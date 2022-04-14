Stephen Curry 'very optimistic' about playing in Game 1

Connor Letourneau: Stephen Curry is “very optimistic” about playing Game 1 on Saturday. We should learn shortly whether he scrimmaged today, which would indicate that he has a very good chance of playing Game 1. sfchronicle.com/sports/article…
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Not surprisingly, Curry will have a minutes restriction Saturday, – 4:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry scrimmaged today, and Steve Kerr said right now things are looking good, and he will have a minutes restriction whenever he returns. – 4:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry will have a minutes restriction, and said he won’t play “30-35 minutes.” Kerr suggested Curry won’t come off the bench after doing so off prior injuries leading into playoffs. Then, Kerr said “I was young & dumb.” Now? Kerr: “Old & dumb.” – 4:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says Curry will be under a minute restriction if and when he plays. Kerr doesn’t know what that will look like yet, though. Those discussions (and talks about the rotation at large) will happen tomorrow. – 4:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said if Curry plays, and it’s looking that way, he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 4:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Curry scrimmaged today, optimistic he’ll play Saturday. Warriors aren’t making anything official yet. – 4:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry will have a minutes restriction upon his return, per Kerr. – 4:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry participated in the team’s scrimmage today. Steve Kerr says he played three six minute spurts. He says he’s “optimistic” that he’ll be available for Game 1, but he’ll be re-evaluated again tomorrow before any official decisions are made. – 4:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry (foot sprain) was a full participant in today’s scrimmage and, assuming no issues on Friday, should be available Saturday for Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets. Three 6-minute segments. Curry is ‘optimistic’ that he will play. – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry told him he “feels optimistic” he will play in Game 1. But Warriors will see how Curry responds tomorrow after scrimmaging today. – 4:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite missing 18 games, Steph Curry finished the 2021-22 regular season with the most made 3-pointers in the league with 285. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/12/ste… – 4:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is “very optimistic” about playing Game 1 on Saturday. We should learn shortly whether he scrimmaged today, which would indicate that he has a very good chance of playing Game 1. sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 2:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse. Is Stephen Curry playing in game 1? How the Warriors will perform against the Nuggets, Andre Iguodala’s thoughts on winning a championship this season, and more.
#DubNation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a positive step in his foot injury recovery, Warriors guard Steph Curry was on the floor for Wednesday’s practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/13/war… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:00 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A little Steph Curry post-practice workout for you pic.twitter.com/uwPbxnihl3 – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry testing that foot on the move, side step 3s and his quick torque moves pic.twitter.com/8vJOIrOFnr – 7:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
One-dribble moves/pull ups from Steph Curry. Most he’s done in view of reporters since injury. That’s Rick Celebrini nearby watching. pic.twitter.com/RrA4c8VsYV – 7:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry practiced fully with the team today. He didn’t scrimmage because the team didn’t scrimmage, but he did all the drills, etc. Kerr said “it’s looking pretty good” that Curry would scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was a full participant at practice today and looked good. The team will see how he feels in tomorrow’s scrimmage and go from there. – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry practiced in full today with the team. They didn’t scrimmage today, but went through shooting drills and skill work. Steve Kerr says Steph felt good after the workout. He looks on track to scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry went through a full practice with the team today, per Steve Kerr. He looks like he will scrimmage tomorrow. – 7:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry practiced fully with Warriors today, per Steve Kerr. Says it ‘looks good’ for the Thursday scrimmage. – 7:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steph Curry practiced fully with the Warriors today, as Steve Kerr said. Great step for his return in action #DubNation – 7:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry “practiced fully with the team” and “took part in everything” on Wednesday. Kerr said that it’s “looking good” that Curry scrimmages on Thursday – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry just walked out in front of reporters for a post practice workout pic.twitter.com/cKxepUgJ51 – 7:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said the #Nuggets have been preparing as if Steph Curry will be available. – 3:48 PM
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry scrimmaged today. Three 6-minute segments. Kerr: “Felt good. Told me it’s another checkpoint to hit. He’s optimistic he’ll play Saturday.” Warriors not making anything official. But everything clearly remains on track. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 14, 2022
Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 14, 2022
Mark Medina: Andre Iguodala coy on how Steph Curry looked in practice today: “He was on the starting unit, and I was on the ‘bum’ unit. So, I was just focused on my guys.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 13, 2022
