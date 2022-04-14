Miles Bridges fined for throwing his mouthpiece into spectator stands

Mark Medina: The NBA has handed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges a $50,000 fine “for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan” following his ejection in the Hornets’ play-in game loss to the Atlanta Hawks
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No suspension, but Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/no-… – 7:55 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA fines Charlotte’s Miles Bridges $50K: pic.twitter.com/bnJjEBO8gN – 6:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The league has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for “throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan,” NBA announces. – 6:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
The NBA has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands last night. He reiterated earlier today when I asked him about it that he would accept any punishment handed down by the league. pic.twitter.com/UUy4a67TxQ – 6:35 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Hornets forward Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece that hit fan in play-in game vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/NWNpf6EHES – 6:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No suspension, NBA announces “Miles Bridges has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan.”
Expected something stronger, but he was apologetic after the incident. – 6:35 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Not sure I’ve seen so many fines in an #NBA season. Seems like every day there’s a new one. And here’s another…
Thing is, if Beverley received $30K for inappropriate statements to media, what does Miles Bridges get for throwing his mouthpiece which hit a 16-yr-old girl? pic.twitter.com/MIOxZic85w – 12:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Miles Bridges on hitting girl with mouthpiece: ‘Unacceptable on my part’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/mil… – 9:02 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Miles Bridges about throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. He was very upset at himself for letting his emotions get the best of him and accepts any punishment from the league that may come his way. pic.twitter.com/HSal2XeNy0 – 10:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Miles Bridges “I feel like we improved so much this year, for the same thing to happen again is so frustrating.” – 10:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws mouthpiece into stands, hits fan after being ejected from play-in loss to Hawks
StatMuse @statmuse
Miles Bridges tonight:
0-4 shooting threes
0-1 shooting mouthpiece
1 ejection
-30 +/- pic.twitter.com/C68tDXu151 – 9:34 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Miles Bridges popped that little girl in the head with his mouthpiece & she didn’t even flinch. Boss.
pic.twitter.com/JBLoT9lYPc – 9:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Miles Bridges just got tossed. Had to be held back from going after the ref – 9:20 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Miles Bridges played two possessions with his mouthguard out. These guys aren’t winning. pic.twitter.com/CHvwNN3OZU – 8:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
6 straight minutes on the bench for Miles Bridges is too much in a do or die game. – 7:52 PM
