance yet to “really go deep” in the playoffs — with his view even more notable post-calf strain.
“The most important thing to win a championship — the players got to love their role.”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Mavs with and without Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell in the clutch. Part 2 of Crossover with Locked On Mavericks – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/mavs… – 11:45 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A wholeeee lot going on in Mavs Land this week (even aside from Luka’s calf), so join @Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight for a pre-playoff @dallasnews Q&A!
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday and the day before and the day before, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 10:03 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Will Luka be good to go? … And four other Jazz-Mavs storylines to follow https://t.co/8tombem9Ts pic.twitter.com/1jz8hRirLd – 12:00 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Did Nate McMillan not see what happened with Luka Doncic on Sunday? – 9:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith on Luka Doncic: “He’s definitely involved still, so [he’s] helping us, you know, with schemes and offense, what he sees. He’s still walking around with that smile on his face, so you’d never really know what’s going on.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
No real update from Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Externally, he looks the same.” Luka was riding the stationary bicycle after the media was allowed into practice. He strained his left calf Sunday against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KRzPEkWzeF – 2:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic doesn’t have playoff green light yet, but Mavs remain ‘optimistic’ about his calf injury recovery for Game 1.
More inside about Luka on an exercise bike, Jason Kidd referring to Dirk and another injury status to watch:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ime Udoka, Jason Kidd named NBA Coaches of the Month for March & April
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Jalen Brunson chatted like this for about 20 minutes, impromptu, between their interviews.
About what?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Mavs aren’t holding back info on Luka Doncic’s calf strain to keep the Jazz guessing: “It’s not being coy, I don’t think. It’s seeing how things progress. Updates will come daily because you’ll be asking.” – 2:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd was predictably vague about Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Any hope for Game 1? “We’ll see,” Kidd said. “He’s in great spirits today. We’ll see how his body feels tomorrow. We’ll prepare with him and then we’ll also prepare without him.” – 1:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In a 3-minute span, Jason Kidd has said several times that Luka Doncic is “in great spirits” but he is being a coy as possible about Doncic’s status for Saturday’s Game 1, as well as whether he can practice. – 1:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Congrats to Jason Kidd for being West coach of month for March/April. 1st Mavs coach of month since Rick Carlisle won in Feb 2011 – 1:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. pic.twitter.com/zjCqXqTOC6 – 1:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Boston’s Ime Udoka were just named West and East Coach of the Month by the NBA.
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Celtics coach Ime Udoka have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month for March and April: pic.twitter.com/615wocRzI1 – 1:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was a nominee for Western Conference Coach of the Month, Jason Kidd won it – 1:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Veronica Burton was selected seventh overall by the @DallasWings in the 2022 @WNBA Draft.
@Brian Scalabrine compares her to a mix of Jason Kidd and Mike Bibby.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs just announced they’ll have their first playoff practice tomorrow morning with media availability for Jason Kidd and at least one player around 12:30 p.m.
