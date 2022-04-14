Tracy McGrady on who's the best one-on-one player: 'Kobe Bryant is definitely at the top of that list'

Who’s the best one-on-one player in your opinion? Tracy McGrady: Kobe (Bryant) is definitely at the top of that list. I could go with a handful of guys that are great one-on-one players. Baron Davis. Cuttino Mobley. Lou Williams. Jamal Crawford. These are one-on-one certified killers. Allen Iverson. That’s what these guys do. But definitely, Kobe is at the top of that list.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tracy McGrady discussed nearly getting traded for Bulls star Scottie Pippen, what could’ve been if he stayed with Vince Carter in Toronto, how close Tim Duncan was to joining the Magic, Jeff Van Gundy stories, his @OBLhoops venture, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/tracy-mc… – 12:02 PM
Tracy McGrady discussed nearly getting traded for Bulls star Scottie Pippen, what could’ve been if he stayed with Vince Carter in Toronto, how close Tim Duncan was to joining the Magic, Jeff Van Gundy stories, his @OBLhoops venture, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/tracy-mc… – 12:02 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: Kobe Bryant 60 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts, 22-50 FG, 6-21 3FG, 8-10 FT, W pic.twitter.com/iFTMBdqfrv – 12:42 AM
#LineOfTheNight: Kobe Bryant 60 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts, 22-50 FG, 6-21 3FG, 8-10 FT, W pic.twitter.com/iFTMBdqfrv – 12:42 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
boston.com/?post_type=pos…
I just don’t get the logic..some of the very best def players the last 20 years were guards. Tony Allen, Kobe..etc. smart can shut down multiple positions – 11:19 PM
boston.com/?post_type=pos…
I just don’t get the logic..some of the very best def players the last 20 years were guards. Tony Allen, Kobe..etc. smart can shut down multiple positions – 11:19 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Isaiah Thomas in the Kobe 4s again. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/EWG2kZ855m – 9:12 PM
Isaiah Thomas in the Kobe 4s again. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/EWG2kZ855m – 9:12 PM
John Ireland @LAIreland
Here’s the video with our radio call of Kobe’s last game–exactly six years ago today.
youtube.com/watch?v=Qxuh0T… – 6:06 PM
Here’s the video with our radio call of Kobe’s last game–exactly six years ago today.
youtube.com/watch?v=Qxuh0T… – 6:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Six years ago today was maybe the greatest day in NBA regular season history.
As Golden State earned its 73rd win, breaking the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls all-time record mark of 72 wins…
at the same Kobe poured in 60 points in his final game ever…
pic.twitter.com/urkaeMO60w – 5:40 PM
Six years ago today was maybe the greatest day in NBA regular season history.
As Golden State earned its 73rd win, breaking the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls all-time record mark of 72 wins…
at the same Kobe poured in 60 points in his final game ever…
pic.twitter.com/urkaeMO60w – 5:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A young Kobe on the right after winning the Central League Title in ‘96. My cousin Emory pictured in the middle next to my mentor JT in the suit! Facebook Memories for the win. pic.twitter.com/QL7bltp2rY – 2:22 PM
A young Kobe on the right after winning the Central League Title in ‘96. My cousin Emory pictured in the middle next to my mentor JT in the suit! Facebook Memories for the win. pic.twitter.com/QL7bltp2rY – 2:22 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kobe and the Lakers celebrating winning the Western Conference and going to the NBA Finals in 2010. pic.twitter.com/Zt42tVplYl – 1:40 PM
Kobe and the Lakers celebrating winning the Western Conference and going to the NBA Finals in 2010. pic.twitter.com/Zt42tVplYl – 1:40 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. He set career highs with 50 FGA and 21 3PA.
It was the sixth 60-point game of Bryant’s career, the second-most such games in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (32). pic.twitter.com/zaX0CWfZ62 – 11:01 AM
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. He set career highs with 50 FGA and 21 3PA.
It was the sixth 60-point game of Bryant’s career, the second-most such games in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (32). pic.twitter.com/zaX0CWfZ62 – 11:01 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
6 Years Ago Today. Kobe scored 60 in his final game. Here’s all 60 points. Greatest sporting event I’ve ever been to. pic.twitter.com/owWzaFwSeu – 3:59 AM
6 Years Ago Today. Kobe scored 60 in his final game. Here’s all 60 points. Greatest sporting event I’ve ever been to. pic.twitter.com/owWzaFwSeu – 3:59 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
“You just felt like he was on edge.” — how the Colorado incident changed Kobe Bryant’s attitude towards the public basketballnetwork.net/old-school/you… – 1:03 PM
“You just felt like he was on edge.” — how the Colorado incident changed Kobe Bryant’s attitude towards the public basketballnetwork.net/old-school/you… – 1:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:
• Larry Bird
• Magic Johnson
• Kobe Bryant
• Jason Kidd
• Michael Jordan
• Giannis
• Nikola Jokic
• Kevin Durant
Luka is 23 years old.
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox comparing Davion Mitchell’s work ethic to Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/jcdgePxWQT – 3:19 PM
Fox comparing Davion Mitchell’s work ethic to Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/jcdgePxWQT – 3:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox with some massive praise for Davion Mitchell, calling him the hardest worker he’s ever known other than Kobe Bryant. – 2:34 PM
De’Aaron Fox with some massive praise for Davion Mitchell, calling him the hardest worker he’s ever known other than Kobe Bryant. – 2:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We all know Davion is probably the hardest worker we’ve ever seen outside of maybe Kobe.” — De’Aaron Fox on Davion Mitchell – 2:33 PM
“We all know Davion is probably the hardest worker we’ve ever seen outside of maybe Kobe.” — De’Aaron Fox on Davion Mitchell – 2:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox said that Davion Mitchell is probably the hardest worker anyone has seen outside of Kobe Bryant. High praise for the rookie. – 2:32 PM
De’Aaron Fox said that Davion Mitchell is probably the hardest worker anyone has seen outside of Kobe Bryant. High praise for the rookie. – 2:32 PM
More on this storyline
“He’s the greatest player of all time and so to be fortunate, to be a part of that is something that I take a great deal of pride in and obviously you want to see him have those seasons play out ultimately culminating in another championship or more championships,” Vogel said. -via Los Angeles Times / April 9, 2022
Harrison Faigen: “I think its about time. I’m not gonna get jealous of LeBron, he deserves it,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to @Malika Andrews on the ESPN broadcast, when asked about LeBron eventually passing his all-time regular season scoring record. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / April 3, 2022
Ben Golliver: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit -via Twitter @BenGolliver / April 3, 2022
Main Rumors, Lou Williams, Allen Iverson, Baron Davis, Cuttino Mobley, Jamal Crawford, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.