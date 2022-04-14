Stephen Curry on playing with LeBron James: Obviously, there's a curiosity

Stephen Curry has admitted that there is some curiosity surrounding the possibly lining up alongside LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors point guard shot the idea down after James revealed Curry was the one active player he would like to team up with before his career ends. While Steph claimed to be flattered, he didn’t seem keen on being LeBron’s teammate outside of All-Star games. However, speaking on The Draymond Green Show this week, he conceded curiosity over what it would look like. “Obviously there’s a curiosity,” Curry said. “Like what would that look like?”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry: “I’ve never enjoyed practice as much as this week. There’s a good energy.” – 6:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on scrimmaging today in practice:
“Everything about it was awesome. The moment, getting ready for playoffs, being out four weeks, every step has been in the right direction in terms of trying to get back out there, and I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said there remains discomfort in his foot, but he doesn’t need to be 100%.
“When you get cleared to play, there’s no time to really worry about that. Are you gonna help the team win? Are you gonna make an impact? If I feel like the answer is yes, I’m ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/15oYSuqLbe – 5:57 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry: “There’s a little uncertainty in terms of what rotations will look like, but I feel like we have enough in the bank in terms of playoff experience.” – 5:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry on potentially playing with Klay, Draymond and Andre for the first time together all season: “There’s a lot of excitement about that. There’s also uncertainty about rotations on what it’s really going to look like. But I think we have enough in the bank.” – 5:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry: “This injury, the first 2.5 weeks, I literally couldn’t do anything. I had a boot on. … It’s weird how it goes from almost 0% to 75% really quick.” – 5:52 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry on his injured left foot: “There’s a little bit of pain or discomfort. But you get cleared to play, and at that point there’s no time to really worry about that.” – 5:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Stephen Curry said he’s “hoping it’s Saturday” when he returns for Game 1 vs the Nuggets – 5:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steph Curry on today’s scrimmage: “Everything about it was awesome. … I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry on his scrimmage today: “Everything about it was awesome.” – 5:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
From Nuggets practice: Markus Howard has been playing the role of Steph Curry in drills. Jamal Murray’s also on the scout team. He’s been putting on his best Klay Thompson impression, hence the headband from yesterday. – 5:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors guard Klay Thompson on how Stephen Curry looked in today’s scrimmage: “Steph looked like himself. He gives everybody a lift. Just his presence on the court, it’s great to have him out there.” – 5:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Steph Curry, who is on track to return for Game 1 of the first round Saturday: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry (foot) is reportedly on track to make his highly-anticipated return to the court for game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/14/rep… – 4:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Not surprisingly, Curry will have a minutes restriction Saturday, – 4:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry scrimmaged today, and Steve Kerr said right now things are looking good, and he will have a minutes restriction whenever he returns. – 4:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry will have a minutes restriction, and said he won’t play “30-35 minutes.” Kerr suggested Curry won’t come off the bench after doing so off prior injuries leading into playoffs. Then, Kerr said “I was young & dumb.” Now? Kerr: “Old & dumb.” – 4:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says Curry will be under a minute restriction if and when he plays. Kerr doesn’t know what that will look like yet, though. Those discussions (and talks about the rotation at large) will happen tomorrow. – 4:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said if Curry plays, and it’s looking that way, he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 4:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Curry scrimmaged today, optimistic he’ll play Saturday. Warriors aren’t making anything official yet. – 4:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry will have a minutes restriction upon his return, per Kerr. – 4:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry participated in the team’s scrimmage today. Steve Kerr says he played three six minute spurts. He says he’s “optimistic” that he’ll be available for Game 1, but he’ll be re-evaluated again tomorrow before any official decisions are made. – 4:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry (foot sprain) was a full participant in today’s scrimmage and, assuming no issues on Friday, should be available Saturday for Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets. Three 6-minute segments. Curry is ‘optimistic’ that he will play. – 4:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry scrimmaged today. Three 6-minute segments. Kerr: “Felt good. Told me it’s another checkpoint to hit. He’s optimistic he’ll play Saturday.” Warriors not making anything official. But everything clearly remains on track. – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry told him he “feels optimistic” he will play in Game 1. But Warriors will see how Curry responds tomorrow after scrimmaging today. – 4:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite missing 18 games, Steph Curry finished the 2021-22 regular season with the most made 3-pointers in the league with 285. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/12/ste… – 4:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is “very optimistic” about playing Game 1 on Saturday. We should learn shortly whether he scrimmaged today, which would indicate that he has a very good chance of playing Game 1. sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 2:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 2:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
LeBron James @KingJames
I guess now’s a good time to tell him @RUFFLES?? 😈😈🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾♂️😁 I got Flamin’ Hot Cheddar AND Sour Cream comin after ya @Anthony Davis!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jc5g91bphD – 11:53 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a positive step in his foot injury recovery, Warriors guard Steph Curry was on the floor for Wednesday’s practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/war… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:00 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo had a hell of a season.
— 20.1 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 7.6 APG
— 43/39/87%
— All-Star
— Joined LeBron as only 20/6/6 season before turning 21
LaMelo had a hell of a season.
