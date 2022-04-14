Stephen Curry on track to return in Game 1 against Nuggets

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is “very optimistic” about playing Game 1 on Saturday. We should learn shortly whether he scrimmaged today, which would indicate that he has a very good chance of playing Game 1. sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 2:39 PM
Stephen Curry is “very optimistic” about playing Game 1 on Saturday. We should learn shortly whether he scrimmaged today, which would indicate that he has a very good chance of playing Game 1. sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 2:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 2:08 PM
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 2:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse. Is Stephen Curry playing in game 1? How the Warriors will perform against the Nuggets, Andre Iguodala’s thoughts on winning a championship this season, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:39 PM
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse. Is Stephen Curry playing in game 1? How the Warriors will perform against the Nuggets, Andre Iguodala’s thoughts on winning a championship this season, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a positive step in his foot injury recovery, Warriors guard Steph Curry was on the floor for Wednesday’s practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/war… – 10:00 AM
In a positive step in his foot injury recovery, Warriors guard Steph Curry was on the floor for Wednesday’s practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/war… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:00 AM
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:00 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A little Steph Curry post-practice workout for you pic.twitter.com/uwPbxnihl3 – 8:03 PM
A little Steph Curry post-practice workout for you pic.twitter.com/uwPbxnihl3 – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry testing that foot on the move, side step 3s and his quick torque moves pic.twitter.com/8vJOIrOFnr – 7:47 PM
Steph Curry testing that foot on the move, side step 3s and his quick torque moves pic.twitter.com/8vJOIrOFnr – 7:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
One-dribble moves/pull ups from Steph Curry. Most he’s done in view of reporters since injury. That’s Rick Celebrini nearby watching. pic.twitter.com/RrA4c8VsYV – 7:36 PM
One-dribble moves/pull ups from Steph Curry. Most he’s done in view of reporters since injury. That’s Rick Celebrini nearby watching. pic.twitter.com/RrA4c8VsYV – 7:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry practiced fully with the team today. He didn’t scrimmage because the team didn’t scrimmage, but he did all the drills, etc. Kerr said “it’s looking pretty good” that Curry would scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
Stephen Curry practiced fully with the team today. He didn’t scrimmage because the team didn’t scrimmage, but he did all the drills, etc. Kerr said “it’s looking pretty good” that Curry would scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was a full participant at practice today and looked good. The team will see how he feels in tomorrow’s scrimmage and go from there. – 7:33 PM
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was a full participant at practice today and looked good. The team will see how he feels in tomorrow’s scrimmage and go from there. – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry practiced in full today with the team. They didn’t scrimmage today, but went through shooting drills and skill work. Steve Kerr says Steph felt good after the workout. He looks on track to scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
Stephen Curry practiced in full today with the team. They didn’t scrimmage today, but went through shooting drills and skill work. Steve Kerr says Steph felt good after the workout. He looks on track to scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry went through a full practice with the team today, per Steve Kerr. He looks like he will scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:32 PM
Stephen Curry went through a full practice with the team today, per Steve Kerr. He looks like he will scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry practiced fully with Warriors today, per Steve Kerr. Says it ‘looks good’ for the Thursday scrimmage. – 7:32 PM
Stephen Curry practiced fully with Warriors today, per Steve Kerr. Says it ‘looks good’ for the Thursday scrimmage. – 7:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steph Curry practiced fully with the Warriors today, as Steve Kerr said. Great step for his return in action #DubNation – 7:32 PM
Steph Curry practiced fully with the Warriors today, as Steve Kerr said. Great step for his return in action #DubNation – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry just walked out in front of reporters for a post practice workout pic.twitter.com/cKxepUgJ51 – 7:31 PM
Steph Curry just walked out in front of reporters for a post practice workout pic.twitter.com/cKxepUgJ51 – 7:31 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Andre Iguodala coy on how Steph Curry looked in practice today: “He was on the starting unit, and I was on the ‘bum’ unit. So, I was just focused on my guys.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 13, 2022
Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry “practiced fully with the team” and “took part in everything” on Wednesday. Kerr said that it’s “looking good” that Curry scrimmages on Thursday -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 13, 2022
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic said the #Nuggets have been preparing as if Steph Curry will be available. -via Twitter @msinger / April 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.