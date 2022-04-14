Zion Williamson's return not imminent

Zion Williamson has not been ruled out for the entire season, but the New Orleans Pelicans have revealed to Cassidy Hubbarth that “a return to play is not imminent.” There is “no chance” Williamson would not play in a possible play-in against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, or even in a first round series against the Phoenix Suns.
Source: RealGM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Detroit’s own Willie Green, leading the Pelicans after a disastrous start, no Zion all season, now on the brink of the playoffs. He’s done great work – 12:05 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
New head coach Willie Green and the Zion-less Pelicans started 1-12 on the season and now have a chance at a playoff spot on Friday. They are looking to become the 4th team to start 1-12 or 0-13 in a season and reach the playoffs. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/WbmpQs1epj – 12:05 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There’s absolutely no reason Zion should have a chain that big lmao – 11:16 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The amount of backtracking and pretzel twisting is going to be absolutely wild the second Zion Williamson returns and immediately starts dropping 30 on 11-14 shooting.
Legitimately stunning the degree to which everyone just pretends last year didn’t happen. – 11:13 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Zion Williamson discourse on TV, podcasts, twitter, blogs, etc. is absolutely out of control.
Did the entire world collectively forget how good he was 12 months ago?
What on earth are we doing? – 11:10 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Flowers to first year head coach Willie Green of the Pelicans for the job he’s done w/ this team without Zion, changing roster, injuries and still finding a path to some stability. 💐🙌🏽 – 9:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Every player above SGA besides #1 pick Cade Cunningham on ESPN’s Top Players 25 and Under list has been an All-Star:
1. Luka
2. Tatum
3. Ja
4. Trae
5. LaMelo
6. Cunningham
7. Zion
8. Bam
9. Garland
10. SGA
This is why OKC fans are adamant Shai will be an All-Star soon. – 1:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Another Zion 2 colorway from Zion’s IG. pic.twitter.com/vrzYptc4vT – 6:06 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth: Zion with the 360 dunk during his pregame workout. 👀 He is still out indefinitely but is progressing well and is continuing controlled 5 on 5 work. -via Twitter / April 14, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Zion Williamson has progressed to “controlled scrimmages” – basically 5-on-5 fullcourt work against coaches and some of the back end of the roster. Still no further update on his playing status. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 7, 2022