— 20.1 PPG
— 6.7 RPG
— 7.6 APG
— 43/39/87%
— All-Star
— Joined LeBron as only 20/6/6 season before turning 21
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A little Steph Curry post-practice workout for you pic.twitter.com/uwPbxnihl3 – 8:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andre Iguodala coy on how Steph Curry looked in practice today: “He was on the starting unit, and I was on the ‘bum’ unit. So, I was just focused on my guys.” – 7:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry testing that foot on the move, side step 3s and his quick torque moves pic.twitter.com/8vJOIrOFnr – 7:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
One-dribble moves/pull ups from Steph Curry. Most he’s done in view of reporters since injury. That’s Rick Celebrini nearby watching. pic.twitter.com/RrA4c8VsYV – 7:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry practiced fully with the team today. He didn’t scrimmage because the team didn’t scrimmage, but he did all the drills, etc. Kerr said “it’s looking pretty good” that Curry would scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was a full participant at practice today and looked good. The team will see how he feels in tomorrow’s scrimmage and go from there. – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry practiced in full today with the team. They didn’t scrimmage today, but went through shooting drills and skill work. Steve Kerr says Steph felt good after the workout. He looks on track to scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry went through a full practice with the team today, per Steve Kerr. He looks like he will scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry practiced fully with Warriors today, per Steve Kerr. Says it ‘looks good’ for the Thursday scrimmage. – 7:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steph Curry practiced fully with the Warriors today, as Steve Kerr said. Great step for his return in action #DubNation – 7:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry “practiced fully with the team” and “took part in everything” on Wednesday. Kerr said that it’s “looking good” that Curry scrimmages on Thursday – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry just walked out in front of reporters for a post practice workout pic.twitter.com/cKxepUgJ51 – 7:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Might LeBron play out his contract with Lakers rather than sign extension? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/13/mig… – 4:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic had 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists in his NBA postseason debut.
Jokic is one of four players in NBA history to record a triple-double in his first career playoff game (Johnny McCarthy, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James). pic.twitter.com/fo7eRZXSWS – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic had 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists in his NBA postseason debut.
StatMuse @statmuse
Scoring 30 points as a rookie is hard to do. Jalen Green has done it 8 times this season.
The only rookies to have more than that since 1990:
— Trae
— Blake
— LeBron
— Melo
— Iverson
— Big Dog
— Shaq
Melo and Shaq were the only ones to do it on a winning team. pic.twitter.com/4E51IjqGTG – 12:35 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
An inside look at LeBron James and his future with the Lakers, at @TheAthletic
* Factors in play for his possible extension
* Why the B-Ball ops infrastructure matters
* A look at the coaching search and why Mark Jackson should get a serious look
theathletic.com/3244418/2022/0… – 11:16 AM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
Wow the list of players with more points prior to their 21st birthday than Anthony Edwards: LeBron, Durant, Melo #MINvsLAC @Minnesota Timberwolves – 6:25 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
I’m sitting here after watching the WNBA draft the other day and wondering WHY THE HELL do those young ladies have to stay in school for 4 years before being able to go pro??!!! I’m CONFUSED 🤔 – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My final #NBA Power Rankings:
1 #Suns: Best all season.
2 #Grizzlies: Young lions.
3 #Warriors: Klay 🔥🔥up.
4 #Heat: Won East.
5 #Celtics: Defense.
Next 5: #76ers #Bucks #Mavs #Raptors #Nuggets.
1 last thing: #NBAPlayoffs w/o LeBron-led #Lakers? #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 10:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Great day coming in Cleveland Friday: Guardians home opener and Cavs’ hosting a do-or-die Play-In to make playoffs for first time without LeBron since 1998 – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
34 PTS
12 AST
12-15 FG
It’s the first 30p/10a game on 80% shooting since LeBron in the Bubble. pic.twitter.com/2cf5pTkSRp – 9:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With the rumor surfacing about LeBron’s being partial to Mark Jackson as the new Lakers head coach, odds have changed, via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/nJi4nhzTAc – 5:15 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Insightful, illuminating column from @Sam Amick on what comes next for LeBron James, Los Angeles Laker. theathletic.com/3244418/2022/0… – 2:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: LeBron likes Mark Jackson for Lakers’ coach, Jazz’s Snyder losing interest nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/12/rep… – 1:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: ““I came here to win a championship. I want to win more. I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. But I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same.” on.nba.com/3uuM72q – 11:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic through his first four seasons:
✅ 6,962 PTS
✅ 2,256 REB
✅ 2,102 AST
Doncic is just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 6,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, and 2,000 assists through his first four seasons (Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, and Grant Hill). pic.twitter.com/S080kJ9VWh – 10:31 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Westbrook on LeBron/AD and letting Russ be Russ… pic.twitter.com/P7Ma7zcQXf – 7:34 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has @dylanohernandez with this tremendous work: Hernández: LeBron James makes excuses instead of being a leader for Lakers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:39 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ages ago, all the way back this morning, LeBron James talked about the problems of this season, his health status and his future with the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/04/11/aft… – 11:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James: “I came here to win a championship. I want to win more.” Rob Pelinka: “We had a very disappointing season. LeBron & Pelinka on Frank Vogel’s firing, LeBron’s collaboration w/ front office, LeBron’s injury & Russell Westbrook’s future. on.nba.com/3uuM72q – 10:56 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Vogel is gone, do you have any issue with it?
-Why Russ did not work this season?
-Pelinka deserves more blame
-Do you believe Bron & AD can still win a Chip?
Will take as many phone calls as I can tonight…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My All-NBA votes:
1st
C: Nikola Jokic
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Jayson Tatum
G: Luka Doncic
G: Devin Booker
2nd
C: Joel Embiid
F: Kevin Durant
F: LeBron James
G: Ja Morant
G: Steph Curry
3rd
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Pascal Siakam
F: DeMar DeRozan
G: Trae Young
G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
When @Dan Woike mentions that LeBron and AD said many times throughout the year, “Let Russ be Russ,” Russell Westbrook immediately responds: “Yeah, but that wasn’t true. Let’s be honest.” – 5:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The high point of L.A.’s 2021-22 season may have been Dec. 15 (16-13, 5th in West), when Reaves hit a game-winner at DAL. The next game, at MIN, AD hurt his knee, and from that point moving forward, he and LeBron would play only 7 games together for the rest of the season. – 4:42 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.