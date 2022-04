Tracy McGrady on who's the best one-on-one player: 'Kobe Bryant is definitely at the top of that list'

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. He set career highs with 50 FGA and 21 3PA.It was the sixth 60-point game of Bryant’s career, the second-most such games in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (32). pic.twitter.com/zaX0CWfZ62